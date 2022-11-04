Mudbugs Nightmare In Oklahoma

Shreveport Mudbugs

The first week of the four consecutive weeks on the road was not kind. Shreveport suffered their first shut out since the NAHL Showcase. Saturday saw a three-goal lead slip away to a loss in overtime and a resulting sweep by the Warriors.

Despite the sweep, the Mudbugs did add a point to the standings and are tied for fourth place with Amarillo with 15 points.

Oklahoma 3, Mudbugs 0

The Mudbugs suffered a shutout on the opening night of the new home of the Oklahoma Warriors at the Blazer Centre in Oklahoma City.

No goals were scored in the first period but doesn’t mean action didn’t happen on the ice. Niklas Miller and Oklahoma’s Cole Teleki had a few choice words with each other. Both resulted in a major penalty and 10 minute miscellaneous for fighting. Ryan Burke and Kason Muscutt were called for checking from behind. Muscutt was given a 10 miscellaneous. Tensions continued as Logan Heroux and Adam Smith were sent to the sin bin. Out of all the action, no goals were scored in the first period.

The Warriors found the back of the net in the second period. Malte Hasselgren scored midway through the period. Oklahoma carried a 1-0 lead into the second period.

The two teams traded penalties throughout the final period. No power play goals happened until 2:30 remaining when Rylan Brady scored 28 seconds into the power play. The 2-0 lead spurned some excitement as Oklahoma skater Brendan Williams was given a 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct. The Warriors snuck in a third goal but lost Williams on a second unsportsmanlike conduct and ejection. Warriors get the 3-0 shutout.

Warriors 4, Mudbugs 3 OT

It’s fitting that its Halloween season because the last 7:32 of regulation and overtime was a nightmare for the Mudbugs.

Excitement started in the first period when Tristan Zarsky and Oklahoma’s William Lawson-Body went to the box on roughing minor penalty. Four-on-four didn’t generate any goals, though. Niklas Miller gave the Mudbugs their first goal of the weekend series. Assists were credited to Drake Morse and Jaden Goldie. Shreveport ended the period a man-advantage for at least first eight seconds of the second period. Shreveport had a 1-0 lead after one period.

Shreveport maintained the 1-0 lead through the second period despite more roughhousing that resulted in some major penalties. Logan Heroux and Oklahoma’s Owen Dyer gave a 4-on-4 opportunity. Maksim Suschynski and Max Dronen received major penalties for fighting.

The scoring picked up in the final period. Garrett Steele netted a goal in the first two minutes. Assists were given to Logan Gotinsky and Sutton Murray. Halfway through the third period Niklas Miller scored a Po p Tu d goal to give Shreveport the 3-0 lead. Mudbugs seemingly were in control. A vast amount of penalties came towards Oklahoma beginning with a hooking call on Owen Dyer. An abuse of official and ejection was also issued and a 10 minute miscellaneous on Cole Teleki for the Warriors. Shreveport with the power play gave up a shorthanded goal to Hunter Jones to cut the lead to 3-1. With 5:05 remaining, Drew Sutton scored the second Warrior goal. Kaden Nelson scored the tying goal with 2:41 remaining. Regulation ended with a 3-3 tie.

With 1:13 remaining in overtime, Max Dronen scored the game winning goal for Oklahoma.

Shreveport will spend week two of the road trip in Albuquerque facing the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

First Line

Logan Heroux, D, 4 shots +1

Aiden Dixon, D, 1 shot +1

Garrett Steele, F, 1 goal, 6 shots, +1

Niklas Miller, F, 2 goals, 2 shots, +1

Simon Bucheler, G, 0-0-1-0, 26 saves, .867 Save %

Second Line

Tristan Zarsky, D, +2

Liam Fleet, 1 shot, 0 +/-

Sutton Murray, 1 assist, +1

Jaden Goldie, 1 assist, +1