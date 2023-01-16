District 1 Play Begins - Week 9 Kick Around

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb8Ak_0kG0jEL300
Photo bystock

Week 9 saw the start of district play in Division IV District 1.   Loyola and Calvary boys soccer is starting with a 1-0 record with wins against Evangel and North Caddo, respectively.   Same for the girls as Loyola and Calvary start with 1-0 records in the district.  

Ty Knight of Calvary is the boys’ player of the week with four goals and an assist.  Other notable performances belong to Ashton Hester who scored two goals and two assists and Casey Wall for Loyola with two goals against Evangel.  Jake Bloxom for Calvary also had two assists for the North Caddo game.  

Freshman Izzy Dial for North Caddo gets the nod for player of the week for the girls with four goals in her hat trick plus-1 against Wossman.   Addison Stevenson of Calvary should get a mention also for her hat trick against North Caddo on Tuesday night.   Ainsley Matlock and Katelyn McNeil each had two goals against Evangel

Jacob Tibbett of Calvary gains the top boys goalkeeper with only giving up one goal over the North Caddo and Sterlington game.   

Peyton Lewis gains the girl’s goalkeeper of the week with giving up only two goals over two games and gaining a clean sheet against North Caddo.  

Boys

Tuesday,  January 10

Calvary 7, North Caddo 0

Loyola 4, Evangel 2

Thursday, January 12

Calvary  2, Sterlington 1

Caddo Magnet 3, Loyola 0

North DeSoto 7, North Caddo 0

Girls

Monday, January 9

Parkway 2, Calvary 0

Tuesday, January 10

Calvary 8, North Caddo 0

Loyola 4, Evangel 1

Friday, January 13

North Caddo 6 , Wossman 0

Top Boys Performances

Ty Knight, Calvary, North Caddo, HAT TRICK!!!! 3 Goals

Ashton Hester, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal, Assist

Maddux Lyddy, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal

Clay Mulford, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal

Ethan Sands, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal, Assist

Jake Bloxom, Calvary, North Caddo, 2 Assists

Hollis Brown, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist

Cole Miller, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist

Jacob Tibbett / Davis Merry, Calvary, North Caddo, Clean Sheet

Casey Wall, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Goals

Tyler Hornsby, Loyola, Evangel, Goal

Henry Hoang, Loyola, Evangel, Goal

Ty Knight, Calvary, Sterlington, Goal and Assist

Ashton Hester, Calvary, Sterlington, Goal and Assist

Top Girls Performance

Addison Stevenson, Calvary, North Caddo,  HAT TRICK!!!!  3 Goals

Bailey Barber, Calvary, North Caddo, 2 Goals, Assist

Pamela Lee, Calvary, North Caddo, 2 Goals, Assist

Gabby Smothers, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal

Madison Edmonds, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist

Kylar Johnson, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist

Elizabeth Lee, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist

Elissa Politt, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist

Ryleigh Willcutt, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist

Peyton Lewis, Calvary, North Caddo, Clean Sheet

Katelyn McNeill, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Goals

Ainsley Matlock, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Goals

Kate Johnston, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Assists

Grace Weiford, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Assists

Izzy Dial, North Caddo, Wossman,  HAT TRICK + 1!!!! 4 Goals

Kaydence Leon, North Caddo, Wossman,  Goal

Lana Dominick, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal

Kaydence Strouse / Ashley West, North Caddo,  Wossman, Clean Sheet

