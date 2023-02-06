Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers Advance To Second Round of LHSAA Playoffs

Photo by stock

The first round of the LHSAA soccer playoffs started this past week fir Division IV. Loyola boys and girls and the Calvary girls all had local matches while the Calvary boys had to travel south.

GIRLS

No. 1 Loyola Lady Flyers 8, No. 32 Rapides Lady Mustangs 0

Saniyah Simo sends the Lady Flyers to the second round with a hat trick and an assist in the win. Lauren Liche added two goals. Allye Brucia scored a goal and two assists. Ainsley Matlock and Mary Helen Burford each had a goal and assist. Avery Brown added two assists. For the second round, Loyola will have to go on the road as No. 17 Dunham upset No. 16 Catholic-New Iberia. The Lady Flyers will be travel to Baton Rouge and play Thursday at 5 pm against the Lady Tigers (11-8-0).

No. 23 Northlake Christian Lady Wolverines 1, No. 10 Calvary Lady Cavaliers 0

The Calvary Lady Cavaliers season came to an end on Friday evening with a home field loss. The Lady Cavaliers end their season with a 12-6-2 record. This is the second time in three years that North Lake Christian has eliminated Calvary at Jerry Barker Stadium.

BOYS

No. 13 Loyola Flyers 1, No. 20 Westminster Christian Crusaders 0

It took the lone goal from senior Jackson Drouillard to give the Flyers a ticket to the second round. Hudson Moore picked up the clean sheet. They will be on the road to Laplace to face No. 4 St. Charles Comets (16-4) in the second round on Tuesday at 5 pm.

No. 9 Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators 5, No. 24 Calvary Cavaliers 1

The Calavry Cavaliers season was ended on Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 road playoff loss against the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators. Hollis Brown scored the only goal for the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers end the season with a 10-8-1 record.