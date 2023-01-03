Northwest Louisiana Represented on Class 1A All-State Team

Photo by stock

The Lousiana Sports Writer’s Association released the all-state list on Saturday. Twenty-one players representing eight different teams from District 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A were selected for the list.

Homer’s Walteze Champ was chosen as Class A Defensive Most Valuable Player and also first-team defense as a defensive lineman. Pelican Camron Winzer and Elyjay Curry represented the non-select state runner-up on the honorable mention list.

St. Mary’s Tigers had the most first-team selections for the three districts. The Tigers were also tied with the most players from the three districts. Payne Williams was selected for first-team offense placekicker. Drake Griffin was selected to the first-team defense as a defensive lineman. Ethan Busby and Adam Parker were picked as an honorable mentions.

Glenbrook’s 2022 season was memorable with a first district title in LHSAA, a first-year to the playoffs, a one-loss season, and a quarterfinal run in the select playoffs. Rhett Johnson received first-team defensive honors as a linebacker. Ty Feaster and Maddox Mandino were selected as honorable mentions.

Haynesville also had a semifinal run for the second year in a row. Kemarion Ivory represented the Golden Tornado on the first-team offense as the offensive lineman. Toby Franklin and Alonzo Jackson were selected for honorable mentions.

Cedar Creek tied St. Mary’s with the most local representative on the all-state list with four. The Cougars placed Lawson Lillo, Lane Thompson, Brian Osborne, and Quincy Lewis on the list of honorable mentions.

Logansport’s Khameron Boykins and Stephen Holloway were chosen as honorable mention.

GeAuntre Nelson gave Arcadia an honorable mention on the all-state list.

Lincoln Prep’s Brandon Heard was chosen as an honorable mention.