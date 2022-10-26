UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 8 Recap

Stock

Calvary 56, D'Arbonne Woods 7

The Cavaliers continued to roll through District 1-A with a win over the Timberwolves. Abram Wardell had a 15-for-16 night throwing 302 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Jackson was the top receiver with 5 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Aubrey Hermes had 3 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Kolby Thomas caught 2 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Jay Simon took to ground attack with 4 carries for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Chaz Whitaker reached the end zone once in his 9 carries for 60 yards.

Loyola 41, Lakeside 14

The Flyers made it four in a row and are still a contender for a district title with a win over Lakeside in Sibley. A Trace Wall touchdown along with a touchdown pass from Cooper Defatta to Robert Pavelick gave the Flyers a 14-0 lead. Cooper Chase got a 2-yard run in the closing minute of the half to cut the lead to 14-7.

Cooper Defatta made two rushing touchdowns along with another Trace Wall touchdown pushed the Flyers to 35-7. Reagan Coyle reached the end zone on a 2-yard run. Lakeside got one more score when Chase connected with Rodney Smith.

North Caddo 39, Green Oaks 0

Mason Jackson had a hand in four touchdowns for the Titans in their shutout of the Green Oak Giants on Friday night. Jackson threw 13-for-15 and 163 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson also had two rushing touchdowns for North Caddo. Omarion Miller compiled 279 all-purpose yards including 5 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown, a 65-yard interception return, and 70 yards on punt returns. KJ Black scored a rushing touchdown. Chancellor Washington also had a receiving touchdown. J’Quay Vinson snatched two interceptions including one for a pick-six.

Many 58, Jonesboro-Hodge 0

The No. 1 ranked Many Tigers continued to roll through district play with a shutout win over Jonesboro-Hodge. Many rushed for 375 yards. Sylvonte Aldredge had 6 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah James had 11 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown. Jamarlyn Garner and Chase Higginbotham scored rushing touchdowns. Tackett Curtis was 4-for-4 for 80 yards and all four passes were touchdowns. Mason Leach caught 2 passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns. JC Hendrickson and Trevor McLendon each had receiving touchdowns.

Sylvonte Aldredge kicked off the Many scoring with a 65-yard run. The Many defenses kicked input a safety on the board. Tackett Curtis connected with Trevor McLendon on an 11-yard touchdown pass. Curtis hit Mason Leach on a 35-yard touchdown pass. Many Tigers were up 23-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Curtis continued his prowess in the second quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass to JC Hendrickson. Jeremiah James broke away for a 20-yard rushing touchdown to push the lead to 37-0. Curtis got one more touchdown pass in on a 5-yard toss to Mason Leach. Many Tigers took the 44-0 lead into halftime.

Jamarlyn Gardner put one more touchdown on for the Many Tigers on a 19-yard run to give Many the 51-0 win.

Winnfield 20, Red River 7

The Winnfield Tigers took the district win over Red River. Malachi Jackson tossed 6-for-8 for 95 yards and passed for a touchdown. Jackson also was the top rusher with 9 carries for 75 yards. Trey Starks scored two touchdowns with 5 carries for 60 yards. Jake Norsworthy was the top Tiger receiver with 3 receptions for 52 yards including a 10-yard touchdown reception. Ryland Brister had 12.5 tackles (11 tackles, 3 assists). Jeremy Mammon and Alex Adams had 5 tackles each (4 solos, and 2 assists).

Quarterback Elijah Harper scored the lone touchdown for the Bulldogs. Harper passed 6-for-16 for 79 yards. Harper also had 5 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. Leonard Mosley was the top rusher with 16 carries for 76 yards.

Winnfield’s Trey Starks scored in the first quarter on a 5-yard run. Red River’s Elijah Harper gave the Bulldogs a lead with a 3-yard run. Red River carried the 7-6 lead at the end of the first and continued to halftime.

Starks gave the Tigers back the lead with a 1-yard run. The two-point conversion was good by Manuel Espejel. Winnfield took the 14-7 into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers scored early in the fourth on a 10-yard play pass from Malachi Jackson to Jake Norsworthy. Winnfield held on to the 20-7 win.

Mansfield 37, Lakeview 0

The resurgent Mansfield Wolverines made it back-to-back wins with a win over the sliding Lakeview. Terrence Pegues had 11 carries over 128 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines. Rykeelin Vanzant, Feezell Montgomery, and Kalvin Jackson each had rushing touchdowns. Delkeldrick Thomas had a passing touchdown to Nick Davis.

Glenbrook 48, Plain Dealing 16

Glenbrook continued to roll to a 5-0 district record setting up the big matchup with Homer next weekend. Ty Feaster passed 11-for-13 for 178 yards and five touchdowns. Turner McLelland was the Apache’s top receiver with 3 receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Feaster connected with Rhett Johnson on a 43-yard touchdown pass. Cason Clemmons also had a 29-yard touchdown pass. Chase Sentell took a touchdown reception. Conner Williams scored on the ground attack with 3 carries for 39 yards.

Tyrese Kimble scored both touchdowns for Plain Dealing.

Homer 43, Arcadia 6

The Pelicans took another big district win over Arcadia. Andrevious Buggs had a hand in four touchdowns for Homer. Buggs passed for three touchdowns and took the option on another. LaMichael Greer was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes. Jamarquese Hampton caught a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Pels took to the ground attack also as Gregory Williams led the rushers with 7 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. Elyjay Curry crashed into the end zone for a touchdown. Hampton also was a beast on defense with 16 tackles (13 solos, 6 assists) and an interception. Tymarrion Knowles grabbed 7.5 tackles (6 solos, 3 assists). Camron Winzer also had 7.5 tackles (5 solos, 5 assists). Walteze Champ took 6.5 tackles (4 solos, 5 assists). Katrevick Banks had 5 tackles (4 solo, 2 assist).

Markecion Carr was the only score for the Hornets. Ryheem Abney led the defense with 5.5 tackles (4 solos, 3 assists). Ratrevious Crawley had 5 tackles. Orlando Williams snatched an interception.

Haynesville 48, Magnolia SOE 6

The Golden Tornado roared through Magnolia Mariners in Shreveport. Jayden Green had 4 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Isiah Washington passed two touchdowns to Alonzo Jackson Jr. Gary McElroy scored a fourth-quarter touchdown. Dakoda Camp gave the Tors defense points on the board with two pick-sixes.

Jacaiveon Taylor got the lone score for the Mariners on a 1-yard run.

Ouachita Christian 34, Cedar Creek 10

Ouachita Christian (7-1, 3-0) is now in the driver's seat for the District 2-A title with a win over Cedar Creek (5-3, 1-1). Cedar Creek's Lane Thomas had 20 carries for 98 yards. Austin Webb scored the lone touchdown for the Cougars on a 37-yard run. Davis Long kicked a 35-yard field goal for Cedar Creek.

St. Mary's 62, Montgomery 0

The St. Mary's Tigers (6-1, 2-0) enjoyed a homecoming shutout win over Montgomery (0-8, 0-3). Joe Metoyer rushed 2 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns for St. Mary's. The top rusher for the Tigers was Conor Jordan who had 7 carries for 89 yards. Drake Griffin scored on both sides of the ball. Griffin rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Mixon Blankston also scored two touchdowns with a 14-yard run and catching a 2-yard pass from Adam Parker. Logan Watson and Nathan Slaughter put points on the board for the defense. Watson had a scoop and run for a touchdown. Slaughter snatched an interception for a pick-six.

Joe Metoyer started the scoring for the Tigers with an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Drake Griffin followed up later in the first quarter with a 1-yard run as St. Mary's carried a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.

Metoyer broke away with a 57-yard touchdown run in the first nine seconds of the second quarter. Adam Parker took the option and went into the end zone on a 5-yard run. The defense crashed the party with Drake Griffin blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Logan Watson continued the defensive onslaught as he pulled a scoop and run for a touchdown. Nathan Slaughter rounded out the 18 points scored by the defense in the second quarter with a pick-six. St. Mary's led 48-0 at halftime.

Mixon Bankston showed out in the third quarter as he first caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Adam Parker. Bankston scored once more on a 14-yard run to give the Tigers a 62-0 win.

Lincoln Prep 34, River Oaks 8

The Panthers broke a four-game slide as they are clawing to keep one of the coveted 24 slots in Division IV Select playoffs. Before the win, Lincoln Prep had slid to the edge of the 24 slots. Brandon Heard did magic and showed up in the end zone for four touchdowns. Chauncey Taylor scored once for the Panthers.

Logansport 38, Lasalle 0

The Tigers took a district 38-0 shutout over LaSalle. Khameron Boykins had a hand in four touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing). Thalemus Hill was the receiver on both touchdowns. Boykins scored two rushing touchdowns on 56-yard and 11-yard runs. Jumarcus Hill rounded out the scoring for the Tigers

Beekman Charter 50, Ringgold 0