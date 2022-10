UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 8 Top Performers

UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 Preview / Playoff Picture

Homer (6-2, 4-0) at Glenbrook (8-0, 5-0) (Thursday) All the previews this week will have some kind of implications in the district race. This one will decide the District 1-A title. Glenbrook will be putting up their 13-game winning streak (the longest in Louisiana at the current moment) on the line against the defending Class A state champs. Once again, a matchup in Week 10 could have some distraction for the Pelican as the annual rivalry matchup with Haynesville looms. If the Pels overlook Glenbrook, Haynesville and Homer could be battling for district runner-up. Likewise, Glenbrook does not need to overlook the hard-hitting Pelicans. This will be a battle for supremacy of District 1-A and could swing momentum in preparation for the upcoming playoffs. Glenbrook is possibly looking at a first-round bye in the Division IV Select playoffs and wants to hold on to that spot. Homer is trying to push up into that top four in the Division IV Nonselect power rankings to reach a bye. The winner of this game will make that playoff positioning more concrete.