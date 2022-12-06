Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at Home

Photo by Shreveport Mudbugs

The Mudbugs had their first home stand in 41 days. The local boys are in fear of melting the ice as they have been hot winning 5 of the last 6. They have now moved up in the standing to fourth place at 26 points. The 7 goals scored over the weekend are the most for a home series this season.

Mudbugs 3, New Mexico 0

The Mudbugs had an explosive third period to net all three goals to take the shutout win over the Ice Wolves.

Although neither team scored in the first two periods, the goalkeepers stayed busy as Shreveport outshot New Mexico 23-16.

Both teams had two power play opportunities in the two periods.

The competition got a little heated in the third period Graham Harris from New Mexico and Logan Gotinsky were sent to the sin bin for roughing. The 4-on-4 didn’t generate a goal, though. The next power play chance for the Mudbugs did. Ice Wolves’ Jeff Hutchinson was sent to the box for cross-checking. Hayden Nichol found the back of the net 43 seconds into the power play. Eric Vitale and Logan Heroux were given assists. Less than a minute later, Drake Morse scored and Vitale gained his second assist. More heat came on the ice after the two goals when Hunter Hastings and Tristan Zarsky had choice words for each other which invoked a major fighting penalty along with a fighting 10-minute misconduct. New Mexico went for the extra man advantage in the closing minute by pulling the goalie but Brent Litchard grabbed the empty netter to give the Mudbugs the 3-0 final. Vitale picked up his third assist of the night and Alex Park was credited with an assist.

Simon Bucheler was given the win with a clean sheet and 29 saves.

Mudbugs 4, New Mexico 3 (OT)

The Shreveport Mudbugs came out looking to stretch the winning streak with two goals in the first period. Garrett Steele struck first with an assist from Logan Gotinsky a little over five minutes into the game. Alex Park netted the second goal midway through the period. Matthew Danzinger was credited with the assist. Shreveport carried a 2-0 lead into the second period.

New Mexico cut the lead in the second period behind Jeff Hutchinson's goal. The Mudbugs got the opportunity for a

power play behind a scuffle between Ice Wolf Dillon Kuntz and Ryan Burke. Sully Schule was given a double minor penalty for roughing. The power play was cut short when Hayden Nichol was sent to the sin bin for fighting. Both teams got away without giving up a goal. The next power play was not the case. Garrett Steele was sent to the penalty box for boarding. Yusaka Ando added the tying goal on the power play. The two teams were knotted at 2 at the end of the second period.

New Mexico took the lead in the third period as William Howard scored. Some scrappiness returned to the ice as Christian Carto and Maxim Sushchynski were called for roughing. Carto added a boarding call. The Ice Wolves maintained the lead. With 3:27 remaining, Shreveport’s Brent Litchard scored the tying goal. Steele was given the assist. Regulation ended tied at 3-3.

Shreveport only took one shot from Hayden Nichol in overtime and it counted for the Mudbug win.

Simon Bucheler was given the win with 30 saves on the night.

Shreveport will head back on the road for a crucial series against Amarillo next weekend.

First Line

Alex Park, D, 1 goal, 2 assists, 4 shots, +3

Matthew Danzinger, D, 2 assists, 3 shots, +2

Garrett Steele, F, 2 goals, 9 shots, 0 +/-

Hayden Nichol, F, 2 goals, 6 shots. +1

Simon Bucheler, G, 2-0-0-0, 59 saves, .951 Save %

Second Line

Logan Heroux, 1 assist, 8 shots, +2

Maksim Sushchynski, 1 assist, 1 shot, +3

Drake Morse, 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 shots, +2

Brent Litchard, 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots, +1