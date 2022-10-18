Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The Road

Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey

The zero in the loss column proved it was not intimidating to the Shreveport Mudbugs as they swept the Amarillo Wranglers on the road. For the fourth consecutive weekend, the Mudbugs put points toward the standings. The four points pushed the Mudbugs into fourth place with 12 points.

Mudbugs 4, Amarillo 3

Neither team could shoot one in the cage in the first period and Amarillo got the only power play.

The second period was a different story. Garrett Steele broke the stalemate with help from Logan Gotinsky and Simon Bucheler. Amarillo struck back after getting to fulling strength from a “too many on the ice” penalty. Tony Chunchukov scored just 15 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. Ryan Austin and Chase Davis squared off. Austin was given 10-minute miscellaneous fighting and a major. Amarillo’s Davis was given the same but added a minor boarding to give the Mudbugs a power play. Almost a minute into the power play, Shreveport gave up a shorthanded goal to Chunchukov to give the Wranglers the 2-1

lead. The disastrous second period continued as Logan Valkama was sent to the sin bin for tripping. Midway through the Roman Zap popped the back of the net pushing a 3-1 lead into the third period.

Shreveport scored midway through the third and got a goal from Logan Gotinsky with help from Logan Heroux and Hayden Nichol. Attitudes raised the Mudbugs tried to scrap back into the game. Mudbugs Liam Fleet and Wrangler Zach Kent were called for major penalties for fighting and 10 minutes miscellaneous. The Mudbugs' penalty at 5:52 and a goal down couldn’t come at a more inopportune time. With 45 seconds left in the power play, Logan Gotinsky found the opening and shorthanded goal the Mudbugs needed. Hayden Nichol and Matthew Danzinger were credited with an assist to send the game to overtime.

Neither team could get a shot in overtime despite Amarillo having a power play in the middle of overtime.

Niklas Miller scored the first shootout goal. Dominik Bartecko countered to tie the shootout at 1-1. Garrett Steele scores on the final opportunity for the Mudbugs. Bucheler stopped the last shot by Zap to give the Mudbugs the shoot-out win.

Mudbugs 3, Amarillo 1

Amarillo nailed the cage in the first five minutes of the first period with a goal from Preston Brighton. Shreveport was given a power play less than a minute after the Amarillo goal when Rihards Simanovics was caught cross-checking. Three seconds into the power play Logan Valkama scored with assists from Garrett and Drake Morse to tie the game at 1-1. Amarillo was given three power play opportunities in the second half of the first period, but the Shreveport defense held. The tie carried over to the second period.

More power play opportunities were shut down in the second period as the score remained at 1-1.

Early in the third, Drake Morse scored with an assist from Jack Goldie to give the Mudbugs the 2-1 lead. With 2:28 remaining, Shreveport put in an insurance goal from Jaden Goldie to take the 3-1 win and sweep the Wranglers.

The Mudbugs will have one more homestand this coming weekend against New Mexico before the annual long road trip. The boys will not return to George’s Pond until December 2 when they will face New Mexico again.

First Line

Logan Heroux, D, 1 assist, 7 shots, +2

Matthew Danzinger, D, 1 assist, 4 shots, 0+\-

Logan Gotinsky, F, 2 goals, 1 assist, 5 shots, +1

Garrett Steele, F, 1 goal, 1 assist, 12 shots, +2

Simon Bucheler, G, 54 saves, 2-0-0-0, .931 save percentage

Second Line

Tristan Zarsky, D, 3 shots, +1

Maksim Sushchynski, D, 3 shots, +1

Drake Morse, 1 goal, 2 assists, 6 shots, +1

Jaden Goldie, 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots, +1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiOSO_0id2Dkws00
NAHL South Standings

