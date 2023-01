Week 11 UTRNWLA Basketball Report

Warriors End Mudbugs Streak

The Oklahoma Warriors continued to be a thorn in the Shreveport Mudbugs. Not only did they break the six-game winning streak, but now have a 5-1 record against the Mudbugs for the season. The sweep by the Warriors stopped an opportunity for Shreveport to move within one point of second place but dropped them down to fourth place now. The Mudbugs’ offense produced seven goals for the weekend. The problem was the defense gave up 11 goals over the weekend. The Mudbugs now have to get past last weekend and look forward to a series that is amped up with Odessa. Shreveport will be facing a team in sixth place that is trying to save their season for a playoff spot and has been 6-4 in their last ten games. “We didn’t take care of business this weekend,” said Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “Even if we would have won both games this weekend, both games would have been big, but at least we would have had a little bit of a cushion. We didn’t do it so now we have a little more pressure on us. We don’t want to just focus on the win because then we are going to be focusing on the wrong things to get there. It’s a big weekend for us. We’re hanging on to that fourth spot and these guys are chasing us. We’ve got to have a good week of practice so we can execute well this weekend and hopefully we put ourselves in a good position to prepare for the first-place team in the division.”