Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive Loss

Under The Radar NWLA

Photo byShreveport Mudbugs

The slide from last weekend continued onto this past weekend losing both games to sixth place Odessa.  The Mudbugs have only gained 1 point in the past two weekends and are currently in fourth place.  The race to second before the current losing streak has now turned into a holding onto a playoff spot at fourth with Amarillo quickly threatening in fifth Eric Vitale’s 13 game point streak was ended on Friday night.  The Mudbugs will be facing their last home weekend in their current longest homestand of the weekend with the division leading Lone Star Brahmas coming to town.  The local boys will then be on the road for the next three weekends.   Lone Star is facing a second place Oklahoma  team on the rise especially after being swept on the road by Corpus Christi last weekend.  Oklahoma is currently on a six-game winning streak.   A crucial weekend for both teams. 

Odessa 2, Mudbug 1 SO

The Shreveport Mudbugs dropped its third consecutive game on Friday night against Odessa Jackalopes at home.   The Mudbugs did escape with a point in the standing with the shootout loss.  

A quiet first period with no goals or penalties.  Shreveport defense only held the Jackalopes to four shots total in the first period but none of the 14 shots by the Mudbugs could get the puck into the net.   

Early in the second period Liam Fleet was sent to the penalty box on a holding call.  The Mudbugs survived the power play.  Odessa’s William Marshall took the opportunity to break the stalemate.   Odessa maintained the 1-0 lead to the end of the second period.  

Shreveport received their only power play of the game in the third period on an interference call.  The Jackalopes were able to kill the power play and maintain its lead.  Maksim Sushchynski gave the Mudbugs a new game with a goal with a little over eight minutes remaining in the final period.  Logan Gotinsky and Hayden Nichol were credited with the assists.   The Mudbugs gave a late power play opportunity in the closing minutes but were able to hold on to the tie until end of regulation.

Overtime saw neither team close out a win.  Both teams took three shots in the overtime period. 

The shutout was decided by one goal by Odessa's Tanyon Bajzer to give the Jackalope the first game in the weekend series and Shreveport its third consecutive loss.

Shreveport outshot Odessa overall 45-29.  Simon Bucheler completed 28 saves. 

Odessa 2, Shreveport 1

The Shreveport Mudbugs lost its fourth consecutive game with a 2-1 loss to Odessa on Saturday night at George’s Pond. A late goal in the final minute stopped the game from going to back-to-back overtime games. 

For the second night in a row a quiet first period opened the game.  Maksim Sushchynski was sent to the penalty box in the first thirty seconds of the second period.  Shreveport survived the power play.   Odessa returned the favor a little later but also survived the power play.  Niklas Miller gave the Mudbugs the first score of the game a little over seven minutes left in the second period.  Logan Gotinsky and Alex Park were given the assists.  Shreveport maintained the 1-0 lead for the remainder of the period.  

Odessa tied the game early in the third period behind Michael Kadlecik goal. Kason Muscutt and Josh Austin had a few words for each other, sending some 4-on-4 action on the ice.  Both defense held strong and maintained the 1-1 tie.  Shreveport received a power play opportunity but was unable to break the tie.  Muscutt was the target of a cross checking and retaliated with an elbow giving another 4-on-4.  Odessa slipped a goal in with 52 seconds remaining in the game to get the 2-1 lead and hold on for the win. 

Shreveport outshot Odessa 36-23.  Tommy Aitken had 21 saves

The top dogs, Lone Star Brahmas, come to town next weekend as the Mudbugs will play their last home series of their current homestand.  Puck drops at 7:11 on Friday and Saturday. 

First Line

Maksim Sushchynski, D, 1goal, 4 shots, +2

Alex Park, D, 1 assist, 5 shots, 0 +/-

Niklas Miller, F, 1 goal, 7 shots +1

Logan Gotinsky, F, 2 assists, 2 shots, +2

Simon Bucheler, G, 28 saves, 0-0-0-1, .965 Save %

Second Line

Logan Heroux, D, 9 shots, -2

Tristan Zarsky, D, 3 shots, 0 +/-

Hayden Nichol, F, 1 assist, 7 shots, +1

Jaden Goldie, F, 7 shots, 0 +/-

SOUTH DIVISION

  •                      W-L-OTL-SOL.    Pts.  
  • Lone Star      25-6-1-3.             54
  • Oklahoma.    26-6-0-1.             53
  • New Mexico.  20-13-2-1.          43
  • Shreveport.    18-13-2-3.          41
  • Amarillo.        17-14-2-1.           37
  • Odessa.         17-16-0-1.          35
  • El Paso.         11-20-3-0.          25
  • Corpus Christi. 9-22-5-0.         23

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
