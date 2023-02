District Races Tightening; MAIS and ACEL Playoffs Begin

Photo by stock

The last week of the girls’ season is closing next week and some of the district races are still up for grabs. Loyola Lady Flyers are the only to clinch a district title as they collected the District 1-2A title over the weekend as they won over Calvary at Lakeside on Saturday. Lakeview, Northwood-Lena, Weston, Simsboro, Gibsland-Coleman, and Evans are all one win away from clinching their district. Homer made a mess of the District 1-1A race with a win over Arcadia last Friday night. Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian will be battling it out for the District 2-1A race as both teams are 5-1. The district title is important because it adds a bonus power ranking point which could have an impact on the playoffs seeding.

Boys have a few more district titles decided. The Calvary Cavaliers finished undefeated in the District 1-2A title. Lincoln Prep Panthers have dominated District 2-1A and so far are 7-0 with one district game remaining. Zwolle claimed yet another District 3-B title as they are also 7-0 in district. Hornbeck has also taken the District 3-C title. Quitman threw a monkey wrench in the middle of Doyline claiming another District 1-B title as they won 48-47 over the Panthers. Both teams are tied at 3-1 in the district. Castor is still looming and another slip by the Panthers and Wolverines, could allow the Tigers to sneak in a 3-way district title. Ringgold has run through the always challenging District 1-1A and sit one game away from clinching an outright district title since 2006. St. Mary’s currently is in the drivers seat for the District 3-1A title, but the return game on Thursday night could send the district into a tie. Choudrant and Simsboro are tied atop the District 2-B race. Gibsland-Coleman boys are a game away from clinching the District 1-C and makes their matchup with Claiborne Christian on Tuesday night the deciding game. District 2-C is led currently by surprise team Atlanta at 7-1 and 12-18 overall. With two district games remaining, three other teams are still in the hunt: Saline (6-2), Georgetown (5-3), and Calvin (5-3).

Providence Classical Academy claimed another district title in the MAIS District 5. The Knights will now travel to Woodville, Mississippi to compete in the 3A South Regional Tournament. Providence received a first round bye and will face the winner of fellow district member Franklin Academy and District 4 runner-up Ben Ford’s Christian on Friday evening. Providence has already qualified for the Class 3A tournament as they will already be a top four team out of the South regional. District 5 runner-up Claiborne Academy out of Haynesville will take on Discovery Christian on Tuesday at 5:15.

On the Ladies side of the MAIS District 5-3A teams, district runner-up Providence Lady Knight will play Discovery Christian on Tuesday at 4 pm. Claiborne Academy will face Ben’s Ford Christian on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

Word of God Academy and Mount Olive Christian School qualified for the ACEL (Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana) playoffs. Word of God Academy (13-3) won their first round game 50-36 over John Paul the Great (7-10) in Division 1 playoffs. The Force will head to semifinals to face the No. 2 seeded Southwest Louisiana Home School Athletics (13-3) at Louisiana Christian College on Friday at 4:30. Mount Olive Christian School (1-13) finished the season with a first round 55-26 loss to First Baptist Christian (4-10) in the Division 2 playoffs.

With playoffs looming and the LHSAA finally calming down on the playoff format for at least this season, check out the first round playoff potentials toward the end of the report.

Mount Olive Lady Eagles (0-11) were eliminated in the first round of the ACEL playoffs 58-24 by CHA Northeast (6-10).

Players double dipping in the 20+plus point top performances. Jamaria “Juicy” Clark from Doyline pulled down 35 against Weston on Friday night and 21 against Quitman on Thursday. Brian Small from Atlanta also had big games against Dodson and Saline. Parker Batterton led Choudrant this week as he scored 24 against parish rival Simsboro and 23 against Forest. Carnez Hillmon also noteworthy this week with three appearances in the Top Performance list.

Cali Deal was tearing up the competition scoring the most points in the top performances with a 31 point against Castor and 23 points against Doyline. DeAsia Alexander, one of many talents for the Arcadia Hornets, doubled up on the 20-plus with two 24 point appearances. Zwolle’s McKayla Price also had two big games against Florien and Stanley.

One more week of girls basketball until the playoffs. Check back with UTRNWLA for your basketball news.

Boys

Monday, January 30

Claiborne Christian 75, Glenbrook 52

Providence 67, Shreveport Force 48

Tuesday, January 31

Atlanta 68, Saline 55

Calvin 82, Central-Jonesville 62

Georgetown 56, Dodson 38

Ebarb 63, Simpson 30

Hornbeck 66, Pleasant Hill 33

Haynesville 62, Summerfield 59

Castor 63, Weston 55

Choudrant 76, Forest 51

Negreet 45, Converse 44

Simsboro 56, Downsville 10

Zwolle 58, Stanley 40

Calvary 77, North Caddo 51

Green Oaks 84, D’Arbonne Woods 36

Jonesboro-Hodge Mansfield

Loyola 73, Lakeside 58

Lakeview 53, Red River 49 OT

Winnfield 84, Many 40

Ringgold 69, Arcadia 58

Cedar Creek 59, Ouachita Christian 57

Magnolia SOE 59, Glenbrook 56

Homer 71, Plain Dealing 38

Lincoln Prep 56, St. Frederick 47

Northwood-Lena 76, Logansport 34

Providence 83, Franklin Academy 41

Thursday, February 2

D’Arbonne Woods 54, Dodson 48

Pleasant Hill 60, Evans 57

Zwolle 85, Florien 46

Natchitoches-Central 70, North Caddo 65

Lincoln Prep 72, River Oaks 65

Quitman 48, Doyline 47

Plain Dealing 61, North Webster 56

Saline 56, Georgetown 42

Friday, February 3

Atlanta 76, Dodson 39

Saline 56, Calvin 46

Hornbeck 52, Ebarb 46

Summerfield 67, Pleasant Hill 45

Castor 60, Quitman 57

Simsboro 67, Choudrant 52

Converse 85, Starks 38

Doyline 85, Weston 42

Stanley 59, Negreet 44

Red River 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 42

Lakeview 69, Many 58

Winnfield 62, Mansfield 49

Arcadia 66, Haynesville 41

Cedar Creek 63, Family Community 19

Ringgold 68, Glenbrook 42

Lincoln Prep 72, River Oaks 63

Logansport 68, Lasalle 34

Plain Deaing 58, Magnolia SOE 50

St. Mary’s 77, Montgomery 40

Providence 70, LSMA 26

Saturday, February 4

Scotlandville 62, Calvary 44

Girls

Monday, January 30

Calvin 44, Choudrant 33

Tuesday, January 31

Saline 57, Atlanta 23

Calvin 55, Central-Jonesville 10

Georgetown 55, Dodson 33

Simpson 59, Ebarb 26

Hornbeck 50, Pleasant Hill 25

Summerfield 47, Haynesville 42

Weston 59, Castor 58

Choudrant 38, Forest 35

Negreet 31, Converse 30

Simsboro 51, Downsville 16

Zwolle 68, Stanley 25

Calvary 44, North Caddo 33

D’Arbonne Woods 67, Green Oaks 29

Loyola 37, Lakeside 18

Lakeview 47, Red River 24

Winnfield 57, Many 14

Arcadia 57, Ringgold 17

Ouachita Christian 41, Cedar Creek 38

Homer 66, Plain Dealing 18

St. Frederick 24, Lincoln Prep 23

Northwood-Lena 89, Logansport 22

Thursday, February 2

Lakeside 39, D’Arbonne Woods 36

Florien 61, Zwolle 44

North Caddo 47, Green Oaks 27

Quitman 66, Doyline 24

Saline 67, Georgetown 64

Friday, February 3

Atlanta 51, Dodson 37

Saline 50, Calvin 37

Hornbeck 52, Ebarb 46

Pleasant Hill 52, Summerfield 49

Quitman 66, Castor 58

Simsboro 56, Choudrant 45

Converse 35, Starks 29

Weston 60, Doyline 37

Negreet 36, Stanley 20

Red River 49, Jonesboro-Hodge 38

Lakeview 49, Many 22

Winnfield 53, Mansfield 48

Arcadia 53, Haynesville 21

Cedar Creek 55, Family Community 13

Glenbrook 43, Ringgold 15

Lasalle 68, Logansport 46

Montgomery 37, St. Mary’s 20

Saturday, February 4

Southwood 66, Zwolle 58

Loyola 41, Calvary 36

Top Performers - Boys

Austin Burr, Converse, 37, Starks

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 35, Weston

Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 33, D’Arbonne Woods

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 31, Arcadia

Rondae Hill, Calvary, 30, North Caddo

Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle, 30, Florien

Alonzo Driver, Lakeview, 29, Red River

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing, 29, North Webster

Braylyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep, 27, River Oaks

Brian Small, Atlanta 27, Dodson

Brian Small, Atlanta, 26, Saline

Kelip Wright, Simsboro, 26, Choudrant

Shawn Staggs, Saline, 24, Atlanta

Jonathan Stokes, Green Oaks, 24, D’Arbonne Woods

Parker Batterton, Choudrant, 24, Simsboro

Parker Batterton, Choudrant, 23, Forest

Logan Ponder, Quitman, 23, Castor

Cedric Donald, Providence, 23, LSMA

Blake Guin, Providence, 23, Franklin Academy

Bryce Zehr, Weston, 21, Castor

Jamarion Clark, Castor, 21, Weston

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing, 21, North Webster

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 21, Quitman

Terrell Williams, Magnolia SOE, 21, Plain Dealing

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 20, Jonesboro-Hodge

Deandre Clark, Castor, 20, Quitman

Gavyn Caskey, Quitman, 20

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 19, Lakeview

Stephen Burks, Lincoln Prep, 19, St Fredericks

Lakeitric Roberson, Mansfield, 19, Winnfield

G. Roberson, Winnfield, 19, Mansfield

Jayden Wilson, Ebarb, 19, Simpson

Blake Guin, Providence, 19, Shreveport Force

Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s, 19, Montgomery

Malaki Thomas, Calvary, 19, Scotlandville

Spencer Dunn, Homer, 18, Plain Dealing

Mike Jones, Choudrant, 18, Forest

Davis Walsworth, Cedar Creek, 18, Ouachita Christian

Brandon Heard, Lincoln Prep, 18, River Oaks

Gavyn Caskey, Quitman, 18. Doyline

Preston Sanders, Zwolle, 18, Florien

Andre Sowell, Lakeview, 18, Many

Jamarion Clark, Castor, 18, Quitman

Jo Jo Grau, Providence, 18, Shreveport Force

Kevion Sapp, Atlanta, 17, Saline

Deandre Clark, Castor, 17, Weston

Kado Collins, Ebarb, 17, Simpson

Z. Fielding, Haynesville, 17, Arcadia

Keithan Hamilton, Winnfield, 16, Mansfield

Zion Gray, Jonesboro-Hodge, 16, Red River

Earnest Chapman, Simsboro, 16, Choudrant

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 16, Glenbrook

Trent Williams, Many, 16, Lakeview

C. Medlook, Many, 16, Lakeview

Kevion Sapp, Atlanta, 16, Dodson

Dylan Box, Dodson, 16, Atlanta

Damarion McClendon, Doyline, 16, Weston

Kado Collins, Ebarb, 16, Hornbeck

Davis Walsworth, Cedar Creek, 16, Family Community

Ben Hood, Providence, 16, LSMA

John B, Calvin, 16, Saline

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing, 15, Homer

D. Duncan, Winnfield, 15, Mansfield

J’Markus Fisher, Magnolia SOE, 15, Plain Dealing

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing, 15, Magnolia SOE

Jay Patterson, Doyline, 15, Weston

Payne Williams, St. Mary’s, 15, Montgomery

Top Performances - Girls

Cali Deal, Quitman, 31, Castor

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro, 31, Choudrant

Latoya Holms, Florien, 26, Zwolle

DeAsia Alexander, Arcadia 24, Ringgold

DeAsia Alexander, Arcadia 24, Arcadia

Cali Deal, Quitman, 23, Doyline

McKayla Price, Zwolle, 23, Florien

Jaedynn French-Solton, Red River, 23, Jonesboro-Hodge

Madison Boggs, Ebarb, 23, Hornbeck

McKayla Price, Zwolle, 22, Stanley

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview, 21,

Z’Riah Buggs, Homer, 20, Plain Dealing

Alaya Gray, Saline, 20, Atlanta

Kaylyn Long, Castor, 20, Quitman

Mattie Johnson, Choudrant, 20, Simsboro

Akeirah Jones, Summerfield, 20, Pleasant Hill

Kaylyn Long, Castor, 19, Weston

Serenity Pennywell, Atlanta, 19, Dodson

Sharon Henderson, Homer, 18, Plain Dealing

Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek, 18, Family Community

Layla Tell, Haynesville, 18, Summerfield

Akeirah Jones, Summerfield, 18, Haynesville

Alana Gray, Saline, 17, Atlanta

Brylie Patterson, Weston, 17, Castor

Preslye Rivers, Converse, 17, Negreet

C. Davis, Mansfield, 17, Winnfield

Alaya Gray, Saline, 17, Calvin

Kalijah Smith, Zwolle, 16, Stanley

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro, 16, Forest

Kaiya Miller, Negreet, 16, Converse

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview, 16, Many

Z’Niyah Kingsby, Haynesville, 16, Summerfield

Brianna Lambert, Zwolle, 15, Stanley

Andrea Brooks, Haynesville, 15, Summerfield

Anna Leach, Quitman, 15, Castor

Kacidy Sims, Saline, 15, Calvin

Briley Peterson, Weston, 15, Doyline

Lexie Millien, Weston, 15, Castor

Kalijah Smith, Zwolle, 15, Southwood

Starting 5 - Boys

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing

Jamaria Clark, Doyline

Brian Small, Atlanta

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold

Parker Batterton, Choudrant

Next 5 - Boys

Jamarion Clark, Castor

Shaylon Newton, Red River

Gavyn Caskey, Quitman

Deandre Clark, Castor

Blake Guin, Providence

Starting 5 - Girls

Cali Deal, Quitman

DeAsia Alexander, Arcadia

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro

McKayla Price, Zwolle

Kaylyn Long, Castor

Next 5 - Girls

Akeirah Jones, Summerfield

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview

Alaya Gray, Saline

Brylie Patterson, Weston

Kalijah Smith, Zwolle

Boys Standings

District 1-2A

x-Calvary…….. 5-0 ….…19-5

Loyola………...4-1 …….16-11

Green Oaks…..1-4…….10-13

Lakeside…..….1-3……...8-16

North Caddo…1-3……..5-13

DW……………1-4……..5-17

District 3-2A

Winnfield………8-0…….20-4

Lakeview………7-1…….20-7

Mansfield……...3-4…….10-6

JH…………….. 3-4…….9-12

Red River……..2-6…….11-15

Many…………..0-8……...1-16

District 1-A

Ringgold………10-0…..20-10

Arcadia…………7-2…...14-11

Homer………….6-3……..7-6

Haynesville…….3-7…….8-12

Plain Dealing…..3-7…….8-16

Magnolia SOE…3-7……6-14

Glenbrook……...2-8…….5-15

District 2-A

x-Lincoln Prep……7-0…18-4

St. Frederick…….5-2…..15-9

Cedar Creek…….3-3…..11-12

OCS……………...1-5……3-12

River Oaks………0-6……3-22

District 3-1A

St. Mary’s………..6-0……17-5

Northwood-Lena..5-1……23-5

Logansport………3-3…….7-8

Montgomery……..2-5…...5-14

LaSalle…………...0-7……4-21

District 1-B

Doyline…………..3-1……22-3

Quitman…………3-1……16-11

Castor……………2-2……13-12

Weston………….0-4…….9-20

District 2-B

Choudrant………3-1……24-7

Simsboro………..3-1…...10-17

Forest……………1-2……9-10

Downsville………0-3……0-24

District 3-B

x-Zwolle…… …..7-0……28-2

Negreet…………4-2……11-14

Stanley………….2-4……17-9

Florien…………..2-4……13-16

Converse……….0-6……7-21

District 1-C

GCHS………….3-0…….20-7

Summerfield…..3-1……12-20

Claib Christ……2-1…….20-8

Kilbourne………1-3…….16-11

FCCS…………..0-4……..6-19

District 2-C

Atlanta…………7-1…..12-18

Saline………….6-2…...17-14

Georgetown…..5-3……20-10

Calvin………….5-3……18-11

Dodson………..1-7……..5-23

Central-Jones…0-8…….0-18

District 3-C

x-Hornbeck…...5-0…….24-6

Ebarb………….4-3…….19-13

Pleasant Hill….3-3…….9-21

Evans…………2-3…….10-12

Simpson………0-5…….8-17

Girls Standings

District 1-2A

x-Loyola………5-0……..11-15

Calvary………..4-1……..11-6

DW……………3-2………8-13

North Caddo….1-4……..5-11

Lakeside………1-4……..4-17

Green Oaks…..1-4……..1-21

District 3-2A

Lakeview………8-0…….22-2

Winnfield………7-1…….16-9

Mansfield………4-3…….13-11

Red River……..3-5……..7-13

Many…………..1-7……..8-19

JH………………0-7…….3-20

District 1-1A

Arcadia………..8-1…….22-7

Homer…………7-1…….12-7

Haynesville……4-4…….8-19

Plain Dealing….3-6…….9-15

Glenbrook……..3-6…….6-13

Ringgold……….1-8…….5-19

District 2-1A

OCS…………….5-1……22-4

Cedar Creek……5-1….19-5

River Oaks……..3-2…..11-12

Lincoln Prep……2-4…..3-19

St. Frederick……0-7…..0-15

District 3-1A

Northwood-Lena…6-0….17-6

LaSalle……………5-2….23-6

Montgomery……..4-3…..17-10

Logansport……….1-5…..4-16

St. Mary’s…………0-6….2-25

District 1-B

Weston……………4-0…..26-5

Quitman…………..2-2…..19-8

Castor…………….2-2…..15-8

Doyline……………0-4…..12-10

District 2-B

Simsboro…………4-0……13-11

Choudrant………..2-2…….5-25

Forest…………….1-2…….11-7

Downsville……….0-3……..5-17

District 3-B

Florien…………..5-1……..28-2

Negreet…………5-1……..15-12

Zwolle…………..5-2……..21-12

Converse……….1-5……..16-20

Stanley………….0-7……..6-19

District 1-C

GCHS…………..3-0……..25-6

Summerfield…...3-1……..16-14

FCCS…………..2-2……..10-15

Claib Christ…….1-2……..15-9

Kilbourne………0-4……..5-23

District 2-C

Saline…………8-0…….13-16

Calvin…………6-2…….13-15

Georgetown….5-3……..13-14

Atlanta………..4-4………6-23

Dodson……….1-7………1-24

Cent-Jones…..0-8……....0-18

District 3-C

Evans…………6-0………21-7

Hornbeck……..3-2………20-8

Simpson………3-3………17-10

Pleasant Hill….3-3………16-13

Ebarb…………0-7……….10-20

Boys First Round Playoff Predictor

Division III Non-Select

Bye - Winnfield

Home - Mansfield

Away - Red River

Out - Lakeside, Many,

Division III Select

Bye - Calvary

Home - Loyola

Away - Green Oaks

Out - North Caddo

Division IV Nonselect

Bye - Lakeview

Home - Arcadia, Ringgold, Jonesboro-Hodge

Road - Homer, Logansport

Out - Plain Dealing, Haynesville

Division IV Select

Bye - Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Home - Cedar Creek

Away - Magnolia SOE

Out - Glenbrook

Division V Nonselect

Bye - Zwolle, Gibsland-Coleman

Home - Doyline, Choudrant, Stanley, Ebarb, Quitman

Away - Calvin, Saline, Simsboro, Atlanta, Summerfield, Florien, Castor, Negreet

Out - Weston, Converse, Pleasant Hill, Dodson

Girls First Round Playoff Predictor

Division III Nonselect

Bye - None

Home - Winnfield

Away - Mansfield, Many, Red River

Out - Lakeside

Division III Select

Bye - None

Home - None

Away - Loyola, Calvary

Out - North Caddo, Green Oaks

Division IV Nonselect

Bye - Lakeview, Homer

Home - Arcadia

Away - Logansport, Haynesville

Out - Plain Dealing, Jonesboro-Hodge, Ringgold

Division IV Select

Bye - Cedar Creek

Home - None

Away - Glenbrook

Out - Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Division V Non Select

Bye - Gibsland-Coleman

Home - Florien, Zwolle, Weston, Quitman, Summerfield

Away - Pleasant Hill, Castor, Negreet, Saline, Simsboro

Out - Calvin, Doyline, Converse, Ebarb, Stanley, Choudrant, Atlanta, Dodson