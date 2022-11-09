Ruston, LA

Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in Ruston

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PHpE_0j4bt6O200
Stock

The RRHSC Championships were held in Ruston at Lambright Sport and Wellness Center on October 29.

Byrd took the top in both the men's and women's team competitions.

Calvary boys swim team finished third being edged off second by one point to Alexandria High School. The boys' 200 yd medley relay took top honors. Members of the relay were Sam Ponder, Zachary Ponder, Joshua Roper, and Elijah Haase. Zachary Ponder won the 200-yard IM and finished second in the 100-yard backstroke. Joshua Roper finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle. Sam Ponder completed the 200-yard IM in fourth and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Elijah Haase took fourth in the boys' 200-yard freestyle. Calvary girls finished fifth in the team competition. Claire Roper took second in the 200-yard IM race and third in the 100-yard backstroke. Roper also was part of the 200 yd medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay that finished fourth in both races. Liberty Haase, Katherine Kent, and Audrey Wages were the other members of the girls' relay team.

Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper took top honors in the boys' 100-yard breaststroke race. Napper also finished third in the 200-yard IM medley. McKenzie Jones had two top-five finishes for the Lady Cougars. McKenzie Jones finished third in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle. Gracie Jones finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly.

Loyola’s Gus Nicolosi took home a couple of runner-ups. Nicolosi finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. The Lady Flyers 500-yard freestyle relay finished fifth.

Haynesville boys' relay team had two top-five finishes. The relay team finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle. Members of the team are Jackson Monzingo, Aiden Tinsley, Colt Ogden, and Dustin Mills.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Calvary# Loyola# Cedar Creek# Haynesville# Shreveport

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
176 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New Mexico

Week two of the road trip looked a lot like Week one as the Mudbugs only gained one point in the NAHL standings. The lack of standing points is starting to catch up with the Mudbugs. Shreveport is now in fifth place and only three points separate fifth from seventh place. Although the Mudbugs are only one point out of the fourth spot, the gap in the top three is five points, more than they can gain over one weekend. The Mudbugs suffered another shutout on Friday night and another heartbreaking lead slip away and lose in a shoot-out loss. Shreveport is 1-4 when they need an extra period to decide the game. The Mudbugs were also 0-for-7 on power plays for the weekend.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V results

The Glenbrook Lady Apaches claimed the Region 1 Division V regional title last Thursday (November 3) at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston. The Lady Apaches edged out Negreet Lady Indians by two points with 46 points. Glenbrook placed three runners in the top 10 from a freshman and two junior high runners. Freshman Mattison Fowler was the top Lady Apache finishing in 5th place with a time of 22:54.14. Eighth grader Laura Kilgore finished in 7th place in 23:31.25. Seventh-grader Emerson McLelland claimed a 9th place finish completing the race in 24:14.02. Hadley Haynes and Peyton Malone gave the Lady Apaches points with top 20 finishes in 16th place and 20th place, respectively. Sophe Downer and Hannah Day competed for the Lady Apaches.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V results

The Glenbrook Lady Apaches claimed the Region 1 Division V regional title last Thursday (November 3) at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston. The Lady Apaches edged out Negreet Lady Indians by two points with 46 points. Glenbrook placed three runners in the top 10 from a freshman and two junior high runners. Freshman Mattison Fowler was the top Lady Apache finishing in 5th place with a time of 22:54.14. Eighth grader Laura Kilgore finished in 7th place in 23:31.25. Seventh-grader Emerson McLelland claimed a 9th place finish completing the race in 24:14.02. Hadley Haynes and Peyton Malone gave the Lady Apaches points with top 20 finishes in 16th place and 20th place, respectively. Sophe Downer and Hannah Day competed for the Lady Apaches.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V results

The Glenbrook Lady Apaches claimed the Region 1 Division V regional title last Thursday (November 3) at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston. The Lady Apaches edged out Negreet Lady Indians by two points with 46 points. Glenbrook placed three runners in the top 10 from a freshman and two junior high runners. Freshman Mattison Fowler was the top Lady Apache finishing in 5th place with a time of 22:54.14. Eighth grader Laura Kilgore finished in 7th place in 23:31.25. Seventh-grader Emerson McLelland claimed a 9th place finish completing the race in 24:14.02. Hadley Haynes and Peyton Malone gave the Lady Apaches points with top 20 finishes in 16th place and 20th place, respectively. Sophe Downer and Hannah Day competed for the Lady Apaches.

Read full story
Natchitoches, LA

Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV Qualifiers

The Region 1 Division IV cross country meets were held last Thursday in Ruston. These races are the qualifiers for the state cross country meet to be held on November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The top eight teams in each regional race qualify for state. If a team does not qualify via team, they have to finish in the top 25 individually to qualify for the state meet.

Read full story
Natchitoches, LA

Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV Qualifiers

The Region 1 Division IV cross country meets were held last Thursday in Ruston. These races are the qualifiers for the state cross country meet to be held on November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The top eight teams in each regional race qualify for state. If a team does not qualify via team, they have to finish in the top 25 individually to qualify for the state meet.

Read full story
Natchitoches, LA

Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV Qualifiers

The Region 1 Division IV cross country meets were held last Thursday in Ruston. These races are the qualifiers for the state cross country meet to be held on November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The top eight teams in each regional race qualify for state. If a team does not qualify via team, they have to finish in the top 25 individually to qualify for the state meet.

Read full story
Lafayette, LA

Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III Title

The Loyola Flyers boys cross country team claimed the Region I Dvision III meet in Acadiana Park in Lafayette on last Thursday. The Flyers won the regional championship with 33 points and won by 34 points over second place St. Louis. Franklin Roemer won the boys individual race in 16:35.90. Roemer had almost a minute lead over second place Deacon Stantz of St. Louis. Finishing in third place was fellow Flyer Mark Henry. Henry finished in 17:49.60. The Flyers had a third top five finisher in Jackson Drouillard who finished fifth place in 18:20.40. Freshman Miguel Castcante completed the race in 12th place. Carter Ward rounded out the very low score for the Flyers in 14th place. Other notable runner for Loyola were Reese Jacobs (21st) and Reece Armagost (37th)

Read full story
Alexandria, LA

Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State Tournament

The Calvary Lady Cavalier (23-7) volleyball squad is headed back to Lafayette to the Ochsner LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament. They advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10) win over Thomas Jefferson. This will be back-to-back years that the Lady Cavs are competing. Last year was the first time that a team north of Alexandria had broken into the state volleyball tournament.

Read full story

LHSAA Release Football Playoffs

The LHSAA released the Division III and IV playoffs on Sunday morning. The new format of Division is based on enrollment and separated by the new definition of Select and Nonselect. The number of teams qualifying also changed to 28 for non-select and 24 for select. This will open up four first-round byes in the non-select divisions and eight in the select divisions.

Read full story

LHSAA Release Football Playoffs

The LHSAA released the Division III and IV playoffs on Sunday morning. The new format of Division is based on enrollment and separated by the new definition of Select and Nonselect. The number of teams qualifying also changed to 28 for non-select and 24 for select. This will open up four first-round byes in the non-select divisions and eight in the select divisions.

Read full story

LHSAA Release Football Playoffs

The LHSAA released the Division III and IV playoffs on Sunday morning. The new format of Division is based on enrollment and separated by the new definition of Select and Nonselect. The number of teams qualifying also changed to 28 for non-select and 24 for select. This will open up four first-round byes in the non-select divisions and eight in the select divisions.

Read full story

LHSAA Release Football Playoffs

The LHSAA released the Division III and IV playoffs on Sunday morning. The new format of Division is based on enrollment and separated by the new definition of Select and Nonselect. The number of teams qualifying also changed to 28 for non-select and 24 for select. This will open up four first-round byes in the non-select divisions and eight in the select divisions.

Read full story

LHSAA Release Football Playoffs

The LHSAA released the Division III and IV playoffs on Sunday morning. The new format of Division is based on enrollment and separated by the new definition of Select and Nonselect. The number of teams qualifying also changed to 28 for non-select and 24 for select. This will open up four first-round byes in the non-select divisions and eight in the select divisions.

Read full story

Cross Country Trails - Pre-Regional Races

Two local races over the past two weeks featured several local racers in preparation for regional qualifiers for the state championship. Lakeside hosted the Lakeside Anthill race at the Minden Recreational Center on October 22. Ten local schools competed. The boys had 53 runners. The girls had 46 runners.

Read full story

Cross Country Trails - Pre-Regional Races

Two local races over the past two weeks featured several local racers in preparation for regional qualifiers for the state championship. Lakeside hosted the Lakeside Anthill race at the Minden Recreational Center on October 22. Ten local schools competed. The boys had 53 runners. The girls had 46 runners.

Read full story

Cross Country Trails - Pre-Regional Races

Two local races over the past two weeks featured several local racers in preparation for regional qualifiers for the state championship. Lakeside hosted the Lakeside Anthill race at the Minden Recreational Center on October 22. Ten local schools competed. The boys had 53 runners. The girls had 46 runners.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Nightmare In Oklahoma

The first week of the four consecutive weeks on the road was not kind. Shreveport suffered their first shut out since the NAHL Showcase. Saturday saw a three-goal lead slip away to a loss in overtime and a resulting sweep by the Warriors.

Read full story

Calvary and Loyola Advance To Second Round in Division IV Playoffs

District 1 Division IV boasted that all six teams qualified for the playoffs. Only two remain after the completion of the first round of the playoffs. Calvary easily handled the No. 29 seeded International School of New Orleans (0-8) in 3-0 sets. Calvary won 25-1, 25-7, 25-4. Calvary will now hosts Gretna-based No. 13 Thomas Jefferson (18-26) Lady Jaguars. Thomas Jefferson eliminated No. 20 Mentorship Academy 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 26-24).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy