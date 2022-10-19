Mansfield, LA

Volleyball World - Week 7

Two more weeks in the volleyball season and the playoff picture is starting to clear up. North Caddo crossed the 20-game threshold and joined Calvary and Loyola in not having to be reshuffled. Many is on the cusp of reaching that goal. Mansfield got their first win of the season with a district win over Red River.

Looking at the power rankings as of October 18, Calvary moved up to No. 3 and looks to be in a strong position to have the first two rounds at home in the playoffs. Considering the state tournament in Lafayette starts with the quarterfinals this could benefit the Lady Cavaliers. Loyola is currently at No. 11 which would put them in a first-home matchup. Many Lady Tigers are teetering between a home and away game. This version of the power rankings has them at No. 17 which would put them on the road. They could benefit if one of the teams above in rankings doesn't meet the qualifying 20-game minimum. Currently, four teams above them have not met that limit yet. North Caddo is sitting at No. 24 and will put them on the road in the first round. Mansfield is lurking on the outside at No. 33 but is a long shot to make the playoffs. Red River is also right outside the coveted top 32 at No. 34. The task can be reachable for the Lady Bulldogs and could reach the playoffs if some teams fail to make the 20-game minimum. A win or two would push them up into the top 32. Magnolia is out of playoff reach in Division V.

Calvary

Week: 0-0 Season: 19-6 Sets: 0-0 Set Season: 44-17

Loyola

Week: 1-0 Season: 12-17 Sets: 3-1 Set Season: 37-51

Loyola 3, Many 1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21)

Mansfield

Week: 1-2 Season: 1-6 Sets: 3-7 Set Season: 5-18

Many 3, Mansfield 0 (15-25, 10-25, 17-25)

North Caddo 3, Mansfield 0 (11-25, 13-25, 17-25)

Mansfield 3, Red River 1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14)

Many

Week: 2-1 Season: 8-9 Sets: 7-5 Set Season: 24-27

Many 3, Mansfield 0 (15-25, 10-25, 17-25)

Many 3, Pineville 2 (22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-10)

Loyola 3, Many 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21)

North Caddo

Week 1: 1-0 Season: 7-13 Sets: 3-0 Set Season: 22-36

North Caddo 3, Mansfield 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-17)

Red River

Week: 0-2 Season: 6-10 Sets: 1-6 Set Season: 16-32

Evangel 3, Red River 0 (14-25, 9-25, 19-25)

Mansfield 3, Red River 1 (25-21, 19-25, 16-25,

14-25)

Magnolia SOE

Week: 0-0 Season: 0-7 Sets: 0-0 Set Season: 0-21

