UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 Preview / Playoff Picture

Stock

Week 9 Preview

Homer (6-2, 4-0) at Glenbrook (8-0, 5-0) (Thursday)

All the previews this week will have some kind of implications in the district race. This one will decide the District 1-A title. Glenbrook will be putting up their 13-game winning streak (the longest in Louisiana at the current moment) on the line against the defending Class A state champs. Once again, a matchup in Week 10 could have some distraction for the Pelican as the annual rivalry matchup with Haynesville looms. If the Pels overlook Glenbrook, Haynesville and Homer could be battling for district runner-up. Likewise, Glenbrook does not need to overlook the hard-hitting Pelicans. This will be a battle for supremacy of District 1-A and could swing momentum in preparation for the upcoming playoffs. Glenbrook is possibly looking at a first-round bye in the Division IV Select playoffs and wants to hold on to that spot. Homer is trying to push up into that top four in the Division IV Nonselect power rankings to reach a bye. The winner of this game will make that playoff positioning more concrete.

St. Mary's (6-1, 2-0) at Logansport (6-2, 2-0) (Thursday)

This one will determine who will take the District 3-A title. This could be a battle of quarterbacks as Logansport's Khameron Boykins has been known to not only throw the yardage but also take it on the run also. St. Mary's defense could try to contain the Tigers. The Tiger's Logan Watson has been putting points on the board almost every week. More along the lines of playoff implications, St. Mary's is currently at No. 2 in Division IV Select playoffs and possibly looking at a chance of home field until the championship. Logansport is right on the cusp of a first-round bye at No. 5 in the Division IV Nonselect playoffs. A win could push them into that first-round bye.

North Caddo (6-2, 2-1) at Loyola (4-3, 3-0)

Loyola has been on a roll lately and is the only threat to Calvary of snatching a district title. North Caddo has the weapons with Omarion Miller, KJ Black, and others to halt this streak. Loyola wins and it lines up a Week 10 district title with Calvary at Messmer Field. North Caddo wins and Calvary will clinch at least a share of the district title. A North Caddo win and a Week 10 win over D'Arbonne Woods and Loyola defeats Calvary and District 1-2A will be split among all three teams. Other than a district race, Calvary and North Caddo are attempting to maintain a first-round bye in the Division III Select playoffs. Loyola is teetering on possibly losing their first-round home playoff game with a loss to North Caddo.

Many (7-0, 3-0) at Red River (3-5, 2-1) (Thursday)

A win by the undefeated Many Tigers will clinch the District 3-2A title. Red River received its first district loss last week to Winnfield. A slip by the Tigers can cause the district to become a three-way split for the district title between Many, Winnfield, and Red River. Although this will probably not be the case, it is a possibility, and stranger things have happened. Many is currently the No. 1 team in Division III Nonselect power rankings and looking to maintain a first-round bye and possibly home field throughout the playoffs. That will more likely be the focus than a district title. Red River is trying to keep a first-round playoff game as an option. Last week they were ranked at No. 11 in Division III Nonselect power rankings.

Lakeside (4-4, 0-3) at Calvary (6-2, 3-0) (Thursday)

Cedar Creek (5-3, 1-1) at Lincoln Prep (3-5, 1-1) (Thursday)

D'Arbonne Woods (6-2, 1-2) at Green Oaks (2-6, 0-3)

Mansfield (2-6, 2-1) at Winnfield (6-2, 2-1)

Ringgold (1-7, 1-3) at Haynesville (7-1, 3-1) (Thursday)

Lakeview (4-4, 0-3) at Jonesboro-Hodge (2-6, 0-3)

Arcadia (5-3, 1-3) at Magnolia SOE (1-7, 1-3)

Plain Dealing (0-8) at Beekman Charter (5-3) (Thursday)

Playoff Picture

Division III Select (24)

BYE Calvary (5), North Caddo (7)

HOME Loyola (10)

AWAY Green Oaks (18)

Division III Nonselect (28)

BYE Many (1)

HOME Winnfield (5), Red River (14), AWAY Mansfield (25)

OUT Lakeside (29)

Division IV Select (24)

BYE St. Mary’s (6), Glenbrook (7)

HOME Cedar Creek (16)

AWAY Lincoln Prep (23)

OUT Magnolia SOE (25)

Division IV Nonselect (28)

BYE Logansport (3)

HOME Homer (5), Haynesville (6), Arcadia (10)

OUT Lakeview (29), Jonesboro-Hodge (31), Ringgold (39), Plain Dealing (41)