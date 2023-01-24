Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers Clinch District Title - Week 10 UTRNWLA Kick Around

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vflX7_0kP15fHh00
Photo bystock

The Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers clinched district titles last week with wins over Calvary on Thursday night.  Both Loyola boys and girls have finished the district 3-0-0.  Calvary girls finished tied for district runner-up with Evangel at 1-1-1.   Evangel will finish as the boys’ district runner-up at 2-1-0

Top boys performer of the week will go the Casey Wall who finished with a hat trick plus one against North Caddo and two goals against Calvary.  The week total of six goals and two assists.  Wes Moore for the Flyers receives boys goalkeeper of the week honors giving up one goal in two games.  Moore played outside the goal the final ten minutes against North Caddo and picked up an assist also. Other notable performers this week were Oscar Berry of Loyola with a goal and an assist against North Caddo and Jackson Drouillard of Loyola with two assists against Calvary.  

Girls top performer this week goes to Madelyn VanDevender with one goal and six assists for the week.  VanDevender had five assists in the North Caddo matchup.  She scored a goal and an assist in the Calvary game.  Goalkeeper of the week is a

duo of seniors, Stephanie Okerke and Peyton Parker,  who kept a clean sheet against North Caddo on senior night.  A very close contender for top performer was Ainsley Matlock with one goal and four assists.  Other notable performers were Allye Brucia of Loyola with two goals and Kate Johnston of Loyola with two assists.  

With the playoffs two weeks away, it’s time to start looking at the power rankings for our local teams.  Starting with the ladies first.  Loyola has the No. 2 but can be threatening to take the top seed just being 0.01 point behind No. 1 Pope John Paul.  Calvary is looking at least a first round home playoff matchup with a No. 10.  North Caddo girls are sitting on the edge at No. 32.  The Lady Titans will more than likely make the playoffs and may move to a higher seeding but will definitely be on the road.  On the boys side, Loyola currently sits at the No. 10 slot in Division IV.  They will more than likely get a first round home game but battle on the road for a chance at state championship.  Calvary will more than likely start on the road sitting with a No.24 seed.  North Caddo boys would currentlynbe on the outside looking in on the playoff race with a No.36 power ranking.  

Boys

Tuesday, January 17

Evangel 1, Calvary 0

Loyola 8, North Caddo 0

Thursday, January 19

Loyola 2, Calvary 1

Girls

Tuesday, January 17

Calvary 2, Evangel 2

Loyola 8, North Caddo 0

Wednesday, January 18

Byrd 2, Loyola 0

Thursday, January 19

Loyola 3, Calvary 0

Bossier 6, North Caddo 0

Friday, January 20

North Caddo 3, Wossman 1

Top Performances Boys

Casey Wall, Loyola, North Caddo,  HAT TRICK +1 !!!!!!! 4 Goals, 2 Assists

Mark Henry, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Collin Tran, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Oscar Berry, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal and Assist

Henry Hoang, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Hudson Moore, Loyola, North Caddo, Assist

Tyler Hornsby, Loyola, North Caddo, Assist

Jackson Drouillard, Loyola, North Caddo, 2 Assists

Casey Wall, Loyola, Calvary 2 Goals

Wes Moore, Loyola, North Caddo, Clean Sheet and Assist

Ashton Hester, Calvary, Loyola, Goal

Top Performances  Girls

Zoe Williamson, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Kate Johnston, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal 

Ainsley Matlock, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal and 2 Assists

Hannah Sanchez, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Grace Weiford, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Allye Brucia, Loyola, North Caddo, 2 Goals

Sofia Kerr, Loyola, North Caddo, Goal

Madelyn Van Devender, Loyola, North Caddo, 5 Assists

Mary Helen Burford, Loyola, North Caddo, Assist

Stephanie Okereke / Peyton Parker, Loyola, North Caddo, Clean Sheet

Madalyn VanDevender, Loyola, Calvary, Goal

Katelyn McNeil, Loyola, Calvary, Goal

Mary Helen Burford, Loyola, Calvary, Goal

Ainsley Matlock, Loyola, Calvary, 2 Assists

Kate Johnston, Loyola, Calvary, 2 Assists

Millicent Mascogni, Loyola, Calvary, Clean Sheet

Gabby Smother, Calvary, Evangel, Goal

Jaeden Lee, Calvary, Evangel, Goal

Kaydence Leon, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal

Laura Reger, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal

Maddie Triplett, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Soccer# Calvary# Loyola# Nort Caddo# Shreveport

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
279 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport, LA

Perseverance To Defend

It’s an adage by coaches that you hear all the time about persevering through it all to get to the goal. You’ve got to claw and scratch whatever to achieve what you want. If you want it bad enough you’ll push through the pain. Injuries come in all kinds through sports. With injuries, patience brings a double impact to perseverance. Watching on the sidelines may allow you time to heal and get better but a mind trick occurs by watching opportunities pass you by and others take your slot. Being an athlete does not just take a physical toll on the body but can cause mental exhaustion. How bad do you want it and at what point is the breaking point the focus?

Read full story

Week 11 UTRNWLA Basketball Report

Faith Training Christian Academy 76, Mount Olive Christian 24. Faith Training Christian Academy 50, Word of Academy 35. Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 32, Lakeside. Bowman Lovell, Providence, 30, Word of God Academy.

Read full story

Week 11 UTRNWLA Basketball Report

Faith Training Christian Academy 76, Mount Olive Christian 24. Faith Training Christian Academy 50, Word of Academy 35. Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 32, Lakeside. Bowman Lovell, Providence, 30, Word of God Academy.

Read full story

Week 11 UTRNWLA Basketball Report

Faith Training Christian Academy 76, Mount Olive Christian 24. Faith Training Christian Academy 50, Word of Academy 35. Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 32, Lakeside. Bowman Lovell, Providence, 30, Word of God Academy.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive Loss

The slide from last weekend continued onto this past weekend losing both games to sixth place Odessa. The Mudbugs have only gained 1 point in the past two weekends and are currently in fourth place. The race to second before the current losing streak has now turned into a holding onto a playoff spot at fourth with Amarillo quickly threatening in fifth Eric Vitale’s 13 game point streak was ended on Friday night. The Mudbugs will be facing their last home weekend in their current longest homestand of the weekend with the division leading Lone Star Brahmas coming to town. The local boys will then be on the road for the next three weekends. Lone Star is facing a second place Oklahoma team on the rise especially after being swept on the road by Corpus Christi last weekend. Oklahoma is currently on a six-game winning streak. A crucial weekend for both teams.

Read full story

Powerlifting Season Begins

Local teams kicked off their 2023 powerlifting meet last weekend. Teams headed all over the state to begin their season. Here is a recap of last week's meets:. Calvary Tri-Meet (Calvary/Castor/Ringgold)

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Warriors End Mudbugs Streak

The Oklahoma Warriors continued to be a thorn in the Shreveport Mudbugs.  Not only did they break the six-game winning streak, but now have a 5-1 record against the Mudbugs for the season.   The sweep by the Warriors stopped an opportunity for Shreveport to move within one point of second place but dropped them down to fourth place now.   The Mudbugs’ offense produced seven goals for the weekend.  The problem was the defense gave up 11 goals over the weekend.  The Mudbugs now have to get past last weekend and look forward to a series that is amped up with Odessa.  Shreveport will be facing a team in sixth place that is trying to save their season for a playoff spot and has been 6-4 in their last ten games.  “We didn’t take care of business this weekend,” said Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell.  “Even if we would have won both games this weekend, both games would have been big, but at least we would have had a little bit of a cushion.  We didn’t do it so now we have a little more pressure on us. We don’t want to just focus on the win because then we are going to be focusing on the wrong things to get there.  It’s a big weekend for us.  We’re hanging on to that fourth spot and these guys are chasing us.  We’ve got to have a good week of practice so we can execute well this weekend and hopefully we put ourselves in a good position to prepare for the first-place team in the division.”

Read full story

Record Shattering Week On The Basketball Courts - Week 10 Report

If you had a record at a school last week, it wasn’t safe. Several parish and school basketball records were broken last week throughout Northwest Louisiana. Let’s start in Doyline. Jamaria “Juicy” Clark had an earth-shattering 70 points against North Webster high school. Clark now holds the top three scoring performances at Doyline. He has broken his record twice now. Spoiler for next week he makes it the top four performances of all time for Doyline.

Read full story

District 1 Play Begins - Week 9 Kick Around

Week 9 saw the start of district play in Division IV District 1. Loyola and Calvary boys soccer is starting with a 1-0 record with wins against Evangel and North Caddo, respectively. Same for the girls as Loyola and Calvary start with 1-0 records in the district.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHL

The Shreveport Mudbugs are currently the hottest team in the NAHL. The Mudbugs have won six consecutive and 11 out of the last twelve. They currently hold the longest winning streak in the NAHL. How have they done it? How about 23 goals over the last four games. That’s an average of 5.75 goals per game. Shreveport has moved into third place and is threatening to close into second place where this coming weekend’s opponent the Oklahoma Warriors currently reside. The Warriors have a five-point lead on the Mudbugs in the South Division. A two-game sweep of the Warriors and Shreveport will be one point away from second place.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

Soccer Kicks Back Into Action - Week 8 Kick Around

Loyola and Calvary went back into action this past week after the holiday break. . Congratulations to Casey Wall from Loyola Flyers and Addison Stevenson for the Calvary Lady Cavaliers each had a hat trick.

Read full story

End of 2022 See Big Tournaments; GCHS Lady Bulldogs Dominate Again

The last week of 2022 saw local teams heading to Bossier (Airline), West Monroe, Caldwell Parish, and Lake Charles (Washington-Marion). The big story of the week was the dominance of the Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs defeated three 5A (Byrd, Airline, Benton) and 2A (Winnfield) to claim the title at the “Doc” Edwards Memorial Tournament. Samora Sampson took the MVP of the tournament. Sampson made the Top Performances for all four games this week. Baleigh Haulcy and Shamaria Durham were also named to the all-tournament team. Durham was strong in snatching rebounds while Haulcy had strong performances to help push GCHS through the tournament.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy