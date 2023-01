First Full Week of 2023 Kicks Off District Play

Photo by scw

At the beginning of 2023 although the majority of the area is still out of school had a full slate of games over the week.

District 1-A started district play towards the end of the week. Haynesville, Homer, and Ringgold all took wins on the boys’ side. Haynesville and Plain Dealing girls started 1-0.

Tournament season came to the end with the Negreet and Bossier tournaments.

Calvary boys had two major opponents of the week. The Cavaliers pulled off a big last dash win over Shreveport-Bossier 4A basketball powerhouse Huntington Raiders. Saturday night also saw the Cavs fell to a second local powerhouse in Bossier.

Photo by sce

Florien Blackcats boys went unscathed through the Negreet tournament. On the ladies side of the Negreet tournament, Zwolle Lady Hawks and Negreet Lady Indians grabbed two wins over the weekend.

Doyline’s Jamaria “Juicy” Clark had the boys top scoring of the week with 34 against North Desoto. Simsboro’s Ikeia Brown took top honors on the girls side with 29 against Caldwell Parish. Cedar Creek’s Allie Furh had two top five scoring performances for the week with 28 against Calvin and 27 against Saline. MAIS Providence Classical Academy out of Bossier City’s Bowman Lovell netted 33 points against Tallulah Academy. ACEL’s Shreveport Force (Shreveport Home School) saw Andrew Martin score 31 against Mt. Olive Christian School.

Boys

Tuesday, January 3

Atlanta 50, Montgomery 48

Calvin 50, Cedar Creek 46

Castor 76, Dodson 11

Ebarb 54, Converse 42

Rosepine 83, Pleasant Hill 43

Saline 50, Ouachita Christian 47

Glenbrook 61, Summerfield 54

Choudrant 74, West Ouachita 55

St. Mary’s 64, Quitman 38

Zwolle 75, Logansport 31

Neville 59, Jonesboro-Hodge 39

Lakeside 58, Haynesville 55

Lakeview 74, Homer 43

Loyola 62, Many 33

Mansfield 56, Woodlawn SHV 53

West Monroe 76, Red River 53

Winnfield 71, Rapides 51

Lincoln Prep 54, D’Arbonne Woods 23

Providence 56, Claiborne Academy 44

Word of God Academy 93, Old Bethel Christian 3

Shreveport HomeSchool 74, Mount Olive Christian 21

Wednesday, January 4

Sterlington 66, Summerfield 47 (Ouachita)

Loyola 58, Red River 50 (Bossier)

Thursday, January 5

Weston 37, Atlanta 76

Doyline 83, North DeSoto 48

Caldwell Parish 55, Simsboro 52

Calvary 52, Huntington 49 (Bossier)

Red River 67, Minden 56 (Bossier)

St. Mary’s 42, Hornbeck 35

Negreet 65, Many 56 (Negreet)

Anacoco 44, Zwolle 41 (Negreet)

Tyler HEAT 77, Shreveport Force 31

Riverdale Academy Claiborne Academy

Richwood 66, Jonesboro-Hodge 53

Friday, January 6

Caldwell Parish 68, Calvin 32

Monterey 71, Dodson 23

Gibsland-Coleman 58, Choudrant 47

Cedar Creek 49, Saline 33

Castor 63, Downsville 17

Pitkin 55, Quitman 37

Weston 57, Ouachita Christian 54

Northwood-SHV 61, Green Oaks 53

Ruston 53, Jonesboro-Hodge 40

Arcadia 47, Lakeside 38

Peabody 68, Lakeview 59

Loyola 44, St. Mary’s 39

Mansfield 54, Logansport 19

Haynesville 42, Glenbrook 38

Homer 68, Magnolia SOE 38

Ringgold 80, Plain Dealing 39

Converse 51, Ebarb 46 (Negreet)

Anacoco 52, Negreet 34 (Negreet)

Florien 62, Many 46 (Negreet)

Providence 73, Tallulah Academy 25

Southwest LA HomeSchool 39, Word of God Academy 37

Shreveport HomeSchool Sports 58, John Paul The Great Academy 35

Saturday, January 7

Gibsland-Coleman 77, Lincoln Prep 64

Florien 50, Converse 44 (Negreet)

Zwolle 77, Ebarb 48 (Negreet)

DeRidder 61, Loyola 57 (Bossier)

Bossier 78, Calvary 56 (Bossier)

Girls

Tuesday, January 3

Montgomery 67, Atlanta 19

Cedar Creek 70, Calvin 37

Castor 66, Dodson 31

Ebarb 58, Converse 48

Rosepine 61, Pleasant Hill 24

Ouachita Christian 50, Saline 20

Negreet 34, Simpson 26

Summerfield 55, Glenbrook 34

West Ouachita 39, Choudrant 33

Quitman 66, St. Mary’s 48

Winnfield 65, Rapides 14

Zwolle 72, Logansport 42

Neville 55, Jonesboro-Hodge 35

Haynesville 59, Lakeside 20

Lakeview 51, Homer 34

Many 35, Loyola 23

Mansfield 26, Woodlawn-SHV 23

West Monroe 51, Red River 20

Lincoln Prep 51, D’Arbonne Woods 47

Wednesday, January 4

Parkway 54, Gibsland-Coleman 50

Thursday, January 5

Weston 52, Atlanta 22

LaSalle 68, Calvin 44

Zwolle 64, Converse 42 (Negreet)

Florien 62, Many 29 (Negreet)

Simsboro 63, Caldwell Parish 52

Richwood 66, Jonesboro-Hodge 53

Homer 38, North DeSoto 25

Hornbeck 67, St. Mary’s 46

Friday, January 6

Winnfield 62, Atlanta 14

Calvin 55, Caldwell Parish 43

Monterey 48, Dodson 13

Gibsland-Coleman 52, Choudrant 24

Pleasant Hill 46, Calvary 19

Cedar Creek 61, Saline 21

Starks 47, Stanley 33

Castor 69, Downsville 29

Pitkin 66, Quitman 51

Ouachita Christian 59, Weston 25

Northwood 53, Green Oaks 7

Richwood 66, Jonesboro-Hodge 54

Arcadia 55, Lakeside 16

Logansport 49, Mansfield 46

North Desoto 43, Red River 22

Haynesville 51, Glenbrook 48

Plain Dealing 37, Ringgold 21

Negreet 39, Ebarb 28 (Negreet)

Zwolle 67, Anacoco 65 (Negreet)

Saturday, January 7

Gibsland-Coleman 65, Lincoln Prep 10

Negreet 58, Many 34 (Negreet)

Converse 41, Ebarb 40 (Negreet)

Top Performers - Boys

Player, School, Points, Against

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 34, North Desoto

Bowman Lovell, Providence, 33, Tallulah

Andrew Martin, Shreveport Force, 31, Mt Olive

Cage Van Norman, Loyola, 29, Red River

Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s, 28, Quitman

Mike Jones, Choudrant, 27, West Ouachita

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 22, Summerfield

Preston Edwards, Zwolle, 22, Logansport

Cayden Mingo, Doyline, 22, North Desoto

Michael Jones, Choudrant, 22, Gibsland-Coleman

J. Holmes, Negreet, 22, Many

JP Hobbs, Shreveport Force, 21, Mt Olive

Kelton Perry, Atlanta, 21, Weston

Rondae Hill, Calvary, 21, Bossier

Bubba Strong, Calvary, 21, Bossier

Rondae Hill, Calvary, 20, Huntington

Terrance James, Gibsland-Coleman, 20, Choudrant

Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 20, Northwood

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 20, West Monore

Stephen Burks, Lincoln Prep, 19, Gibsland-Coleman

Cooper Chase, Lakeside, 19, Haynesville

Terrance James, Gibsland-Coleman, 18, Lincoln Prep

Demarquis Durham, Gibsland Coleman, 18, Lincoln Prep

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 18, Loyola

Alec Williams, Zwolle, 18, Logansport

Isaiah Wells, Word of God, 18, Old Bethel

Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle, 18, Anacoco

Michael Woodford, Gibsland-Coleman, 18, Loncoln Prep

Tait Henderson, Weston, 18, Ouachita Christian

J. Jous, Many, 18, Negreet

Darren Ford, Summerfield, 17, Glenbrook

Keithan Hamilton, Winnfield, 17, Rapides

Malaki Thomas, Calvary, 17, Huntington

Jo Jo Grau, Providence, 17, Tallulah Academy

A.Brooks, Haynesville, 17, Lakeside

J. Holmes, Negreet, 17, Anacoco

Carter Hill, Cedar Creek, 17, Saline

Jieron Calhoun, Red River, 17, Minden

Tre Kent, Glenbrook, 16, Summerfield

Mortravious Kennedy, Summerfield, 16, Glenbrook

Jarrius Lumpkin, Jonesboro-Hodge, 16, Neville

Clifton Jones, Lakeview, 16, Peabody

C. Ezernack, Negreet, 16, Many

Jamarion Clark, Castor, 16, Downsville

Shawn Staggs, Saline, 15, Ouachita Christian

Lachlan Thompson, Choudrant, 15, West Ouachita

Bryce Zehr, Weston, 15, Ouachita Christian

J. Hampton, Haynesville 15, Glenbrook

Brian Osborne, Cedar Creek, 15, Saline

Top Performances - Girls



Player, School, Points, Against

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro, 29, Caldwell Parish

Allie Furh, Cedar Creek, 28, Calvin

McKayla Price, Zwolle, 27, Logansport

Allie Furh, Cedar Creek 27, Saline

Zaniaya Kingsby, Haynesville, 27, Lakeside

Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman, 26, Lincoln Prep

Kaiya Miller, Negreet, 26, Many

Kaylyn Long, Castor, 25, Downsville

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview, 24, Homer

Layla Tell, Haynesville, 23, Glenbrook

Kaylyn Long, Castor, 22, Dodson

Kayla Kimbrough, Zwolle, 22, Anacoco

Cali Deal, Quitman, 22, Pitkin

Preslye Rivers, Converse, 21, Zwolle

Kaiya Causey, Negreet, 21, Ebarb

J. Weary, Winnfield, 20, Atlanta

Arianna Williams, Gibsland-Coleman, 19, Parkway

Cali Deal, Quitman, 19, St. Mary’s

T. Davis, Jonesboro-Hodge, 19, Richwood

McKayla Price, Zwolle, 19, Converse

Preslye Rivers, Converse, 18, Ebarb (Sat)

Morgan McGee, Jonesboro-Hodge, 18, Richwood

Kalijah Smith, Zwolle, 18, Anacoco

Preslye Rivers, Converse, 18, Ebarb (Tues)

Hallie Harmon, Glenbrook, 17, Summerfield

Akeirah Jones, Summerfield, 17, Glenbrook

Baleigh Haulcy, Gibsland-Coleman, 17, Parkway

Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek, 17, Saline

Layla Tell, Haynesville, 17, Lakeside

Bethany Leach, Quitman, 15, St. Mary’s

J. Spann, Lincoln Prep, 15, D’Arbonne Woods

A. Miller, Winnfield, 15, Rapides