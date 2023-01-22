Powerlifting Season Begins

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149yft_0kN9CytI00
Photo byStock

Local teams kicked off their 2023 powerlifting meet last weekend.  Teams headed all over the state to begin their season.  Here is a recap of last week's meets:

Calvary Tri-Meet (Calvary/Castor/Ringgold)

The three teams were to meet at Calvary.  Ringgold was unable to attend so it wound up being a meet between Castor and Calvary.  

Calvary ladies’ powerlifting took six of the eight weight classes.  Breanne Jones took the 132 class and lifted the most weight with a total of 705 lbs.  Other Lady Cavalier class winners.  Emma Lazarus (105), Cantley Mulford (114), Endly Chism (123), Bailey Tibbett (148), and Adalyn LaCaze (198).  Addyson Tracey and Molly Harris took second in the 123 and 132 weight classes, respectively.  

Castor Lady Tiger class winners were Jaycee Freeman (97) and Stormy Watson (SHW).  Stormy Weathers lifted the top weight for Lady Tigers with 690 lbs.  Madeline Bolger finished as runner-up to fellow Lady Tiger lifter Weathers.  

Calvary Cavaliers took three of the five weight classes.  Dalton Creech lifted the top weight of the boys division of 830lbs winning the 132 weight class.  Sam Davis won the 148 weight class lifting 820 lbs.  Evan Curry captured the 114 weight class.  

Castor’s Odin Hansen was the top Tiger lifter winning the 220 weight class with 615 lbs.  Braden Alsup captured the 242 class with 605 lbs.  Canaan Cook and Daniel Wiggins finished as runner-up.

Leesville Invitational

Winnfield Tigers headed to Vernon Parish and came back with gold in two weight classes.  Senior Kaleb Womack won the 275 weight class lifting 1310 lbs (510 squat, 325 bench, 425 dead).  Alex Adams captured the 181 class lifting 1300 lbs (475 s, 325 b, 500d).  Jaylen Givens finished as runner-up just 5 lbs off from Alexandria’s John Barajas in the 165 weight class.  Givens had the top Dead lift in the lightweight division with 465 lbs.  

Sam Houston Invitational 

Cedar Creek Cougars traveled to Lake Charles to compete in the Sam Houston Invitational.  Two Cougar powerlifters took gold back to Ruston.  Quincy Lewis took top honors in the 198 weight class lifting 1350 lbs. (475 s, 325 b, 550 d).  Lawson Lillo won the 148 weight class with 1265 lbs (470 s, 360 b, 435 d).  The Cougars not only captured the 148 and 198 classes, but also took runner-ups.  Parker Newman finished behind Lillo in the 148 weight class.  Jordan Vail finished second in the 198 weight class behind Lewis.  Other runner-ups are Blake Wade (123), Lane Thomas (165), and Landon Amidon (220).  Third place finishers were Austin Webb (165) and Owen Robinson (181). 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Winnfield# Calvary# Cedar Creek# Powerlifting# High School Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
279 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Week 11 UTRNWLA Basketball Report

Faith Training Christian Academy 76, Mount Olive Christian 24. Faith Training Christian Academy 50, Word of Academy 35. Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 32, Lakeside. Bowman Lovell, Providence, 30, Word of God Academy.

Read full story

Week 11 UTRNWLA Basketball Report

Faith Training Christian Academy 76, Mount Olive Christian 24. Faith Training Christian Academy 50, Word of Academy 35. Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 32, Lakeside. Bowman Lovell, Providence, 30, Word of God Academy.

Read full story

Week 11 UTRNWLA Basketball Report

Faith Training Christian Academy 76, Mount Olive Christian 24. Faith Training Christian Academy 50, Word of Academy 35. Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 32, Lakeside. Bowman Lovell, Providence, 30, Word of God Academy.

Read full story

Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers Clinch District Title - Week 10 UTRNWLA Kick Around

The Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers clinched district titles last week with wins over Calvary on Thursday night. Both Loyola boys and girls have finished the district 3-0-0. Calvary girls finished tied for district runner-up with Evangel at 1-1-1. Evangel will finish as the boys’ district runner-up at 2-1-0.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive Loss

The slide from last weekend continued onto this past weekend losing both games to sixth place Odessa. The Mudbugs have only gained 1 point in the past two weekends and are currently in fourth place. The race to second before the current losing streak has now turned into a holding onto a playoff spot at fourth with Amarillo quickly threatening in fifth Eric Vitale’s 13 game point streak was ended on Friday night. The Mudbugs will be facing their last home weekend in their current longest homestand of the weekend with the division leading Lone Star Brahmas coming to town. The local boys will then be on the road for the next three weekends. Lone Star is facing a second place Oklahoma team on the rise especially after being swept on the road by Corpus Christi last weekend. Oklahoma is currently on a six-game winning streak. A crucial weekend for both teams.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Warriors End Mudbugs Streak

The Oklahoma Warriors continued to be a thorn in the Shreveport Mudbugs.  Not only did they break the six-game winning streak, but now have a 5-1 record against the Mudbugs for the season.   The sweep by the Warriors stopped an opportunity for Shreveport to move within one point of second place but dropped them down to fourth place now.   The Mudbugs’ offense produced seven goals for the weekend.  The problem was the defense gave up 11 goals over the weekend.  The Mudbugs now have to get past last weekend and look forward to a series that is amped up with Odessa.  Shreveport will be facing a team in sixth place that is trying to save their season for a playoff spot and has been 6-4 in their last ten games.  “We didn’t take care of business this weekend,” said Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell.  “Even if we would have won both games this weekend, both games would have been big, but at least we would have had a little bit of a cushion.  We didn’t do it so now we have a little more pressure on us. We don’t want to just focus on the win because then we are going to be focusing on the wrong things to get there.  It’s a big weekend for us.  We’re hanging on to that fourth spot and these guys are chasing us.  We’ve got to have a good week of practice so we can execute well this weekend and hopefully we put ourselves in a good position to prepare for the first-place team in the division.”

Read full story

Record Shattering Week On The Basketball Courts - Week 10 Report

If you had a record at a school last week, it wasn’t safe. Several parish and school basketball records were broken last week throughout Northwest Louisiana. Let’s start in Doyline. Jamaria “Juicy” Clark had an earth-shattering 70 points against North Webster high school. Clark now holds the top three scoring performances at Doyline. He has broken his record twice now. Spoiler for next week he makes it the top four performances of all time for Doyline.

Read full story

District 1 Play Begins - Week 9 Kick Around

Week 9 saw the start of district play in Division IV District 1. Loyola and Calvary boys soccer is starting with a 1-0 record with wins against Evangel and North Caddo, respectively. Same for the girls as Loyola and Calvary start with 1-0 records in the district.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHL

The Shreveport Mudbugs are currently the hottest team in the NAHL. The Mudbugs have won six consecutive and 11 out of the last twelve. They currently hold the longest winning streak in the NAHL. How have they done it? How about 23 goals over the last four games. That’s an average of 5.75 goals per game. Shreveport has moved into third place and is threatening to close into second place where this coming weekend’s opponent the Oklahoma Warriors currently reside. The Warriors have a five-point lead on the Mudbugs in the South Division. A two-game sweep of the Warriors and Shreveport will be one point away from second place.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week. District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Read full story

Soccer Kicks Back Into Action - Week 8 Kick Around

Loyola and Calvary went back into action this past week after the holiday break. . Congratulations to Casey Wall from Loyola Flyers and Addison Stevenson for the Calvary Lady Cavaliers each had a hat trick.

Read full story

End of 2022 See Big Tournaments; GCHS Lady Bulldogs Dominate Again

The last week of 2022 saw local teams heading to Bossier (Airline), West Monroe, Caldwell Parish, and Lake Charles (Washington-Marion). The big story of the week was the dominance of the Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs defeated three 5A (Byrd, Airline, Benton) and 2A (Winnfield) to claim the title at the “Doc” Edwards Memorial Tournament. Samora Sampson took the MVP of the tournament. Sampson made the Top Performances for all four games this week. Baleigh Haulcy and Shamaria Durham were also named to the all-tournament team. Durham was strong in snatching rebounds while Haulcy had strong performances to help push GCHS through the tournament.

Read full story

End of 2022 See Big Tournaments; GCHS Lady Bulldogs Dominate Again

The last week of 2022 saw local teams heading to Bossier (Airline), West Monroe, Caldwell Parish, and Lake Charles (Washington-Marion). The big story of the week was the dominance of the Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs defeated three 5A (Byrd, Airline, Benton) and 2A (Winnfield) to claim the title at the “Doc” Edwards Memorial Tournament. Samora Sampson took the MVP of the tournament. Sampson made the Top Performances for all four games this week. Baleigh Haulcy and Shamaria Durham were also named to the all-tournament team. Durham was strong in snatching rebounds while Haulcy had strong performances to help push GCHS through the tournament.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy