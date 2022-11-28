UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final Preview

Photo by stock

Four teams from Northwest Louisiana remain in the LHSAA football playoffs. Three of them are from Division III and Division IV Nonselect playoffs. The fourth is North Desoto Griffins making their first trip to the semifinals in Division II.

Homer 47, Logansport 6

The Homer Pelicans (9-3) make it back-to-back years to the semifinals. The Pels defense opened up in the second half to blow out the Tigers. Andrevious Buggs went 7-for-11 for 117 yards and two touchdown passes. Buggs also took the option on two touchdown runs. LaMichael Greer rushed for a 22-yard touchdown run and had a scoop-n-score in the fourth quarter. Jamarquese Hampton was on the receiving end of a 54-yard touchdown pass and took a pick-six to the house. Katrevick Banks also scored a 31-yard receiving touchdown. Elyjay Curry had 20 carries for 115 yards. Walteze Champ led the defense with 8 tackles. Buggs also showed out on defense with 7 tackles.

Jayven Claybrook was the lone score for Logansport (9-4) in the closing minute of the first half.

Many 14, Rosepine 7

The Many Tigers (13-0) had to come back against the Rosepine Eagles (10-3) to advance to the semifinals of the Division III Nonselect playoffs. Rosepine scored in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass to take the 7-0 lead. This lead held to the fourth quarter. Jamarlyn Garner scored on a 5-yard run to tie the game at 7-7 in the fourth quarter. Tackett Curtis broke the tie and gave the Tigers the comeback win at 14-7.

Haynesville 38, Basille 7

Jaylen Green was all over the field on both sides with a touchdown run, a punt return for a touchdown, and a pick-six as the Golden Tornado advanced to the semifinal for back-to-back years. Eli Bray was 4-for-4 on PATs and nailed a 24-yard field goal for Haynesville.

Ouachita Christian 28, Glenbrook 27

The Glenbrook Apaches (11-1) gave the Ouachita Christian Eagles a scare as they came up short of a comeback. Ty Feaster threw 27-for-43 and 381 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Sentell had 6 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Turner McLelland was a key target with 8 catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Maddox Mandino reached the end zone on the sole rushing touchdown for the Apaches.

Zach White started fast for the Eagles scoring on a 1-yard run. Ouachita Christian held on for the 7-0 lead for the first quarter. White struck again in the second quarter with an 8-yard run and took a 14-0 lead into halftime. The Apaches came back in the third quarter. An 11-play drive ended with Turner McLelland catching a 6-yard pass from Ty Feaster. Glenbrook got possession back on an onside kick. A little over two minutes later Maddox Mandino tied the game on a 2-yard run to tie the game at 14-14. OCS took the lead back before the end of the third quarter when John Turner blocked a punt and returned it for a 51-yard touchdown. The Eagles led 21-14 heading into the final quarter. OCS doubled the lead on a 94-yard run from Landon Graves. Glenbrook stayed alive with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Feaster to Chase Sentell and cut the lead to 28-21. The Apaches scored with 1:01 remaining with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Turner McLelland. Glenbrook goes for the win with a two-point conversion but DJ Carter is stopped short of the score and the Apaches' valiant effort is stopped short at 28-27.

Dunham 50, Calvary 35

Despite a big night from James Simon’s 14 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, a late surge by Dunham eliminated the Cavalier from the playoffs. Abram Wardell also went 16-for-22 and 307 yards and four touchdowns. Aubrey Hermes was the top target having 6 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Jay Simon, Kolby Thomas, and James Simon all scored receiving touchdowns. Julius Moss scored a rushing touchdown.

St. Martin’s Episcopal 29, St. Mary’s 25

The St. Mary’s road in the Division IV Select playoffs ended with a little bit of controversy. The Tigers also had to battle Harlem Berry who had 26 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Adam Parker connected with Ethan Busby twice for touchdown receptions. Parker took the option on the other touchdown.

Neither team took the advantage in the first quarter. Parker hit Busby early in the second quarter to give the Tigers the early lead. St. Martin answered quickly when Harlem Berry broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run. Payne Williams sent the Tigers into halftime with a 10-7 lead on a 27-yard field goal. St. Mary’s expanded the lead to 17-7 in the third quarter when Parker took the option on a 1-yard run. The Saints unleashed Berry again on a 55-yard run to cut the lead. With 14 seconds remaining in the third, Berry scored his third touchdown on a 4-yard run to give the Saints its first lead at 21-17 at the end of the third quarter. Parker’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Busby gave the Tigers the lead back at 24-21. Berry brought St. Martin’s back in the lead and scored the two-point conversion to push the lead to 29-24. St. Mary’s had a fumble recovery taken away and a touchdown reception called incomplete in the final minute. St. Mary’s ran out of time and was eliminated from the playoffs.

Mangham 48, Arcadia 0

Semifinal Preview

Division III Nonselect

No. 4 St. James v No. 1 Many

Many is looking for a fourth consecutive state championship. USC commit Tackett Curtis, Jamarlyn Garner, and Jeremiah James have the skills to get back to New Orleans. St. James has a high-scoring offense. In wins, St. James averaged 45 points a game. In losses, they averaged 23 points. The most points the Tigers allowed this year was 18 against Mansfield.

Division IV Nonselect

No. 8 Oak Grove at No. 5 Haynesville

The Haynesville Golden Tornado is facing an opponent that they defeated early in the season. Haynesville can’t rely on past stats. They are facing a 2A team that knocked off the top seed. The Tors are going to treat this like a new opponent. Haynesville has the tools with Toby Franklin, Alonzo Jackson, and Jaylen Green to make plans to go to Superdome.

No. 3 Mangham at No. 2 Homer

Homer will get more shot to give the home folks a playoff game. The defense will have to be on top of their game to shut down powerhouse Jalen Williams. The Pels have the defensive threats of Walteze Champ, Jamarquese Hampton, Cameron Winzer, and many other dual threats. Elyjay Curry's attack could lead the Pels back to New Orleans.