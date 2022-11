UTRNWLA - Week 9 Top Performers

Volleyball World - Week 9

The last week's surge for the playoff push. The playoffs will be announced on Monday, October 31. Calvary looks to be a No. 4 seed and that would assure two home playoff matchups. Those two wins and the next stop will be a second consecutive year to the state tournament in Lafayette. Loyola at No. 9 will at least get a shot at a first-round matchup. Many at No. 15 will get them a home first-round match. North Caddo is sitting at No. 21 and will be on the road first round. Red River may be ranked outside the top 32 but enough teams will not have the 20-game minimum that the Lady Bulldogs will be pushed up into the playoffs. Mansfield and Magnolia will not qualify for the playoffs. Teams could opt out of playoffs and could change their positioning.