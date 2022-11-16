UTRNWLA Football First-Round Playoffs Recap

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgmbJ_0jD11zag00
Stock

The first week of the playoffs occurred this past weekend. Several teams will be sitting home because of the first-round bye but keeping the grind going for second-round home games. Many, Homer, Calvary, North Caddo, St. Mary’s, and Glenbrook will be resting this weekend

Division III Select

No. 11 Loyola 61, No. 22 St. Thomas Aquinas 0

The Flyers scored a school record 61 points for a playoff game and made easy work of the Hammond-based Falcons. Cooper DeFatta launched 5 touchdown passes and carried a 5-yard run on his back. DeFatta was 9-for-13 and passed for 211 yards and added 8 carries for 78 yards. Trace Wall was the top rusher with 24 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Reagan Coyle was DeFatta’s favorite target gathering 4 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. John Carmody, Grayson Hutchins, and Robert Pavlick all had touchdown receptions. Loyola will travel to Baton Rouge and face No. 6 Episcopal next round.

No. 9 Metairie Park Country Day 34, No. 24 Green Oaks 12

The Giants got their first taste of Select playoffs with a trip to Metairie. Tovoras Lee and Delarrious Marshall both had rushing touchdowns but fell short in the first round.

Division IV Select

No. 16 Cedar Creek 30, No. 17 Slaughter Community 0

The Cougars delivered the shutout over the Slaughter Community Knights. Ladd Thompson scored two touchdowns for the Cougars. Thompson scored first on a scoop and score after a Lawson Lilo blocked punt. Thompson added another touchdown in the third quarter. Lane Thomas added a final touchdown for the Cougars. Cedar Creek will travel to Abbeville to face No. 1 seed Vermilion Catholic.

No. 10 Ascension Catholic 49, No. 23 Lincoln Prep 6

Lincoln Prep season ended on the road against the Ascension Catholic. The lone score came from a 3-yard pass from Braylyn Mayfield to Brandon Heard.

Division III Nonselect

No. 6 Winnfield 27, No. 21 Mamou 0

Malachi Jackson scored two touchdowns on 48 yards and 50-yard runs in the shutout win over Mamou on Friday night. Tank Lewis and Micah Simmons also cross the goal line. Jackson rushed 7 carries for 98 yards. Lewis had 10 carries for 73 yards. Ryland Brister led the defense with 8 tackles (6 solos, 4 assists). Manuel Espejel added 6 tackles (5 solos, 2 assists) and a quarterback sack. Hunter Grant Adams and Kentrarian Roberson each had a fumble recovery. Breylan Starks snatched an interception and returned for 55-yards. Winnfield will host Patterson in the second round.

No. 9 Rosepine 34, No. 24 Red River 6

No. 10 Jena 26, No. 23 Mansfield 8

No. 5 Avoyelles 60, No. 28 Lakeside 0

Division IV Nonselect

No. 5 Haynesville 44, No. 28 East Iberville 6

Haynesville’s Toby Franklin had 8 carries for 104 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jaylen Green added another two rushing touchdowns in the rout of East Iberville. Haynesville will host Oakdale in the second round.

No. 11 Arcadia 26, No. 22 Lake Arthur 0

The Hornets pitched the shutout over Lake Arthur in the first round. Quarterback Rodtravious Jackson reached the end zone twice. GeAuntre Nelson burst downfield on a 55-yard run. Isaiah Jackson also scored once for Arcadia. Markecion Carr delivered the ball to scoring positions on his 13 carries for 103 yards. Isaiah Jackson also showed out on defense with 8 tackles (7 solos, 2 assists). Tyler Davis had 5 tackles (4 solos. 2 assists) and grabbed a fumble recovery. Tyreun Fields, Cedric Johnson, and Ashton Patterson also have fumble recovering. Arcadia will travel to White Castle in the second round.

No. 7 Logansport 36, No. 26 Jonesboro-Hodge 6

A local matchup saw the Logansport Tigers headed to the next round with a win over Jonesboro-Hodge. Javeon Claybrook scored three touchdowns for Logansport. Khameron Boykins and Jumarcus Hill reached the end zone once. Ed’Tavous Drayton was the sole score for

Jonesboro-Hodge. Logansport will host East Feliciana.

Second Round Matchups

Division III Select

No. 12 Northlake Christian v No. 5 Calvary Baptist

No. 11 Loyola at No. 6 Episcopal

No. 10 Parkview Baptist at No.7 North Caddo

Division IV Select

No. 16 Cedar Creek at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic

No. 12 Hanson Memorial at No. 5 St. Mary’s

No. 11 Catholic-Pointe Coupee at No. 6 Glenbrook

Division III Nonselect

No. 17 Richwood at No. 1 Many

No. 11 Patterson at No. 6 Winnfield

Division IV Nonselect

No. 12 Oakdale at No. 5 Haynesville

No. 11 Arcadia at No. 6 White Castle

No. 10 East Feliciana at No. 7 Logansport

No. 18 Delhi at No. 2 Homer

LHSAA Cross Country State Championship

The LHSAA Cross Country State Championships was on Monday, November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Franklin Roemer finished as the Division III state runner-up at a time of 16:14.4. Roemer had a lead after the first mile with a 5:16.7 first mile and eventual state champion Blayton Bernard from University Lab was less than a second behind. Roemer ran a 5:35 for the second mile, but Bernard had overtaken Roemer by the end of the second mile. Roemer completed the race with a 5:23 mile in the final mile to finish as the Division III state runner-up.

Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New Mexico

Week two of the road trip looked a lot like Week one as the Mudbugs only gained one point in the NAHL standings. The lack of standing points is starting to catch up with the Mudbugs. Shreveport is now in fifth place and only three points separate fifth from seventh place. Although the Mudbugs are only one point out of the fourth spot, the gap in the top three is five points, more than they can gain over one weekend. The Mudbugs suffered another shutout on Friday night and another heartbreaking lead slip away and lose in a shoot-out loss. Shreveport is 1-4 when they need an extra period to decide the game. The Mudbugs were also 0-for-7 on power plays for the weekend.

Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V results

The Glenbrook Lady Apaches claimed the Region 1 Division V regional title last Thursday (November 3) at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston. The Lady Apaches edged out Negreet Lady Indians by two points with 46 points. Glenbrook placed three runners in the top 10 from a freshman and two junior high runners. Freshman Mattison Fowler was the top Lady Apache finishing in 5th place with a time of 22:54.14. Eighth grader Laura Kilgore finished in 7th place in 23:31.25. Seventh-grader Emerson McLelland claimed a 9th place finish completing the race in 24:14.02. Hadley Haynes and Peyton Malone gave the Lady Apaches points with top 20 finishes in 16th place and 20th place, respectively. Sophe Downer and Hannah Day competed for the Lady Apaches.

Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV Qualifiers

The Region 1 Division IV cross country meets were held last Thursday in Ruston. These races are the qualifiers for the state cross country meet to be held on November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The top eight teams in each regional race qualify for state. If a team does not qualify via team, they have to finish in the top 25 individually to qualify for the state meet.

Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III Title

The Loyola Flyers boys cross country team claimed the Region I Dvision III meet in Acadiana Park in Lafayette on last Thursday. The Flyers won the regional championship with 33 points and won by 34 points over second place St. Louis. Franklin Roemer won the boys individual race in 16:35.90. Roemer had almost a minute lead over second place Deacon Stantz of St. Louis. Finishing in third place was fellow Flyer Mark Henry. Henry finished in 17:49.60. The Flyers had a third top five finisher in Jackson Drouillard who finished fifth place in 18:20.40. Freshman Miguel Castcante completed the race in 12th place. Carter Ward rounded out the very low score for the Flyers in 14th place. Other notable runner for Loyola were Reese Jacobs (21st) and Reece Armagost (37th)

Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State Tournament

The Calvary Lady Cavalier (23-7) volleyball squad is headed back to Lafayette to the Ochsner LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament. They advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10) win over Thomas Jefferson. This will be back-to-back years that the Lady Cavs are competing. Last year was the first time that a team north of Alexandria had broken into the state volleyball tournament.

Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in Ruston

The RRHSC Championships were held in Ruston at Lambright Sport and Wellness Center on October 29. Byrd took the top in both the men's and women's team competitions. Calvary boys swim team finished third being edged off second by one point to Alexandria High School. The boys' 200 yd medley relay took top honors. Members of the relay were Sam Ponder, Zachary Ponder, Joshua Roper, and Elijah Haase. Zachary Ponder won the 200-yard IM and finished second in the 100-yard backstroke. Joshua Roper finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle. Sam Ponder completed the 200-yard IM in fourth and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Elijah Haase took fourth in the boys' 200-yard freestyle. Calvary girls finished fifth in the team competition. Claire Roper took second in the 200-yard IM race and third in the 100-yard backstroke. Roper also was part of the 200 yd medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay that finished fourth in both races. Liberty Haase, Katherine Kent, and Audrey Wages were the other members of the girls' relay team.

The LHSAA released the Division III and IV playoffs on Sunday morning. The new format of Division is based on enrollment and separated by the new definition of Select and Nonselect. The number of teams qualifying also changed to 28 for non-select and 24 for select. This will open up four first-round byes in the non-select divisions and eight in the select divisions.

Two local races over the past two weeks featured several local racers in preparation for regional qualifiers for the state championship. Lakeside hosted the Lakeside Anthill race at the Minden Recreational Center on October 22. Ten local schools competed. The boys had 53 runners. The girls had 46 runners.

