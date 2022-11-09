Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in Ruston

Stock

The RRHSC Championships were held in Ruston at Lambright Sport and Wellness Center on October 29.

Byrd took the top in both the men's and women's team competitions.

Calvary boys swim team finished third being edged off second by one point to Alexandria High School. The boys' 200 yd medley relay took top honors. Members of the relay were Sam Ponder, Zachary Ponder, Joshua Roper, and Elijah Haase. Zachary Ponder won the 200-yard IM and finished second in the 100-yard backstroke. Joshua Roper finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle. Sam Ponder completed the 200-yard IM in fourth and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Elijah Haase took fourth in the boys' 200-yard freestyle. Calvary girls finished fifth in the team competition. Claire Roper took second in the 200-yard IM race and third in the 100-yard backstroke. Roper also was part of the 200 yd medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay that finished fourth in both races. Liberty Haase, Katherine Kent, and Audrey Wages were the other members of the girls' relay team.

Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper took top honors in the boys' 100-yard breaststroke race. Napper also finished third in the 200-yard IM medley. McKenzie Jones had two top-five finishes for the Lady Cougars. McKenzie Jones finished third in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle. Gracie Jones finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly.

Loyola’s Gus Nicolosi took home a couple of runner-ups. Nicolosi finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. The Lady Flyers 500-yard freestyle relay finished fifth.

Haynesville boys' relay team had two top-five finishes. The relay team finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle. Members of the team are Jackson Monzingo, Aiden Tinsley, Colt Ogden, and Dustin Mills.