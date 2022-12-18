Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep Grab All-District 2-1A Honors

Photo by Stock

District 2-1A boasted the Division IV Nonselect state champion, Ouachita Christian. The Eagles swept post-season awards. Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep had representatives on the all-district team. Both teams qualified for the post season in Division IV Select playoffs. Lincoln Prep made an exit after the first round. Cedar Creek advanced to second round where they were eliminated by state runner-up Vermilion Catholic.

Cedar Creek added 9 to the first team. Brian Osborne was selected to the first team as a tight end. Jake Smith represented the offensive line for the Cougars on the first team. Quarterback Caden Middleton was selected for the first team. Quincy Lewis and Lawson Lillo were selected as linebackers. Carter Hill and Austin Webb represented the Cougars as defensive backs. Ladd Thompson and Lane Thomas were selected for the first and second team. Thompson was chosen as a first-team wide receiver and second-team defense as the punter. Thomas was selected to the first-team offense as running back and second-team defense right safety. Nick Thompson and Bret Johnson were selected for the second-team offensive line. Connor Norris was chosen as the second-team wide receiver. Davis Long was given the honor of second-team kicker. Reagan Pike was added as the second-team defensive line. Garrett Garlington was selected as a second-team defensive back.

Lincoln Prep Panthers added three players to the all-district list. Brandon Heard was the only first-team member representing the Panthers as an athlete. Lathan Elmore was selected to the second-team offense for the offensive line. Chauncey Harper was chosen for the second team as a defensive back.