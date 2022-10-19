UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 7 Recap / Week 8 Preview

Stock

Week 7 Recap

Mansfield 20, Jonesboro-Hodge 12

The Mansfield Wolverines got the first win of the season over Jonesboro-Hodge. Terrence Pegus had 18 carries for 106 yards. Delkedric Thomas scored three touchdowns. The Tigers got scores from two different quarterback-receiver combinations.

Jonesboro-Hodge got on the board first with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Dominick Strickland to Zion Gray. Mansfield came back when Delkedric Thomas jetted for a 66-yard run. The two teams were tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers took the halftime lead when Symeon Malone found Xavier Atkins on a 24-yard touchdown pass. Jonesboro-Hodge took a 12-6 halftime lead.

Behind the ground attack of Terrance Pegus, the Wolverines were opened up to two more touchdowns by Delkedric Thomas in the fourth quarter to bypass the Tigers to victory.

Prescott, AR 9, Homer 0

The Pels fell at home to the undefeated Curly Wolves. Elyjay Curry had 18 carries for 94 yards.

Prescott scored on a safety in the first quarter and that remained to be the only score of the first half as Prescott took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Prescott would score the only touchdown late in the fourth quarter and hold on for the 9-0 win.

Magnolia SOE 34, Plain Dealing 12

The Mariners were the second team of the night to get their first win of the night. The two teams both came into the district matchup winless. The brutal schedule Magnolia had played finally paid little dividends.

Mark McCray passed 13 for 19 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Travis Sanders was the top receiver for the Mariners was DeAndre Johnson caught two receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Devondre Johnson's sole reception was a 62-yard touchdown pass. Travis Sanders caught one touchdown and also had a rushing for the touchdown with his 23 carries and 144 yards performance. Jaylin McClintlock had 7 carries for 79 yards.

Plain Dealing's Josh Miller connected with Elijawon James on an 11-yard pass. Tyrese Kimble snatched a pick-six for the Lions

St. Frederick 48, Lincoln Prep 26

The Panthers tried to overcome a 29-0 halftime hole in the second half. The Panthers finally caught a break in the second half starting with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Braylen Mayfield to Jamarion Buggs. The Warriors countered with a touchdown reception. Lincoln Prep's Mayfield struck again with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaiden Page. to close the gap to 36-14. St. Frederick once again had a scoring answer and pushed the lead to 43-14. Mayfield tossed two more touchdown passes with one going to Brandon Heard on a 52-yard pass and another to Buggs on a 59-yard reception. Not enough to overcome the first half hole.

Loyola 47, D'Arbonne Woods 21

The Flyers hopped into the middle of the district race with a win over win over D'Arbonne Woods at Messmer Stadium. Loyola was fueled by Cooper Defatta who had a hand in four touchdowns (2 rushings and 2 passing). Defatta rushed for 13 carries for 137 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Reagan Coyle also had over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Loyola.

The Flyers' scoring began with a 37-yard pass from Defatta to Grayson Hutchins. Defatta followed that with a 27-yard run. The Silver Wolves got on the board with a 38-yard run from Wyatt Gilbert. Defatta added one more touchdown for the first quarter and the Flyers had a 19-7 lead.

Gilbert struck again with a 5-yard run. Defatta went on the air attack next with a 12-yard pass to Robert Pavlick. Loyola took a 26-14 halftime lead.

Reagan Coyle took over the show with two touchdowns with 7 and 18-yard runs. Loyola had built a 40-14 lead after three quarters.

D'Arbonne Woods added one more touchdown. Mason Drake capped the night off with a 36-yard touchdown run.

Many 42, Winnfield 14

The No. 1 team in Division III Non-Select continues to roll through District 3-2A play. Many compile 397 rushing yards in their win over Winnfield. That ground attack was led by Jermiah James who had 13 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns. USC commit Tackett Curtis had 5 carries for 92 yards. Jamarlyn Garner scored three touchdowns. The sole passing play of the game was from Winnfied's Malachi Jackson to Trey Starks for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Keith Hamilton gave Winnfield the other score.

Jamarlyn Garner scored the only points in the first quarter with a 1-yard run. Many took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Garner scored again in the second quarter on a 5-yard run. Winnifeld closed the gap with a 40-yard pass from Jackson to Starks. Many took the 14-7 halftime lead.

Jeremiah James escaped Winnfield on a 64-yard touchdown run. Keithan Hamilton allowed Winnfield to stay within a touchdown on his 15-yard run. Garner returned an 81-yard kickoff return to the house. Many had opened up the lead to 28-14.

Trevor McLendon added a 17-yard run for Many. The Many Tigers added one more score for the win.

Haynesville 47, Arcadia 18

The District 1-A showdown saw the Haynesville Golden Tornado accumulate 424 rushing yards and the Hornets find scoring success in the air.

Toby Frankin led the Tors with 12 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Alonzo Jackson, Jr. took 9 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. J'Karius Turner and Zykerius Fielding each reached the end zone once.

Rodtravious Jackson tossed 6 for 11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. GeAuntre Nelson caught both touchdowns and had 3 receptions for 118 yards. Ian Fitzgerald ran in a 1-yard touchdown.

Just 4 seconds into the game, J'Karius Turner broke loose on a 31-yard run to give Haynesville the early 6-0 lead. Arcadia answered with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nelson. Alonzo Jackson, Jr. put the Tors back on top with an 8-yard run. Haynesville had taken a 12-6 first-quarter lead.

Toby Franklin scored on a 5-yard run a little less than halfway through the second quarter to expand the lead to 18-6. Nelson and Jackson kept the Hornets close with a 78-yard touchdown pass. Haynesville is up 18-12 at halftime.

Franklin added two third-quarter touchdowns on 3 and 29-yard runs. The Golden Tornado is up 33-12.

Alonzo Jackson, Jr. punched in another touchdown from 18 yards. Fielding jetted down the field on a 50-yard run. Ian Fitzgerald added one more score for the Hornets.

Glenbrook 48, Ringgold 15

The Apaches played Haynesville and had the 12-6 first-quarter lead. polier for Ringgold's homecoming game and remained undefeated not only in the district but overall for the season. Ty Feaster had another outstanding performance passing 7 for 10 for 175 yards and five touchdowns. Maddox Mandino also tossed a touchdown. The touchdown receptions were spread around the Glenbrook receivers with Seth Mangum, Toby Haulmark, DJ Carter, Chase Sentell, and Cason Clemons each catching one. Conner Williams also reached the end zone. Jackson Waller added a pick-six for Glenbrook.

Tydavion Moore and Caden Allums scored for the Redskins.

Red River 40, Lakeview 6

Red River took advantage of four turnovers by Lakeview to get the district win. Elijah Harper tossed 17 for 26 for 235 yards for three touchdowns. Shaylon Newton caught 8 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion Demery had a receiving and rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs. LeNard Mosley also rushed for a touchdown. Jyrell Jones also reached the end zone.

Dillon Pike's 75-yard kickoff return was the sole score for the Gators.

Calvary 51, Green Oaks 14

The Cavaliers added another District 1-2A win on a Thursday night matchup with Green Oaks. Abram Wardell threw 10 for 16 for 225 yards with three touchdowns. Wardell connected with Xavier McGlothen on a 70-yard touchdown pass. Aubrey Hermes caught two touchdown passes.

Delarrious Marshall collected 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Giants. Tovoras Lee threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

North Caddo 68, Lakeside 25

Mason Jackson had a stellar quarterback performance passing 12 for 13 for 326 yards and five touchdowns. LSU commit Omarion Miller caught three of those touchdowns with 8 receptions for 129 yards. J'Quay Vinson made two touchdowns with his 3receptions for 182 yards. KJ Black took care of the ground for the Titans with 10 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Lakeside had their part in the shootout as Cooper Chase passed 8 for 17 for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Sebald caught 3 receptions for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. Omero Urbina caught a 30-yard touchdown reception. Tamarjah Ferell had a 60-yard pick-six

Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6

The Cougars accumulated a 42-0 lead just 14 minutes into the game on the first LRCA Tigers. Lane Thomas scored first for Cedar Creek with a 1-yard run. Caden Middleton followed up the score with an 8-yard pass to Connor Norris. Middleton struck again in the first quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ladd Thompson. Lane Thomas made it touchdown number two in the first quarter with a 15-yard run. Cedar Creek led 28-0 after the first quarter.

Lane Thomas scored his third touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 35-0 lead. The defense got into the fun when Quincy Lewis had a scoop and run back for 27-yard to push the 42-0 lead and a running clock with over ten minutes left in the second quarter. LRCA did score on a fumble recovery in the second quarter. Lane Thomas finished out the scoring for the Cougars with his fourth touchdown and a 49-6 win.

St. Mary's 58, Peabody 6

The Tigers put up another dominating performance behind the arm of Adam Parker. Parker threw 16 of 20 and 312 yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Busby cleared the end zone five times with four being receptions and one on an interception. Busby caught 9 receptions for 197 yards. Joe Metoyer crashed into the end zone on a rushing touchdown. Payne Williams scored 15 points for the Tigers in the non-district matchup. Williams scored 6 extra points, a 24-yard field goal, and caught a 37-yard touchdown reception.

Peabody's Caleb Davidson tossed a 77-yard touchdown pass to give the Warhorses the early 6-0 lead. That would be the last noise from Peabody. The combination of Adam Parker and Ethan Busby started their dominance less than a minute later. The first connection was a 60-yard pass. The two struck twice more in the first quarter on 11 and 24-yard touchdowns. St. Mary's was up 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Joe Metoyer got into the fun on a 1-yard touchdown run. The combo struck for a fourth time in the second quarter on a 49-yard pass. Busby snatched a pick-six with 17 seconds left in the half. The Tigers were up 41-6 at halftime.

Parker found another target to score with Payne Williams on a 37-yard pass. Williams then kicked a 24-yard field goal. The defense got a scoop and run by Tucker Johnson in the third quarter to give the Tigers the 58-6 win.

Logansport 52, Northwood-Lena 0

Week 7 Top Performers

Top 7 QBs

Mason Jackson, North Caddo, 12-13-1-326, 5 TD

Adam Parker, St. Mary's, 16-20-0-312, 5 TD

Mark McCray, Magnolia SOE, 13-19-1-244 4TD

Elijah Harper, Red River, 17-26-0-235 3 TD

Abram Wardell, Calvary, 10-16-0-225, 3 TD

Tovoras Lee, Green Oaks, 10-24-3-216, 2 TD

Cooper Chase, Lakeside, 8-17-0-187, 3 TD

Rollin' Rushing 15

Jeremiah James, Many, 13-186 2 TD

KJ Black, North Caddo, 10-150 3 TD

Travis Sanders, Magnolia SOE, 23-144 TD

Cooper Defatta, Loyola, 13-137 2 TD

Terrence Pegues, Mansfield 18-106

Toby Franklin, Haynesville, 12-104 3 TD

Reagan Coyle, Loyola, 11-104 TD

Markecion Carr, Arcadia, 16-100

Alonzo Jackson, Jr., Haynesville 9-96 2 TD

Jayden Green, Haynesville, 4-96, TD

Elyjay Curry, Homer, 18-94

Tackett Curtis, Many, 5-92

Jamarlyn Garner, Many 13-89 2 TD

Jaylin McClintock, Magnolia SOE, 7-79

Jordan Case, Lakeside, 20-72

Playmakin' 10 Receivers

Ethan Busby, St. Mary's, 9-197 4TD

J Quay Vinson, North Caddo, 3-182 2TD

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 8-156 2TD

Delarrious Marshall, Green Oaks, 6-152 2TD

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 8-129 3TD

GeAuntre Nelson, Arcadia, 3-118 2TD

DeAndre Johnson, Magnolia SOE, 2-99 2TD

Josh Sebald, Lakeside, 3-70, 2TD

Xavier McGlothen, Calvary, 1-70, 2TD

Ben Bienvenu, St. Mary's 3-65

Top 20 Defense

Xavier Atkins, Jonesboro-Hodge, 13 tackles

Jamarquese Hamptoin, Homer, 10 tackles

Tackett Curtis, Many, 8.5 tackles

Alex Adams, Winnfield, 8.5 tackles

Jerry Lee, Lincoln Prep, 8 tackles

Elijawon James, Plain Dealing, 8 tackles

Reagan Foster, Plain Dealing, 8 tackles

Catavious Waters, Jonesboro-Hodge, 7 tackles

Drake Griffin, St. Mary's, 6.5 tackles

Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook, 6 tackles

Jacobie Bedford, Lincoln Prep, 6 tackles

Kedrick Gosey, Many, 5.5 tackles 1 INT

Swazy Carheel, Many, 5.5 tackles

Robtavious Monroe, Homer, 5.5 tackles

Dakavious Hogan, Plain Dealing 5.5 tackles

Ryland Brister, Winnfield, 5 tackles, 1 FR

Jamarion Buggs, Lincoln Prep, 5 tackles

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing, pick-six

Jackson Waller, Glenbrook, pick-six

Ethan Busby, 2 INT

Week 8 Preview

Cedar Creek (5-2, 1-0) at Ouachita Christian (6-1, 2-0)

This game will decide who takes the District 2-1A title. Ouachita Christian's only loss this year came at the hands of 5A Ouachita. Cedar Creek had a rough start to the season but has been on a five-game winning streak since their first two losses to undefeated Glenbrook and Vidalia.

Arcadia (5-2, 1-2) at Homer (5-2, 3-0)

This could be a very tricky game for Homer. Homer is about to go through a gauntlet of powerhouses in the district of Glenbrook is undefeated and currently tied with Homer for first. One of the main goals every year is to beat Haynesville which is the last game of the regular season. The problem the Pels could face is possibly overlooking Arcadia especially after the Hornets had one of their worst games of the season against Haynesville this week. Homer was humbled by a shutout by powerhouse Arkansas team Prescott. Homer needs to stay focused on the upcoming weeks or they could face a sting by Arcadia.

Calvary (5-2, 2-0) at D'Arbonne Woods (5-2, 1-1)

Calvary is in the driver's seat to take the District 1-2A title. They have to make sure that they don't take their eyes off the prize and get a surprise along the way. D'Arbonne Woods had a big road loss to Loyola. Calvary's got the tools to cruise to the district title, but they have to finish out the regular season and not run into a Silver Wolves roadblock.

Logansport (5-2, 1-0) at LaSalle (4-3, 1-1) (Thursday)

Red River (3-4, 2-0) at Winnfield (5-2, 1-1)

Jonesboro-Hodge (2-5, 0-2) at Many (6-0, 2-0)

Loyola (3-3, 2-0) at Lakeside (4-3, 0-2)

Green Oaks (2-5, 0-2) at North Caddo (5-2, 1-1)

Haynesville (6-1, 2-1) at Magnolia SOE (1-6, 1-2)

Glenbrook (7-0, 4-0) at Plain Dealing (0-7, 0-4)

Lincoln Prep (2-5, 0-1) at River Oaks (2-5, 0-2)

Lakeview (4-3, 0-2) at Mansfield (1-6, 1-1)

Ringgold (1-6) at Beekman Charter (4-3)

Montgomery (0-7, 0-2) at St. Mary's (5-1, 1-0)

Playoff Picture (First Round)

Division III - Select (24 teams)

BYE - Calvary (5), North Caddo (7)

HOME - Loyola (14)

AWAY - Green Oaks (18)

Division III - Nonselect (28 teams)

BYE - Many (1)

HOME - Winnfield (6), Red River (11)

AWAY - Lakeside (26), Mansfield (27)

Division IV - Select (24 teams)

BYE - St. Mary's (2), Glenbrook (4)

HOME - Cedar Creek (16)

AWAY - Lincoln Prep (24)

OUT - Magnolia SOE (26)

Division IV - Nonselect (28 teams)

BYE - Haynesville (3)

HOME - Logansport (5), Homer (6), Arcadia (11)

AWAY - Lakeview (19)

OUT - Jonesboro-Hodge (32), Ringgold (39), Plain Dealing (41)