Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State Team

The LSWA released the Class 2A all-state football team on the last day of 2022. Northwest Louisiana had 15 representatives from five schools over Districts 1-2A and 3-2A.

Many’s Tackett Curtis received the Defensive Player of the Year honor. Curtis and his teammates won the Division III Nonselect state championship with a 13-0 record. The Tigers tied fellow Nonselect Division IV state champion Oak Grove and Select Division III state runner-up Dunham for the most players on the all-state team. Curtis was selected as a defensive back along with fellow Tiger Tylen Singleton. Swazy Carheel was selected as a defensive lineman. The Tiger offense was represented by Joseph Cryer on the offensive line.

Calvary Cavaliers had the most representative for the all-state team and honorable mention combined in all of Class 2A with seven. Cade Bedgood was selected to the all-state defensive team as a linebacker. The Cavaliers had six selected as honorable mentions. Those chosen were Aubrey Hermes, Jimmy Wright, Abram Wardell, James Simon, Garrett Little, and Hutch Grace. The Cavaliers reached the state semifinals in Division III Select playoffs.

Winnfield Tigers had two selected to the all-state list. Malachi Jackson and Ryland Brister were chosen as honorable mentions. The Winnfield Tigers (9-3) reached the second round of the Division III Nonselect playoffs.

Colorado commit and North Caddo player Omarion Miller was selected to the offensive all-state team as a wide receiver. North Caddo (7-4) reached the second round of the playoffs.

Jonesboro-Hodge was represented on the all-state defensive team by LSU commit Xavier Atkins. Atkins was selected as linebacker.

End of 2022 See Big Tournaments; GCHS Lady Bulldogs Dominate Again

The last week of 2022 saw local teams heading to Bossier (Airline), West Monroe, Caldwell Parish, and Lake Charles (Washington-Marion). The big story of the week was the dominance of the Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs defeated three 5A (Byrd, Airline, Benton) and 2A (Winnfield) to claim the title at the “Doc” Edwards Memorial Tournament. Samora Sampson took the MVP of the tournament. Sampson made the Top Performances for all four games this week. Baleigh Haulcy and Shamaria Durham were also named to the all-tournament team. Durham was strong in snatching rebounds while Haulcy had strong performances to help push GCHS through the tournament.

Northwest Louisiana Represented on Class 1A All-State Team

The Lousiana Sports Writer’s Association released the all-state list on Saturday. Twenty-one players representing eight different teams from District 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A were selected for the list.

Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice Rays

The Mudbugs ended the 2022 year with fireworks by exploding 12 goals against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. This made Shreveport winners of the last 9 of 10 and moving into third place and within 5 points of second place. The boys will now get an eight-game homestand starting next weekend.

Santa’s Gifts Come To The Basketball Court

The Christmas week did not lack in the gifting of some basketball for the shortened week. Some teams took advantage of the Christmas break and got some rest. Some added some extra holiday games. Santa dropped some presents to some along the way:

Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)

Our beloved Mudbugs are getting to spend the holidays with their families in a much-deserved Christmas break. Shreveport swept the Corpus Christi Ice Rays last weekend and moved into a tie for third place with the New Mexico Ice Wolves. The boys have one more road trip next weekend to finish out 2022 as they will make the return trip to Corpus Christi. Shreveport will then get to have a four-week homestand in January. Since there is no hockey this season, check out these 12 (really 13) days of Mudbugs Christmas.

St. Mary’s and Logansport Lead District 3-1A All-District List

The St. Mary’s Tigers and Logansport combined for 26 of the 31 first team slots on the District 3-1A list. Both teams made quarterfinal runs in their respective playoffs. St. Mary’s swept postseason awards with Coach Aaron York claiming Coach of the Year. Quarterback Adam Parker was given the Offensive Player of the Year. Drake Griffin was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year.

Champions Everywhere In Big Tournaments

Last week's tournaments ruled the schedule. Minden hosted the annual Holiday Classic Tournament. Teams such as Minden, Lakeside, Green Oaks, Gibsland-Coleman, Ringgold, Homer, Haughton, North Caddo, Loyola, and Calvary.

