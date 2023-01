Santa’s Gifts Come To The Basketball Court

Photo by stock

The Christmas week did not lack in the gifting of some basketball for the shortened week. Some teams took advantage of the Christmas break and got some rest. Some added some extra holiday games. Santa dropped some presents to some along the way:

The gift of broken records was given to Jamaria Clark of Doyline as he broke his own school record by dropping 52 against Atlanta.

The gift of the triple-double went to Alyaa Gray as he picked up 15 points, 12 assists, and 13 rebounds.

The gift of the top 2. Converse’s Preslye Riverse scored the two top-scoring performances for the ladies with 32 against Logansport and 28 against Pickering.

Check out these other great performances that were played cheerfully gave their fans and coaches.

Boys

Monday, December 19

Stanley 66, Ebarb 39

Ruston 66, Gibsland-Coleman 31

Pleasant Hill 73, Starks 53

Doyline 71, Summerfield 42

Choudrant 64, Ouachita Christian 45

Haynesville 75, Downsville 27

Calvary 60, Evangel 45

Lakeview 49, Green Oaks 34

Woodlawn 52, Loyola 45

St. Mary's 45, Many 31

Haughton 72, Red River 62

Georgetown 70, Logansport 69

Parkway 73, Plain Dealing 39

Ringgold 63, North Webster 15

Tuesday, December 20

Doyline 85, Atlanta 48

Haynesville 69, Pleasant Hill 58

Saline 60, D'Arbonne Woods 39

Castor 84, Ouachita Christian 57

Choudrant 60, Oak Grove 33

Logansport 73, Converse 62

Florien , Ebarb

Simsboro 60, Haughton 46

Stanley 66, Weston 43

Lakeside 73, North Webster 37

Lakeview 54, Woodlawn 46

Evangel 61, North Caddo 47

Red River 69, Natchitoches-Central 64

Winnfield 60, St. Mary's 55

Lincoln Prep 64, Arcadia 62

Claiborne Christian 88, Glenbrook 50

Plain Dealing 76, North Desoto 68

Wednesday, December 21

Parkway 79, Gibsland-Coleman 64

West Monroe 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 47

Ringgold 74, River Oaks 40

Thursday, December 22

Arcadia 77, Simsboro 57

Huntington 59, Calvary 54

Plain Dealing 76, Lakeside 68

Tioga 57, Many 37

St. Mary's 65, East Beauregard 24

Friday, December 23

Arcadia 70, Gibsland-Coleman 65

Lincoln Prep 60, Union Parish 54

Girls

Monday, December 19

Ebarb 47, Stanley 40

Gibsland-Coleman 43, Ruston 40

Pleasant Hill 46, Starks 41

Summerfield 56, Doyline 20

Ouachita Christian 51, Choudrant 25

Quitman 45, Jonesboro-Hodge 20

Calvary 44, Evangel 7

Loyola 21, Woodlawn 15

Many 73, St. Mary's 68

Haughton 54, Red River 23

North Webster 48, Ringgold 37

Tuesday, December 20

Doyline 60, Atlanta 23

Florien 83, Ebarb 47

Pleasant Hill 66, Haynesville 36

Saline 48, D'Arbonne Woods 35

Ouachita Christian 44, Castor 42

Oak Grove 58, Choudrant 20

Converse 68, Logansport 52

Haughton 62, Simsboro 46

Weston 46, Stanley 33

Lakeview 52, Green Oaks 9

Lakeview 44, Woodlawn 21

North Webster 53, Lakeside 49

North Caddo 47, Evangel 16

Arcadia 52, Lincoln Prep 14

North Desoto 57, Plain Dealing 35

Winnfield 63, St. Mary's 45

Wednesday, December 21

Parkway 63, Gibsland-Coleman 26

West Monroe 55, Jonesboro-Hodge 35

Lakeview 41, Alexandria 33

Airline 58, Many 22

River Oaks 61, Ringgold 15

Thursday, December 22

Converse 41, Pickering 16

Arcadia 45, Simsboro 31

Plain Dealing 56, Lakeside 50

Tioga 45, Many 37

East Beauregard 51, St. Mary's 48

Friday, December 23

Gibsland-Coleman 48, Arcadia 46

Bolton 39, Converse 36

Union Parish 53, Lincoln Prep 6

Top Performers - Boys

Player, School, Pts, Against

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 52, Atlanta

Ratrevious Crawlye, Arcadia, 34, Gibsland-Coleman

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 32, Natchitoches-Central

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing, 26, North Desoto

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing, 25, Lakeside

Jermarquis Hampton, Haynesville, 24, Pleasant Hill

Cayden Mingo, Doyline, 23, Summerfield

Logan Ponder, Quitman, 22, Jonesboro-Hodge

Jamaria Clark, Doyline, 22, Summerfield

Wesley Crawford, Saline, 22, D'Arbonne Woods

Javonte Ford, Pleasant Hill, 21, Haynesville

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing, 21, North Desoto

Deandre Clark, Castor, 21, Ouachita Christian

Johnathan Warren, Castor, 21, Ouachita Christian

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 21, Haughton

LaDaunte McCoy, Ringgold, 20, River Oaks

Carlos Rudolph, Gibsland-Coleman, 20, Parkway

DeMarquis Durham, Gibsland-Coleman, 20, Arcadia

Jermarquis Hampton, Haynesville, 19, Downsville

Jaylon Jackson, Winnfield, 19, St. Mary's

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 18, North Webster

Konnor Cotton, Calvary, 18, Huntington

Jayden Wells, Red River, 18, Haughton

Cayden Mingo, Doyline, 17, Atlanta

Malaki Thomas, Calvary, 17, Evangel

Jarrius Lumpkin, Jonesboro-Hodge, 17, Quitman

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold, 16, River Oaks

Eli Walker, Quitman, 16, Jonesboro-Hodge

Demarquis Durham, Gibsland-Coleman, 16, Parkway

Gavon Dailey, Saline, 16, D'Arbonne Woods

DeAvery Durham, Gibsland-Coleman, 16, Arcadia

KJ Scott, Pleasant Hill, 15, Haynesville

Z. Holmes, Pleasant Hill, 15, Haynesville

Jordyn Wilson, Ringgold, 15, North Webster

Jacob Maxie, Stanley, 15, Weston

Jamarion Clark, Castor, 15, Ouachita Christian

Ajay Tew, Jonesboro-Hodge, 15, West Monroe

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing, 15, Lakeside

Top Performers -Girls

Player, School, Points, Against

Preslye Rivers, Converse, 32, Logansport

Preslye Rivers, Converse, 28, Pickering

Ikeia Brown, Simsboro, 24, Haughton

S. Frazier, Pleasant Hill, 23, Haynesville

Takeria Washington, Doyline, 23, Atlanta

Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman, 22, Ruston

DeAsia Alexander, Arcadia, 22, Gibsland-Coleman

Jayla Mendenhall, Arcadia, 19, Lincoln Prep

Lauren Waldron, Calvary, 17, Evangel

Baleigh Haulcy, Gibsland-Coleman, 17, Ruston

Kearra Wilson, Summerfield, 17, Doyline

Keily Sumlin, Doyline, 16, Atlanta

Briley Peterson, Weston, 16, Stanley

Jayla Marshall, Arcadia, 16, Simsboro

Baleigh Haulcy, Gibsland-Coleman, 16, Arcadia

ZaNiaya Kingsby, Haynesville, 15, Pleasant Hill

Alana Gray, Saline, 15, D'Arbonne Woods