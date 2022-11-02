LHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs Start This Week

The LHSAA released the volleyball brackets on Monday afternoon and some local teams discovered where they sat in the bracket. All teams in District 1 Division IV qualified. Magnolia School of Excellence in Division V did not qualify.

Calvary (21-7) was the highest seed at No. 4. This seeding will allow them to host both a first and a possible second-round playoff match. If they make it past the second round, they will qualify for back-to-back years at the state volleyball tournament in Lafayette. The Lady Cavaliers will face the No. 29 International High School of New Orleans Lady Panthers (0-7). The Lady Panthers have not won a set this season or scored higher than 14 points. Calvary’s first round will be Wednesday at 5 pm.

No. 9 Loyola (15-18) will get a home playoff match against No. 24 Delcambre (5-18). Delcambre has lost the last 15 of 17 matches. The two will meet on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Many received the No. 14 seed and hosted No. 19 Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy. ARCA eliminated the Lady Tigers on Tuesday afternoon 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25).

No. 21 North Caddo (9-16) will be on the road heading down south to No. 12 Patterson (16-7) on Wednesday at 4 pm. Patterson won the last 10 of 12 matches.

No. 25 Red River (8-12) will also be on the road in the first round to No. 8 St. Charles (17-16). If Red River can pull the upset, the Lady Bulldogs could have a second-round match against fellow district rival, Loyola.

Mansfield (2-10) snuck into the playoffs at the last rung at No. 32. The Lady Wolverines season ended on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 loss (7-25, 5-25, 2-25) to No. 1 Isidore Newman (35-5).

