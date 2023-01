Record Shattering Week On The Basketball Courts - Week 10 Report

Photo by scw

If you had a record at a school last week, it wasn’t safe. Several parish and school basketball records were broken last week throughout Northwest Louisiana.

Photo by Michael Normand

Let’s start in Doyline. Jamaria “Juicy” Clark had an earth-shattering 70 points against North Webster high school. Clark now holds the top three scoring performances at Doyline. He has broken his record twice now. Spoiler for next week he makes it the top four performances of all time for Doyline.

Eli Walker had the game of his life Jackson Parish and school tying 10 3-pointers in the Quitman 72-34 win over Ouachita Christian. Credit to Ben Ledbetter of Jackson Parish Journal for the stats on this record.

Providence Classical Academy's scoring record was broken by Bowman Lovell with his 43-point performance against Franklin Academy. Knights’ head coach Trey Pittman hit a 200-win milestone in his coaching career in their win over Prairie View Academy.

Seven boy players made the red-hot performances of 20 points or more multiple times. Austin Burr from Converse nailed 33 and 25-point performances. Besides, his 70-point game, Jamaria Clark also had 25 against Choudrant. Bowman Lovell also had a second big game against Riverdale Academy. DaTravion Henson of Ringgold, Clifton Jones of Lakeview, Kado Collins of Ebarb, and Mitchell Matthews all double-dipped in the red-hot performances.

Keily Sumlin of Doyline and McKayla Price of Zwolle tied for top performers of the week for the girls with 28 points. Sumlin scored 28 against Choudrant. Price scored 28 against Hornbeck. Sumlin and Price are joined by Kaylyn Long of Castor with two red-hot performances of the week. Long scored 26 against Hornbeck and 22 against Hornbeck.

Boys

Monday, January 9

Dodson 43, LaSalle 30

Castor 70, Hornbeck 62 OT

Pleasant Hill 62, S. Cameron 22

Saline 71, Weston 68

Doyline 50, Choudrant 48

Lakeside 64, N. Webster 48

Arcadia 75, Glenbrook 31

Lincoln Prep 74, Cedar Creek 29

Haynesville 51, Plain Dealing 47

Ringgold 65, Homer 32

Zwolle 74, Converse 46

Tuesday, January 10

Atlanta 50, Saline 38

Calvin 84, Central-Jonesville 38

Evans 55, Ebarb 53

Pleasant Hill 74, Simpson 50

Zwolle 46, Hornbeck 39

Stanley 60, Florien 53

Quitman 72, Ouachita Christian 34

Simsboro 58, Kilbourne 48

Green Oaks 44, North Caddo 35

Lakeview 70, Jonesboro-Hodge 62

Loyola 40, Minden 37

Mansfield 52, Many 33

Winnfield 72, Red River 55

Ringgold 66, Arcadia 57

Cedar Creek 75, Claiborne Christian 52

Magnolia SOE 57, Glenbrook 51

North Desoto 47, Haynesville 43

Homer 75, Plain Dealing 43

St Mary’s 64, LaSalle 17

Providence 61, Prairie View Academy 15

Word of God Academy 43, Shreveport Force 26

Thursday, January 12

Pleasant Hill 70, Weston 69

Homer 73, Summerfield 50

Doyline 93, North Webster 30

Florien 71, Many

Zwolle 39, Stanley 33

Quitman 36, Simsboro 29

Tioga 49, St. Mary’s 44

Friday, January 13

Atlanta 35, Central-Jonesville 24

Calvin 71, Georgetown 42

Saline 63, Dodson 36

Ebarb 52, Simpson 31

Hornbeck 48, Pleasant Hill 34

Summerfield 48, Kilbourne 16

Choudrant 51, Castor 39

Negreet 66, Converse 51

Claiborne Christian 72, Weston 54

Jonesboro-Hodge 41, Mansfield 36

Lakeside 55, North DeSoto 48

Lakeview 75, Red River 44

Loyola 42, Northwood 40

Winnfield 79, Many 31

Arcadia 65, Haynesville 48

Cedar Creek 66, Ouachita Christian 51

Ringgold 86, Glenbrook 41

Lincoln Prep 61, St. Frederick 47

Northwood-Lena 81, Logansport 42

Plain Dealing 76, Magnolia SOE 67

Providence 76, Franklin Academy 37

Saturday, January 14

Lafayette Christian 56, Calvary 54, (Hamilton Christian)

Providence 62, Riverdale Academy 44

Girls

Monday, January 9

LaSalle 48, Dodson 13

Hornbeck 69, Castor 45

Weston 66, Saline 26

Doyline 45, Choudrant 39

N. Webster 60, Lakeside 42

Arcadia 63, Glenbrook 18

Cedar Creek 56, Lincoln Prep 24

Haynesville 48, Plain Dealing 29

Homer 52, Ringgold 29

Lakeview 43, North Desoto 32

Calvary 54, Logansport 41

Zwolle 61, Converse 39

Tuesday, January 10

Saline 49, Atlanta 9

Calvin 51, Central-Jonesville 7

Evans 68, Ebarb 30

Simpson 73, Pleasant Hill 72 OT

Zwolle 67, Hornbeck 52

Florien 57, Stanley 21

Ouachita Christian 49, Quitman 36

Simsboro 59, Kilbourne 38

North Caddo 43, Green Oaks 18

Lakeview 56, Jonesboro-Hodge 16

Minden 42, Loyola 29

Mansfield 37, Many 32

Winnfield 59, Red River 25

Arcadia 68, Ringgold 11

Cedar Creek 64, Claiborne Christian 22

North Desoto 47, Haynesville 41

Homer 55, Plain Dealing 16

LaSalle 59, St. Mary’s 34

Thursday, January 12

Huntington 41, Gibsland-Coleman 40

Homer 45, Summerfield 34

Doyline 46, North Webster 39

Florien 68, Many 42

Zwolle 60, Stanley 34

Quitman 55, Simsboro 37

Tioga 51, St. Mary’s 34

Friday, January 13

Calvin 71, Georgetown 42

Saline 63, Dodson 36

Simpson 49, Ebarb 43

Pleasant Hill 41, Hornbeck 38

Summerfield 48, Kilbourne 16

Castor 67, Choudrant 27

Negreet 53, Converse 35

Weston 53, Claiborne Christian 52

Mansfield 55, Jonesboro-Hodge 12

Lakeview 49, Red River 17

Northwood 58, Loyola 41

Winnfield 70, Many 44

Arcadia 61, Haynesville 30

Cedar Creek 47, Ouachita Christian 35

Lincoln Prep 30, St. Frederick 27

Northwood-Lena 89, Logansport 36

Boys Top Performance

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 70, North Webster

Bowman Lovell, Providence, 43, Franklin Academy

Eli Walker, Quitman, 34, Ouachita Christian

Austin Burn, Converse, 33, Negreet

Kado Collins, Ebarb, 29, Evans

Mitchell Matthews, Weston, 27, Saline

Spencer Dunn, Homer, 26, Summerfield

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 26, Glenbrook

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 25, Choudrant

Braylyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep, 25, St. Frederick

Austin Burr, Converse, 25, Zwolle

Hunter Jones, Florien, 24, Stanley

Will Dison, Saline, 24, Weston

Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle, 23, Converse

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 23, Arcadia

Bowman Lovell, Providence, 23, Riverdale Academy

Rankin Alford, Florien, 23, Many

Jack Echols, Cedar Creek, 22, Claiborne Christian

Ja’Vante Ford, Pleasant Hill, 22, Weston

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing, 22, Magnolia SOE

Kado Collins, Ebarb, 22, Simpson

Mitchell Matthews, Weston, 21, Pleasant Hill

Clifton Jones, Lakeview, 21, Red River

Jamauriel Ray, Plain Dealing, 21, Magnolia SOE

Carter Hill, Cedar Creek, 21, Ouachita Christian

Rondae Hill, Calvary, 21, Lafayette Chrisitan

Clifton Jones, Lakeview, 20, Jonesboro-Hodge

Bowman Lovell, Providence, 19, Prairie Valley Academy

Tait Henderson, Weston, 19, Pleasant Hill

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing, 19, Magnolia SOE

J. Thomas, Negreet, 19, Converse

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing, 18, Ringgold

BJ Stewart, Pleasant Hill, 18, Weston

Mike Jones, Choudrant, 18, Castor

Zyere Cartwright, Word of God Academy, 18, Shreveport Force

Preston Sanders, Zwolle, 17, Converse

Jayden Well, Red River, 17, Winnfield

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 17, Homer

Tucker Johnson, Florien, 17, Many

Andre Sowell, Lakeview, 17, Red River

J. Holmes, Negreet, 17, Converse

Malaki Thomas, Calvary, 17, Lafayette Christian

Ratrevious Crawley, Arcadia, 17, Haynesville

MIke Jones, Choudrant, 16, Doyline

Orlando Williams, Homer, 16, Plain Dealing

Trent Middendorf, St. Mary’s, 16, LaSalle

Bryce Zehr, Weston, 16, Saline

Shawn Staggs, Saline, 16, Weston

KL Crawford, Saline, 16 Weston

Jamarcus Reliford, Lakeview, 16, Red River

Jordyn Wilson, Ringgold, 16, Glenbrook

Andre Sowell, Lakeview, 15, Jonesboro-Hodge

Cameron Leonard, Jonesboro-Hodge, 15, Lakeview

B. Small, Atlanta, 15, Saline

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 15, Winnfield

Jermarquis Hampton, Haynesville, 15, Plain Dealing

Brandon Heard, Lincoln Prep, 15, Cedar Creek

Spencer Dunn, Homer, 15, Plain Dealing

Logan Ponder, Quitman, 15, Ouachita Christian

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 15, Green Oaks

Davis Walsworth, Cedar Creek, 15, Ouachita Christian

Girls Top Performance