District 1 Play Begins - Week 9 Kick Around

Week 9 saw the start of district play in Division IV District 1. Loyola and Calvary boys soccer is starting with a 1-0 record with wins against Evangel and North Caddo, respectively. Same for the girls as Loyola and Calvary start with 1-0 records in the district.
Ty Knight of Calvary is the boys’ player of the week with four goals and an assist. Other notable performances belong to Ashton Hester who scored two goals and two assists and Casey Wall for Loyola with two goals against Evangel. Jake Bloxom for Calvary also had two assists for the North Caddo game.
Freshman Izzy Dial for North Caddo gets the nod for player of the week for the girls with four goals in her hat trick plus-1 against Wossman. Addison Stevenson of Calvary should get a mention also for her hat trick against North Caddo on Tuesday night. Ainsley Matlock and Katelyn McNeil each had two goals against Evangel
Jacob Tibbett of Calvary gains the top boys goalkeeper with only giving up one goal over the North Caddo and Sterlington game.
Peyton Lewis gains the girl’s goalkeeper of the week with giving up only two goals over two games and gaining a clean sheet against North Caddo.
Boys
Tuesday, January 10
Calvary 7, North Caddo 0
Loyola 4, Evangel 2
Thursday, January 12
Calvary 2, Sterlington 1
Caddo Magnet 3, Loyola 0
North DeSoto 7, North Caddo 0
Girls
Monday, January 9
Parkway 2, Calvary 0
Tuesday, January 10
Calvary 8, North Caddo 0
Loyola 4, Evangel 1
Friday, January 13
North Caddo 6 , Wossman 0
Top Boys Performances
Ty Knight, Calvary, North Caddo, HAT TRICK!!!! 3 Goals
Ashton Hester, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal, Assist
Maddux Lyddy, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal
Clay Mulford, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal
Ethan Sands, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal, Assist
Jake Bloxom, Calvary, North Caddo, 2 Assists
Hollis Brown, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist
Cole Miller, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist
Jacob Tibbett / Davis Merry, Calvary, North Caddo, Clean Sheet
Casey Wall, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Goals
Tyler Hornsby, Loyola, Evangel, Goal
Henry Hoang, Loyola, Evangel, Goal
Ty Knight, Calvary, Sterlington, Goal and Assist
Ashton Hester, Calvary, Sterlington, Goal and Assist
Top Girls Performance
Addison Stevenson, Calvary, North Caddo, HAT TRICK!!!! 3 Goals
Bailey Barber, Calvary, North Caddo, 2 Goals, Assist
Pamela Lee, Calvary, North Caddo, 2 Goals, Assist
Gabby Smothers, Calvary, North Caddo, Goal
Madison Edmonds, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist
Kylar Johnson, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist
Elizabeth Lee, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist
Elissa Politt, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist
Ryleigh Willcutt, Calvary, North Caddo, Assist
Peyton Lewis, Calvary, North Caddo, Clean Sheet
Katelyn McNeill, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Goals
Ainsley Matlock, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Goals
Kate Johnston, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Assists
Grace Weiford, Loyola, Evangel, 2 Assists
Izzy Dial, North Caddo, Wossman, HAT TRICK + 1!!!! 4 Goals
Kaydence Leon, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal
Lana Dominick, North Caddo, Wossman, Goal
Kaydence Strouse / Ashley West, North Caddo, Wossman, Clean Sheet
