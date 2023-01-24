Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers Clinch District Title - Week 10 UTRNWLA Kick Around

Photo by stock

The Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers clinched district titles last week with wins over Calvary on Thursday night. Both Loyola boys and girls have finished the district 3-0-0. Calvary girls finished tied for district runner-up with Evangel at 1-1-1. Evangel will finish as the boys’ district runner-up at 2-1-0

Top boys performer of the week will go the Casey Wall who finished with a hat trick plus one against North Caddo and two goals against Calvary. The week total of six goals and two assists. Wes Moore for the Flyers receives boys goalkeeper of the week honors giving up one goal in two games. Moore played outside the goal the final ten minutes against North Caddo and picked up an assist also. Other notable performers this week were Oscar Berry of Loyola with a goal and an assist against North Caddo and Jackson Drouillard of Loyola with two assists against Calvary.

Girls top performer this week goes to Madelyn VanDevender with one goal and six assists for the week. VanDevender had five assists in the North Caddo matchup. She scored a goal and an assist in the Calvary game. Goalkeeper of the week is a

duo of seniors, Stephanie Okerke and Peyton Parker, who kept a clean sheet against North Caddo on senior night. A very close contender for top performer was Ainsley Matlock with one goal and four assists. Other notable performers were Allye Brucia of Loyola with two goals and Kate Johnston of Loyola with two assists.

With the playoffs two weeks away, it’s time to start looking at the power rankings for our local teams. Starting with the ladies first. Loyola has the No. 2 but can be threatening to take the top seed just being 0.01 point behind No. 1 Pope John Paul. Calvary is looking at least a first round home playoff matchup with a No. 10. North Caddo girls are sitting on the edge at No. 32. The Lady Titans will more than likely make the playoffs and may move to a higher seeding but will definitely be on the road. On the boys side, Loyola currently sits at the No. 10 slot in Division IV. They will more than likely get a first round home game but battle on the road for a chance at state championship. Calvary will more than likely start on the road sitting with a No.24 seed. North Caddo boys would currentlynbe on the outside looking in on the playoff race with a No.36 power ranking.

Boys

Tuesday, January 17

Evangel 1, Calvary 0

Loyola 8, North Caddo 0

Thursday, January 19

Loyola 2, Calvary 1

Girls

Tuesday, January 17

Calvary 2, Evangel 2

Loyola 8, North Caddo 0

Wednesday, January 18

Byrd 2, Loyola 0

Thursday, January 19

Loyola 3, Calvary 0

Bossier 6, North Caddo 0

Friday, January 20

North Caddo 3, Wossman 1

Top Performances Boys

Casey Wall, Loyola, North Caddo, HAT TRICK +1 !!!!!!! 4 Goals, 2 Assists

Mark Henry, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Collin Tran, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Oscar Berry, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal and Assist

Henry Hoang, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Hudson Moore, Loyola, North Caddo, Assist

Tyler Hornsby, Loyola, North Caddo, Assist

Jackson Drouillard, Loyola, North Caddo, 2 Assists

Casey Wall, Loyola, Calvary 2 Goals

Wes Moore, Loyola, North Caddo, Clean Sheet and Assist

Ashton Hester, Calvary, Loyola, Goal

Top Performances Girls

Zoe Williamson, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Kate Johnston, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Ainsley Matlock, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal and 2 Assists

Hannah Sanchez, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Grace Weiford, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Allye Brucia, Loyola, North Caddo, 2 Goals

Sofia Kerr, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Madelyn Van Devender, Loyola, North Caddo, 5 Assists

Mary Helen Burford, Loyola, North Caddo, Assist

Stephanie Okereke / Peyton Parker, Loyola, North Caddo, Clean Sheet

Madalyn VanDevender, Loyola, Calvary, Goal

Katelyn McNeil, Loyola, Calvary, Goal

Mary Helen Burford, Loyola, Calvary, Goal

Ainsley Matlock, Loyola, Calvary, 2 Assists

Kate Johnston, Loyola, Calvary, 2 Assists

Millicent Mascogni, Loyola, Calvary, Clean Sheet

Gabby Smother, Calvary, Evangel, Goal

Jaeden Lee, Calvary, Evangel, Goal

Kaydence Leon, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal

Laura Reger, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal

Maddie Triplett, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal