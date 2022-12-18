Grambling, LA

Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep Grab All-District 2-1A Honors

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWYtt_0jmCkCYQ00
Photo byStock

District 2-1A boasted the Division IV Nonselect state champion, Ouachita Christian. The Eagles swept post-season awards. Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep had representatives on the all-district team. Both teams qualified for the post season in Division IV Select playoffs. Lincoln Prep made an exit after the first round. Cedar Creek advanced to second round where they were eliminated by state runner-up Vermilion Catholic.

Cedar Creek added 9 to the first team. Brian Osborne was selected to the first team as a tight end. Jake Smith represented the offensive line for the Cougars on the first team. Quarterback Caden Middleton was selected for the first team. Quincy Lewis and Lawson Lillo were selected as linebackers. Carter Hill and Austin Webb represented the Cougars as defensive backs. Ladd Thompson and Lane Thomas were selected for the first and second team. Thompson was chosen as a first-team wide receiver and second-team defense as the punter. Thomas was selected to the first-team offense as running back and second-team defense right safety. Nick Thompson and Bret Johnson were selected for the second-team offensive line. Connor Norris was chosen as the second-team wide receiver. Davis Long was given the honor of second-team kicker. Reagan Pike was added as the second-team defensive line. Garrett Garlington was selected as a second-team defensive back.

Lincoln Prep Panthers added three players to the all-district list. Brandon Heard was the only first-team member representing the Panthers as an athlete. Lathan Elmore was selected to the second-team offense for the offensive line. Chauncey Harper was chosen for the second team as a defensive back.

Winnfield, LA

Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District List

The District 3-2A had a strong year as the Many Tigers grabbed its second state title in three years. The state championship run reflected on the all-district list as the Tigers added 13 to the first team list. m.

Haynesville, LA

District 1-A Releases All-District

District 1-A has a lot to brag about this season. Four of the seven teams in the district made it to their respective quarterfinals. Arcadia and Glenbrook reached the quarterfinals. Haynesville made it to the semifinals. Homer made a second consecutive trip to a state championship.

Many, LA

The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State Champions

The Many Tigers senior class know nothing but state championship runs as they left their school two state championships in the last three years. Many rushed for 404 yards against the Farmers. Tackett Curtis ended his high school career with a 98-yard rushing and two touchdowns. Jeremiah James rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams finished the evening with 100 yards and a touchdown. Many defense held the potent Farmer running game to 34 yards in the second half.

Homer, LA

Homer Finishes As Division IV Nonselect State Runner Up

The Homer Pelicans finished as the Division IV Nonselect state runner-up on Thursday afternoon at the Ochsner's LHSAA State Prep Classic at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. The Pelicans ran into a stout Oak Grove defense that shut down the ground game. Also, the Pelicans' costly errors and penalties didn't help the situation. The Homer defense kept Oak Grove from running away with the state championship title. Key dual-sided offense and defensive players like Jamarquese Hampton, Gregory Williams, Walteze Champ, Andrevious Buggs kept the Pelicans in the game. Walteze Champ was announced as the Most Valuable Player for Homer.

Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at Home

The Mudbugs had their first home stand in 41 days. The local boys are in fear of melting the ice as they have been hot winning 5 of the last 6. They have now moved up in the standing to fourth place at 26 points. The 7 goals scored over the weekend are the most for a home series this season.

Homer, LA

Homer and Many Heading To State Championships

The Many Tigers and the Homer Pelicans will be making return trips to Caesar’s Superdome for Ochsner’s LHSAA Prep Classic. Many will be making its fourth consecutive state championship and competing for the Division III Nonselect title. Homer will be competing for the Division IV Nonselect title and making it for the second consecutive year after an 82-year drought before last year’s Class A title run.

Louisiana State

UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final Preview

Four teams from Northwest Louisiana remain in the LHSAA football playoffs. Three of them are from Division III and Division IV Nonselect playoffs. The fourth is North Desoto Griffins making their first trip to the semifinals in Division II.

Louisiana State

Division IV District 1 All-District

Division IV District 1 had an impact this season for North Louisiana volleyball in the playoffs this season. Three of the six teams hosted first-round playoff matches. Loyola was one match away from making an appearance in the state tournament. Calvary made a second consecutive trip to the state tournament taking Notre Dame to the limit in five sets in the quarterfinals.

UTRNWLA Soccer Kick Around - Week 1

The soccer season kicked off last week mainly for the girls squads around the area. Calvary participated in the Haughton Cranberry Classic Tourney. The Cavaliers advanced with a 2-2 tie over Airline that resulted in PK’s. The Lady Cavs got the shutout against Northwood. North Caddo Lady Titans also pulled the clean sheet against Southwood. Loyola went 2-1-1 in its invitational tournament which featured South Louisiana powerhouses St. Scholastica, Baton Rouge, Northshore, St Thomas More, Lakeshore, and Archbishop Hannan along with local team Byrd, Caddo Magnet, and Parkway.

Class A and 2A Start…Tournaments A Plenty

Class A and 2A decided to join the party last week. Many teams have a good number of their players still on the gridiron. Class B and C have alright played a good amount of games. Ringgold boys ran the gauntlet of the Lakeside tournament. Doyline’s Jamaria Clark put 50 on 5A Byrd Yellow Jackets on Monday. All the action has just started. Coaches get your scorebooks in so we can get these shining stars seen.

