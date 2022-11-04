Cross Country Trails - Pre-Regional Races

Under The Radar NWLA

Two local races over the past two weeks featured several local racers in preparation for regional qualifiers for the state championship.

Lakeside Cross Country Anthill Challenge

Lakeside hosted the Lakeside Anthill race at the Minden Recreational Center on October 22. Ten local schools competed. The boys had 53 runners. The girls had 46 runners

Caddo Magnet won both the boys and girls team competitions. Kayla Ballard for the Mustangs won the girls competition in 21:08.89. Lee Ballard won the boys competition for Caddo Magnet on n:38.02

Choudrant captured second in the boys competition and third in the girls competition. Davis Hagen claimed the race runner-up for the Aggies with a time of 19:10.07. Owen Watson and Garrett Spearman also had top 10 finishes at sixth and tenth, respectively. Ren Stephens was just outside the top 10 at No. 11. Wade Watson finished in 14th for Choudrant boys. Kamryn Rhodes completed the girls race as runner-up in 23:02.42. Kadence Nugent and Abbie Frasier had top 15 finishes at No. 11 and No. 13, respectively. Emily Snider finished 19th for the Lady Aggies. Katlyn Bennett rounded out the scoring for Choudrant girls.

Glenbrook girls finished as the team runner-up while the boys team finished in sixth. Mattison Fowler completed the girls race in 4th overall in 24:03.21. Eighth-grader Lauren Kilgore finished 7th in 24:35.87. Seventh grader Emerson McLelland, sophomore Hadley Haynes, and seventh grader Peyton Malone all had top 15 finishes. Carson Powell was the fastest Apache finishing in 17th. Nick Kilgore and Turner McLelland had top 30 finishes at 22nd and 27th, respectively. Brody Walker and Reed Blake put points toward Glenbrook score.

Castor boys finished fourth in the team competition. Gage Jordan was the top Tiger completing the race in 5th overall in 19:53.20. Hayden Carmouche finished 16th. Seth Pickett had a top 30 appearance in 27th. Benjamin Warren and Cole Martin added points for Castor. Castor girls were one runner short to compete in the team competition. Autumn Watson was the top Lady Tiger in 24th. Anna Jones was on her heels at 25th.

Host Lakeside finished fifth in the boys competition. Luke Mandino and Gavin Woodall had top 20 finishes. Mason Liles, Brandon Bell, and Cole Shirley gave points for the Warriors. The Lady Warriors didn’t have enough for team competition. Lillian Joy was the top Lady Warrior in 21st. Kellly Basinger crossed together with Joy. Myla Hubbard finished in 23rd.

St. Mary’s boys finished seventh. Wade Taylor was the top runner for St Mary’s at 21st. The Lady Tigers sent two runners and both finished in the top 10. Senior Anna Peluso finished 8th in 24:49.53. Sophia Hogg completed the race in 9th place at 25:08.41.

Haynesville sent two runners to compete. Dustin Mills and Cherokee Oglee represented the Golden Tornado.

North Louisiana Cross Country Championship

The North Louisiana Cross Country Championship was held on October 27 in Monroe. Nineteen boys schools were represented with 98 runners. Seventeen girls schools with 77 runners.

Ruston dominated both the boys and girls team competition. Ruston’s Lily Garrett won the girls race in 18:08.60. West Monroe’s Landon Spears may have won the boys in 15:29.06, and Ruston finishes 2nd through 5th in the individual race.

Cedar Creek girls finished with third place in the teams competition. Taylor Ramsey had a top 10 finish in 9th with a time of 20:35.43. Eighth-grader Madison Morris finished 13th for the Lady Cougars. Anna Grace Lee, Catherine McAdams, and Julianne Ensminger completed the race with top 30 finishes. Cougar boys cross country finished sixth in the team competition. Myles Carpenter Head was the top Cougar finishing in 19th. Ethan McCarty had a top 25 finish at No. 22. Connor Johnson and Anderson Maxwell finished together at 35th and 36th. John Abram Earle rounded out the Cougar boys in 40th.

Loyola boys grabbed seventh in the team competition. Franklin Roemer took 6th place in 16:06.77 for the Flyers. Mark Henry finished in 21st. Jackson Drouillard had a top 35 finish in 33rd. Miguel Cascante and Reese Jacobs gained points for the Flyers boy team. The Lady Flyers finishes tenth in the team competition. Mary Elberson was the top Lady Flyer in 46th. Other Loyola Lady Flyer scoring runners were Sarah Roppolo, Isabella Cascio, Teresa Fields, and Maeve Chmielewski.

Glenbrook girls finished eighth in the competition. Mattison Fowler was the top Lady Apache in 27th place. Laurie Kilgore took 36th. Emerson McLelland, Hadley Haynes, and Peyton Malone all scored for Glenbrook.

In the girls competition, other schools that sent representatives were St. Mary’s. On the boys side, runners came from Winnfield, St. Mary’s, and Glenbrook.

