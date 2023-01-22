Powerlifting Season Begins

Photo by Stock

Local teams kicked off their 2023 powerlifting meet last weekend. Teams headed all over the state to begin their season. Here is a recap of last week's meets:

Calvary Tri-Meet (Calvary/Castor/Ringgold)

The three teams were to meet at Calvary. Ringgold was unable to attend so it wound up being a meet between Castor and Calvary.

Calvary ladies’ powerlifting took six of the eight weight classes. Breanne Jones took the 132 class and lifted the most weight with a total of 705 lbs. Other Lady Cavalier class winners. Emma Lazarus (105), Cantley Mulford (114), Endly Chism (123), Bailey Tibbett (148), and Adalyn LaCaze (198). Addyson Tracey and Molly Harris took second in the 123 and 132 weight classes, respectively.

Castor Lady Tiger class winners were Jaycee Freeman (97) and Stormy Watson (SHW). Stormy Weathers lifted the top weight for Lady Tigers with 690 lbs. Madeline Bolger finished as runner-up to fellow Lady Tiger lifter Weathers.

Calvary Cavaliers took three of the five weight classes. Dalton Creech lifted the top weight of the boys division of 830lbs winning the 132 weight class. Sam Davis won the 148 weight class lifting 820 lbs. Evan Curry captured the 114 weight class.

Castor’s Odin Hansen was the top Tiger lifter winning the 220 weight class with 615 lbs. Braden Alsup captured the 242 class with 605 lbs. Canaan Cook and Daniel Wiggins finished as runner-up.

Leesville Invitational

Winnfield Tigers headed to Vernon Parish and came back with gold in two weight classes. Senior Kaleb Womack won the 275 weight class lifting 1310 lbs (510 squat, 325 bench, 425 dead). Alex Adams captured the 181 class lifting 1300 lbs (475 s, 325 b, 500d). Jaylen Givens finished as runner-up just 5 lbs off from Alexandria’s John Barajas in the 165 weight class. Givens had the top Dead lift in the lightweight division with 465 lbs.

Sam Houston Invitational

Cedar Creek Cougars traveled to Lake Charles to compete in the Sam Houston Invitational. Two Cougar powerlifters took gold back to Ruston. Quincy Lewis took top honors in the 198 weight class lifting 1350 lbs. (475 s, 325 b, 550 d). Lawson Lillo won the 148 weight class with 1265 lbs (470 s, 360 b, 435 d). The Cougars not only captured the 148 and 198 classes, but also took runner-ups. Parker Newman finished behind Lillo in the 148 weight class. Jordan Vail finished second in the 198 weight class behind Lewis. Other runner-ups are Blake Wade (123), Lane Thomas (165), and Landon Amidon (220). Third place finishers were Austin Webb (165) and Owen Robinson (181).