Milestone Week; Girls’ Regular Season Ends

The 2022-23 season is winding down for the boys and ending for the girls. With the end of the season comes many senior nights and recognitions.

Senior Doyline Jamaria Clark surpassed 3000 points over his career. Clark will also make another milestone next week at Doyline’s Homecoming against Georgetown on Friday. Clark needs 2 points to reach 1000 points for the season.

Jamarion Clark hopefully will end his Castor Tiger career with a deep playoff run. Clark reached 2000 points as a Tiger.

The Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs have found success in the past couple of seasons and look to have another deep run this season. Although Shamaria “Lane” Durham doesn’t put up the points some of her teammates do, but she grabs the rebounds that they use to score the points. Durham reached over 1200 rebounds for her career.

One that is setting early in her career was Preslye Rivers from Converse. Rivers has already crossed the 1300 point mark and she is only a sophomore.

Kaylyn Long of Castor broke a school record nailing nine 3-pointers.

The girls season ended last Saturday and the LHSAA playoff brackets were released on Monday afternoon.

Providence Knights won their second consecutive Class 3A South title. The Knights received a first round bye. Providence beat Ben’s Ford 77-55 in the semifinals. The Knight won the title with a 65-54 win over WCCA. The Knight next trip will be to the Class 3A tournament. If they finish in at least third place, they will qualify for the Overall basketball tournament.

The boys weren’t the only ones to advance to the Class 3A tourney. The Providence Lady Knights won their first round game against Discovery Christian at 49-14. The Lady Knights lost in the semifinals to WCCA 41-29. Ben’s Ford edged out the Lady Knights 52-42. Providence qualified for the Class 3A Tounament with the region.

Word of God Academy reached the semifinal round in ACEL tourney. The Force eliminated the Southwest Louisiana Homeschool. WOGA advanced to their third consecutive state championship. The Force reciver their third consecutive runner-up by falling to CHEF of Baton Rouge 74-41.

Boys

Monday, February 6

Zwolle 80, Rosepine 60

Arcadia 56, Homer 44

Glenbrook 49, Plain Dealing 39

St. Frederick 56, Cedar Creek 47

Tuesday, February 7

Atlanta 51, Georgetown 39

Calvin 83, Dodson 37

Gibsland-Coleman 87, Claiborne Christian 59

Saline 87, Central-Jonesville 26

Doyline 76, Castor 67

Choudrant 53, Downsville 22

Stanley 74, Converse 47

Florien 53, Negreet 41

Quitman 61, Weston 52

Simsboro 83, Forest 55

Winnfield 73, Jonesboro-Hodge 52

Lakeview 42, Mansfield 30

Red River 78, Many 50

Arcadia 66, Magnolia SOE 35

Homer 64, Glenbrook 55

Ringgold 79, Haynesville 37

Lincoln Prep 48, Union Parish 42

St. Mary’s 77, Logansport 36

Wednesday, February 8

Haynesville 71, North Webster 31

North Caddo 86, Lakeside 48

Green Oaks 88, Darbonne Woods 34

Ebarb 66, Pleasant Hill 48

Thursday, February 9

Claiborne Christian 73, Dodson 43

Summerfield 59, Oak Grove 50

Castor 72, Weston 68

Doyline 63, Quitman 41

Zwolle 64, Negreet 45

Cedar Creek 88, River Oaks 67

Lincoln Prep 76, Ouachita Christian 48

Logansport 64, Montgomery 43

Northwood-Lena 56, St. Mary’s 44

Green Oaks 59, Loyola 35

Calvary 73, North Caddo 67

Friday, February 10

Calvin 61, Atlanta 55

Dodson 80, Central-Jonesville 44

Evans 86, Pleasant Hill 77

Saline 50, Georgetown 44

Choudrant 77, Forest 46

Florien 53, Converse 51

Simsboro 59, Downsville 20

Many 44, Jonesboro-Hodge 43

Winnfield 54, Lakeview 52

Mansfield 56, Red River 42

Arcadia 65, Plain Dealing 35

Homer 60, Haynesville 58

Ringgold 69, Magnolia SOE 48

Calvary 66, Green Oaks 56

Girls

Monday, February 6

Homer 34, Arcadia 28

Plain Dealing 46, Glenbrook 37

Cedar Creek 63, St. Frederick 23

Tuesday, February 7

Georgetown 62, Atlanta 38

Calvin 54, Dodson 16

Gibsland-Coleman 65, Claiborne Christian 29

Saline 43, Central-Jonesville 22

Castor 64, Doyline 18

Choudrant 43, Downsville 36

Stanley 40, Converse 36

Florien 42, Negreet 23

Quitman 54, Weston 47

Simsboro 63, Forest 56

Winnfield 66, Jonesboro-Hodge 36

Lakeview 40, Mansfield 33

Many 56, Red River 43

Homer 50, Glenbrook 40

St. Mary’s 58, Logansport 57

Haynesville 55, Ringgold 25

Wednesday, February 8

Mansfield 47, Jonesboro-Hodge 16

Pleasant Hill 63, Ebarb 45

Thursday, February 9

Claiborne Christian 57, Dodson 11

Oak Grove 50, Summerfield 44

Weston 66, Castor 64

Quitman 72, Doyline 28

Zwolle 44, Negreet 40

Cedar Creek 69, River Oaks 33

Ouachita Christian 42, Lincoln Prep 11

Logansport 42, Montgomery 41

Northwood-Lena 75, St. Mary’s 26

Friday, February 10

Calvin 60, Atlanta 23

Dodson 51, Central-Jonesville 47

Evans 73, Pleasant Hill 54

Georgetown 47, Saline 41

Choudrant 41, Forest 26

Converse 32, Florien

Simsboro 67, Downsville 27

Many 66, Jonesboro-Hodge 30

Winnfield 55, Lakeview 50

Mansfield 43, Red River 28

Arcadia 54, Plain Dealing 25

Homer 52, Haynesville 36

Top Performers - Boys

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 50, Castor

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 41, Quitman

Terrance James, Gibsland-Coleman, 35, Claiborne Christian

Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 33, Darbonne Woods

Kado Collins, Ebarb, 33, Pleasant Hill

Dylan Box, Dodson, 33, Central-Jonesville

Jamarion Clark, Castor, 29, Weston

Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle, 28, Rosepine

Bowman Lovell, Providence, 28, Ben’s Ford

Bowman Lovell, Providence, 28, WCCA

Jamarion Clark, Castor, 27, Doyline

Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s, 27, Logansport

Parker Batterton, Choudrant, 27, Forest

Rondae Hill, Calvary, 26, North Caddo

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 26, Lakeside

Connor Norris, Cedar Creek, 25, River Oaks

Mike Jones, Choudrant, 25, Forest

Will Dison, Saline, 25, Georgetown

Braylyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep, 24, Ouachita Christian

Austin Burr, Converse 23, Florien

Jonathan Stokes, Green Oaks, 22, Loyola

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 22, Magnolia SOE

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing, 21, Glenbrook

Jonathan Stokes, Green Oaks, 21, D’Arbonne Woods

Carter Hill, Cedar Creek, 21, River Oaks

Jack Echols, Cedar Creek, 21, River Oaks

Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s, 20, Logansport

Brian Small, Atlanta, 19, Georgetown

Carter Hill, Cedar Creek, 19, St. Frederick

B. Bridges, North Caddo, 19, Lakeside

Bubba Strong, Calvary, 19, Green Oaks

Jaylen McDonald, Red River, 18, Many

Keithan Hamilton, Winnfield, 18, Jonesboro-Hodge

Draven Marshall, Zwolle, 18, Negreet

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 18, Calvary

KJ Kennon, Calvary, 18, Green Oaks

Gunner Yocum, Calvin, 18, Atlanta

Gage Jordan, Castor, 17, Doyline

Brandon Smith, Atlanta, 17, Georgetown

Orlando Williams, Homer, 17, Glenbrook

Logan Ponder, Quitman, 17, Weston

Malaki Thomas, Calvary, 17, North Caddo

A Moore, North Caddo, 17, Lakeside

Keithan Hamilton, Winnfield, 17, Lakeview

Spencer Dunn, Homer, 17, Haynesville

Jakolby Jones, Many, 17, Jonesboro-Hodge

Boston Duff, Dodson, 17, Claiborne Christian

Tucker Johnson, Florien, 17, Converse

Turner McLelland, Glenbrook, 16, Plain Dealing

Preston Sander, Zwolle, 16, Rosepine

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 16, Homer

B. Bridges, North Caddo, 16, Calvary

Deandre Clark, Castor, 16, Weston

Braylyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep, 16, Union Parish

Isaiah Washington, Haynesville, 16, North Webster

Nick Bailey, Mansfield, 16, Red River

Draven Meshell, Zwolle, 15, Rosepine

Jayden Wells, Red River, 15, Many

DJ Rager-Ridley, Saline, 15, Central-Jonesville

Blake Carter, Quitman, 15, Weston

J. Jackson, North Caddo, 15, Calvary

Bryce Zehr, Weston, 15, Castor

Gage Jordan, Castor, 15, Weston

Stephen Burks III, Lincoln Prep, 15, Ouachita Christian

Andrea Brooks, Haynesville, 15, North Webster

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing, 15, Arcadia

Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 15, Calvary

John Bradley, Calvin, 15, Atlanta

Top Performers - Girls

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro, 34, Forest

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro, 34, Downsville

Kaylyn Long, Castor, 32, Doyline

Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman, 28, Claiborne Christian

Nahshona Jacobs, Many, 28, Jonesboro-Hodge

Allie Furr, Cedar Creek, 27, River Oaks

Madison Boggs, Ebarb, 27, Pleasant Hill

Brianna Newton, Plain Dealing, 25, Glenbrook

Ava Hebert, St. Mary’s, 24, Logansport

Lanetta Hill, Logansport, 24, St. Mary’s

Brylie Patterson, Weston, 22, Castor

Sara Margaret Mosley, Glenbrook, 20, Homer

Ava Errington, St. Mary’s, 20, Logansport

Kaylie Ann Shirley, Castor 20, Weston

Emari Evans, Winnfield, 20, Lakeview

Jada Connor, Dodson, 20, Central-Jonesville

Preslye Rivers, Converse, 20, Florien

McKayla Price, Zwolle, 19, Negreet

Latoya Holms, Florien, 19, Negreet

Cali Deal, Quitman, 19, Weston

Alana Gray, Saline, 18, Central-Jonesville

Sharon Henderson, Homer, 18, Glenbrook

Serenity Pennywell, Atlanta, 18, Georgetown

Lexie Millien, Weston, 18, Castor

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview, 18, Winnfield

K. Williams, Many, 17, Red River

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview, 17, Mansfield

Allie Furr, Cedar Creek, 17, St. Frederick

Amani Dean, Simsboro, 16, Forest

A Monnin, Winnfield, 16, Jonesboro-Hodge

Heather Cox, Ringgold, 16, Haynesville

Zaniaya Kingsby, Haynesville, 16, Ringgold

Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek, 16, River Oaks

Layla Tell, Haynesville, 16, Homer

Ingernique Chatman, Logansport, 15, St. Mary’s

Alaya Gray, Saline, 15, Georgetown

Denasia Holden, Many, 15, Jonesboro-Hodge

B. Peters, Calvin, 15, Atlanta

Starting 5 - Boys

Jamaria Clark, Doyline

Jamarion Clark, Castor

Bowman Lovell, Providence

Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks

Omarion Miller, North Caddo

Next 5 - Boys

Jonathan Stokes, Green Oaks

Braylyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep

Carter Hill, Cedar Creek

Bailey Bridges, North Caddo

Keithan Hamilton, Winnfield

Starting 5 - Girls

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro

Allie Furr, Cedar Creek

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview

Kaylyn Long, Castor

Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman

Next 5 - Girls

Nahshona Jacobs, Many

Madison Boggs, Ebarb

Brianna Newton, Plain Dealing

Ava Hebert, St. Mary’s

Lanetta Hill, Logansport

Girls District Champions

District 1-2A …………………Loyola Lady Flyers

District 3-2A …………………Lakeview Lady Gators

District 1-1A …………………Arcadia Lady Hornets

District 2-1A …………………Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles

District 3-1A …………………Northwood-Lena Lady Gators

District 1-B …………………..Weston Lady Wolves

District 2-B …………………..Simsboro Lady Tigers

District 3-B …………………..Florien Lady Blackcats

District 1-C …………………..Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs

District 2-C …………………..Saline Lady Bobcats

District 3-C …………………..Evans Lady Eagles

Boys First Round Prediction

Division III Nonselect

Bye - Winnfield

Home - Mansfield

Away - Red River

Out - Many, Lakeside

Division III Select

Bye - Calvary

Home - Loyola

Away - Green Oaks, North Caddo

Division IV Nonselect

Bye - Lakeview

Home - Arcadia, Ringgold

Away - Jonesboro-Hodge, Homer, Logansport

Out - Plain Dealing, Haynesville

Division IV Select

Bye - Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Home - Cedar Creek

Away - Magnolia SOE

Out - Glenbrook

Division V Nonselect

Bye - Gibsland-Coleman

Home - Doyline, Choudrant, Ebarb, Stanley, Quitman, Simsboro

Away - Saline, Calvin, Atlanta, Summerfield, Florien, Castor, Negreet

Out - Weston, Converse, Pleasant Hill, Dodson