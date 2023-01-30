Last Full Week of Soccer Regular Season

The last full week of the regular season took place before the playoffs are released on Tuesday.  One district game was left to play as Evangel and North Caddo were pushed off from Tuesday to Friday.  The North Caddo boys season ended on Friday.  

The top boy player of the week will be split between two Calvary Cavaliers.  Ashton Hester and Ty Knight will share honors with two goals and an assist each.  Cavalier Jacob Tibbett gets the boys’ goalkeeper of the week with two clean sheets against Southwood and Dunham.  

Top girl performer of the week goes to Freshman Isabelle Dial from North Caddo with three goals for the week.  Dial scored two against Southwood and another against Evangel.  Goalkeeper of the week on the ladies side goes to Peyton Lewis with a clean sheet against Dunham.  

As for playoffs Loyola boys will be looking at a home game in the first round.  The Flyers (9-11-1) are currently ranked at No. 13 and could be facing a first round matchup with district foe Evangel (11-8-0).  

Calvary boys (9-7-1) will be on the road in the first round as they currently are ranked at No. 25.  

North Caddo (0-12-0) boys will not qualify for the playoffs. 

Two girl teams will hosts first round home games.  Loyola Lady Flyers (13-5-4) are sitting pretty at the No. 1 spot.  The Flyers could have home field advantage through the semifinals if the bracket goes chalk.  The only traveling may have to be to Strawberry Fielda at Southeastern in Hammond.  A potential first round matchup could be against district opponent North Caddo (8-9-0).  North Caddo is pushing for the final slot in the Division IV playoffs at No. 33.  North Caddo still might make the playoffs if teams above them in the ranking opt out.  Calvary Lady Cavaliers (11-5-2) are currently ranked No. 10.  They will have at least a first round home match. 

All three girls team close out the regular season on Monday night.  Calvary will close out the season against Huntington.  Loyola will take on Caddo Magnet.  The boys will join the girls following each of the above matches.  North Caddo Lady Titans will close out the regular season at Northwood.  

Boys

Monday, January 23

Calvary  8, Southwood 0

Byrd 2, Loyola 1

Haughton 8, North Caddo 0

Friday, January 24

Evangel 8, North Caddo 0

Saturday, January 28

Calvary 0 , Dunham 0

Girls

Thursday, January 26

Captain Shreve 2, Loyola 1

North Caddo 2, Southwood 0

Friday, January 27

Evangel  9, North Caddo 1

Saturday,  January 28

Calvary 1, Dunham 0

Loyola 0, Teurlings Catholic 0

Boys Top Performers

Ashton Hester, Calvary, 2 goals and assist, Southwood

Ty Knight, Calvary, 2 goals and assist, Southwood

Jake Bloxom, Calvary, Goal and assist, Southwood

Sam Davis, Calvary, Goal, Southwood

Cole Miller, Calvary, Goal, Southwood

Clay Mulford, Calvary, Assist, Southwood

Macauley Roberson, Calvary, Assist, Southwood

Evan Stuart, Calvary, Assist, Southwood

Preston Walton, Calvary, Assist, Southwood

Jacob Tibbett, Calvary, Clean Sheet, Southwood

Jacob Tibbett, Calvary, Clean Sheet, Dunham

Mark Henry, Loyola, Goal, Byrd

Casey Wall, Loyola, Assist, Byrd

Girls Top Performance

Pamela Lee, Calvary, Goal, Dunham

Jaeden Lee, Calvary, Assist, Dunham

Peyton Lewis, Calvary, Clean Sheet, Dunham

Ainsley Matlock, Loyola, Goal, Captain Shreve

Madelyn VanDevender, Loyola, Assist, Captain Shreve

Millicent Mascagni, Loyola, Clean Sheet, Teurlings Catholic

Isabelle Dial, North Caddo, 2 Goals, Southwood

Isabelle Dial, North Caddo, 1 Goal, Evangel

Kaydence Strouse / Ashley West, North Caddo, Clean Sheet, Southwood

