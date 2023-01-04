Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State Team

Photo by stock

The LSWA released the Class 2A all-state football team on the last day of 2022. Northwest Louisiana had 15 representatives from five schools over Districts 1-2A and 3-2A.

Many’s Tackett Curtis received the Defensive Player of the Year honor. Curtis and his teammates won the Division III Nonselect state championship with a 13-0 record. The Tigers tied fellow Nonselect Division IV state champion Oak Grove and Select Division III state runner-up Dunham for the most players on the all-state team. Curtis was selected as a defensive back along with fellow Tiger Tylen Singleton. Swazy Carheel was selected as a defensive lineman. The Tiger offense was represented by Joseph Cryer on the offensive line.

Calvary Cavaliers had the most representative for the all-state team and honorable mention combined in all of Class 2A with seven. Cade Bedgood was selected to the all-state defensive team as a linebacker. The Cavaliers had six selected as honorable mentions. Those chosen were Aubrey Hermes, Jimmy Wright, Abram Wardell, James Simon, Garrett Little, and Hutch Grace. The Cavaliers reached the state semifinals in Division III Select playoffs.

Winnfield Tigers had two selected to the all-state list. Malachi Jackson and Ryland Brister were chosen as honorable mentions. The Winnfield Tigers (9-3) reached the second round of the Division III Nonselect playoffs.

Colorado commit and North Caddo player Omarion Miller was selected to the offensive all-state team as a wide receiver. North Caddo (7-4) reached the second round of the playoffs.

Jonesboro-Hodge was represented on the all-state defensive team by LSU commit Xavier Atkins. Atkins was selected as linebacker.