The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State Champions

Photo by Many Tigers

The Many Tigers senior class know nothing but state championship runs as they left their school two state championships in the last three years. Many rushed for 404 yards against the Farmers. Tackett Curtis ended his high school career with a 98-yard rushing and two touchdowns. Jeremiah James rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams finished the evening with 100 yards and a touchdown. Many defense held the potent Farmer running game to 34 yards in the second half.

The Union Parish Farmers found out that the third time is not a charm as they lost their third consecutive state championship. Trey Holly finished his high school career with 113 yards and a touchdown in the state championship game. Junior Jy’Marion Island finished with a touchdown.

The two ground-and-pound offenses kept to form as LSU signee Trey Holly rushed for 108 yards in the first quarter while Tackett Curtis carved out 75 first-quarter yards. The majority of the yards for the two top Louisiana stars came from big play scores. Curtis bolted on an 80-yard touchdown run in the final minute of play in the first quarter. The play by the Fightin’ Farmers saw Holly bolt up the middle on a 63-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds remaining in the quarter. The two squads ended the quarter.

Second quarter, the two teams went outside the two key runners. Jy’Marion Island only gained 12 yards but received the most touches in the quarter. Curtis did get loose on a 26-yard carry, but Jamarlyn Garner had a big run of 31 yards. Union Parish Jordan Hill did get a 23-yard pass to Armani Shelton. The lone score in the quarter came from a 12-yard run by Trent Williams. Many took a 13-7 halftime lead.

The defense was a key factor in the first half. Union Parish was forced to punt three times in the first half while Many were forced to put twice. Union forced a fumble that was recovered by D’antwone Hopkins on the Many 13. The Tigers forced a field goal try that was eventually missed.

Many started the second half with a quick three-and-out. Union Parish on their first play of the third quarter went to a pass from Jordan Hill to Tomorrio Bilberry on a 7-yard pass. The ball popped loose and Tylen Singleton recovered the ball on the Union 32. Trent Williams took the Tigers to the red zone. The Farmers held Many to 3 yards on the next two plays and faced a 3rd and 7. Offside on the Farmers put the red zone first down in reach. The Farmers contained Jeremiah James again facing a 4th and 1. The Tigers switched to Trent Williams getting to the Union 2. James finished the 8-play 32-yard drive on a 2-yard touchdown. Along with a 2-point conversion, Many increased its lead to 21-7. A good kickoff return by Hopkins gave the Farmers good field position to start. Jordan Hill completed a 30-yard pass to Holly to get in Tiger territory. Union Parish pounded Island for 7-plays and eventually scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. Union Parish had cut the lead to 21-13.

Many started the drive in the third quarter but grounded into Union Parish territory. Many faced another fourth down situation on 4th and 3. Jeremiah James bolted for a 23-yard run into the red zone. Tackett Curtis ended the 10-play drive with a 3-yard run. Many expanded their lead to 28-13 with seven minutes remaining. Crunched for time, the Farmers tried an air attack to no avail. Union had a loss of downs at midfield. Next play, Jeremiah James jetted downfield for a 51-yard touchdown and locked in a second state championship in three years for the Many Tigers. A