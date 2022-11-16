UTRNWLA Football First-Round Playoffs Recap

Stock

The first week of the playoffs occurred this past weekend. Several teams will be sitting home because of the first-round bye but keeping the grind going for second-round home games. Many, Homer, Calvary, North Caddo, St. Mary’s, and Glenbrook will be resting this weekend

Division III Select

No. 11 Loyola 61, No. 22 St. Thomas Aquinas 0

The Flyers scored a school record 61 points for a playoff game and made easy work of the Hammond-based Falcons. Cooper DeFatta launched 5 touchdown passes and carried a 5-yard run on his back. DeFatta was 9-for-13 and passed for 211 yards and added 8 carries for 78 yards. Trace Wall was the top rusher with 24 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Reagan Coyle was DeFatta’s favorite target gathering 4 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. John Carmody, Grayson Hutchins, and Robert Pavlick all had touchdown receptions. Loyola will travel to Baton Rouge and face No. 6 Episcopal next round.

No. 9 Metairie Park Country Day 34, No. 24 Green Oaks 12

The Giants got their first taste of Select playoffs with a trip to Metairie. Tovoras Lee and Delarrious Marshall both had rushing touchdowns but fell short in the first round.

Division IV Select

No. 16 Cedar Creek 30, No. 17 Slaughter Community 0

The Cougars delivered the shutout over the Slaughter Community Knights. Ladd Thompson scored two touchdowns for the Cougars. Thompson scored first on a scoop and score after a Lawson Lilo blocked punt. Thompson added another touchdown in the third quarter. Lane Thomas added a final touchdown for the Cougars. Cedar Creek will travel to Abbeville to face No. 1 seed Vermilion Catholic.

No. 10 Ascension Catholic 49, No. 23 Lincoln Prep 6

Lincoln Prep season ended on the road against the Ascension Catholic. The lone score came from a 3-yard pass from Braylyn Mayfield to Brandon Heard.

Division III Nonselect

No. 6 Winnfield 27, No. 21 Mamou 0

Malachi Jackson scored two touchdowns on 48 yards and 50-yard runs in the shutout win over Mamou on Friday night. Tank Lewis and Micah Simmons also cross the goal line. Jackson rushed 7 carries for 98 yards. Lewis had 10 carries for 73 yards. Ryland Brister led the defense with 8 tackles (6 solos, 4 assists). Manuel Espejel added 6 tackles (5 solos, 2 assists) and a quarterback sack. Hunter Grant Adams and Kentrarian Roberson each had a fumble recovery. Breylan Starks snatched an interception and returned for 55-yards. Winnfield will host Patterson in the second round.

No. 9 Rosepine 34, No. 24 Red River 6

No. 10 Jena 26, No. 23 Mansfield 8

No. 5 Avoyelles 60, No. 28 Lakeside 0

Division IV Nonselect

No. 5 Haynesville 44, No. 28 East Iberville 6

Haynesville’s Toby Franklin had 8 carries for 104 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jaylen Green added another two rushing touchdowns in the rout of East Iberville. Haynesville will host Oakdale in the second round.

No. 11 Arcadia 26, No. 22 Lake Arthur 0

The Hornets pitched the shutout over Lake Arthur in the first round. Quarterback Rodtravious Jackson reached the end zone twice. GeAuntre Nelson burst downfield on a 55-yard run. Isaiah Jackson also scored once for Arcadia. Markecion Carr delivered the ball to scoring positions on his 13 carries for 103 yards. Isaiah Jackson also showed out on defense with 8 tackles (7 solos, 2 assists). Tyler Davis had 5 tackles (4 solos. 2 assists) and grabbed a fumble recovery. Tyreun Fields, Cedric Johnson, and Ashton Patterson also have fumble recovering. Arcadia will travel to White Castle in the second round.

No. 7 Logansport 36, No. 26 Jonesboro-Hodge 6

A local matchup saw the Logansport Tigers headed to the next round with a win over Jonesboro-Hodge. Javeon Claybrook scored three touchdowns for Logansport. Khameron Boykins and Jumarcus Hill reached the end zone once. Ed’Tavous Drayton was the sole score for

Jonesboro-Hodge. Logansport will host East Feliciana.

Second Round Matchups

Division III Select

No. 12 Northlake Christian v No. 5 Calvary Baptist

No. 11 Loyola at No. 6 Episcopal

No. 10 Parkview Baptist at No.7 North Caddo

Division IV Select

No. 16 Cedar Creek at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic

No. 12 Hanson Memorial at No. 5 St. Mary’s

No. 11 Catholic-Pointe Coupee at No. 6 Glenbrook

Division III Nonselect

No. 17 Richwood at No. 1 Many

No. 11 Patterson at No. 6 Winnfield

Division IV Nonselect

No. 12 Oakdale at No. 5 Haynesville

No. 11 Arcadia at No. 6 White Castle

No. 10 East Feliciana at No. 7 Logansport

No. 18 Delhi at No. 2 Homer