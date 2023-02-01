LHSAA Soccer Playoffs Released As the Regular Season Ends on Monday

Photo by stock

The LHSAA Soccer season came to an end for both the boys and girls on Monday and a quick turnaround for the announcement of the playoff brackets on Tuesday. The first round of the playoffs will be played between Wednesday, February 1, and Sunday, February 5.

Loyola Lady Flyers (14-5-4) finished the season with a 3-0 win over Caddo Magnet on Monday night at Lee Hedges stadium. Madelyn VanDevender, Mary Helen Burford, and Saniyah Simo all scored goals in the win over the Lady Mustangs. Ainsley Matlock received an assist. Lady Flyers will have the No. 1 seed in Division IV. If seeding goes as planned, Loyola could be looking at a home-field advantage through the semi-finals. The defending state champs will face No. 32 Rapides Lady Mustangs (6-10)on Friday at 5 pm at Messmer Field. The Lady Mustangs have dropped their last five matches and scored one goal.

Calvary Lady Cavaliers (12-5-2) completed senior night with an 8-0 win over Huntington. Pamela Lee grabbed a hat trick and an assist. Jaeden Lee scored two goals against the Lady Raiders. Maggie Moore netted a goal and two assists. Madison Edmonds and Megan McDowell each scored a goal. Bailey Barber and Elissa Politt each had two assists. Gabby Smothers was credited with an assist. The Lady Cavaliers took the No. 10 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will host Northlake Christian (7-6-3) in the first round on Friday at 5 pm at Jerry Barker Stadium. The Covington-based Lady Wolverines have gone 2-2-2 in their last six games. A win by the Lady Cavaliers will see them on the road in the second round.

The Loyola Flyers (10-11-1) ended their regular season with a 2-1 win over Caddo Magnet. Casey Walls scored and had an assist. Tyler Hornsby scored for the Flyers. Collin Tran picked up an assist in the win. The Flyers garnered the No. 13 seed in the Division IV boys playoffs and will host Westminster Christian (8-9-2). The Crusaders come in going 3-3 in their last six matches. A win by the Flyers will see them on the road for the second round.

Calvary Cavaliers (10-7-1) took another in the win column with a 3-1 win over Huntington on Monday night. Ty Knight grabbed two goals and an assist. Preston Walton added another goal. Hollis Brown and Eli Stuart each contributed an assist. Calvary will start the Division IV playoffs at the No. 24 seed and will travel to Ascension Catholic (15-5-3) on Thursday at 2 pm. A win will get a home game in the second round.