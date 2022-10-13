UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

Stock

Red River 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 22

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety

Haynesville 28, Oak Grove 21

The Haynesville Golden Tornado (5-1) took a week off from the district but didn’t make it easy as they hosted powerhouse Oak Grove (3-3). Toby Franklin led the Golden Tors with 24 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns. J’Karius Turner had 12 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The two teams remained scoreless in the first period. Franklin scored his first touchdown early in the second with a 4-yard run. The Tors defense kicked in some points behind Keazavion Woods and got a pick-six on a 26-yard interception. Oak Grove closed the gap with 3 minutes to go in with Cory Jones's 7-yard run. Haynesville held a 14-7 halftime lead.

J’Karius Turner expanded the Tors' lead to 20-7 crashing into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Cory Jones countered with a second touchdown on a 5-yard run. Haynesville was up in the 20-14.

Toby Franklin broke loose on a 56-yard run to give Haynesville the 28-14 lead with a little over five minutes remaining. Oak Grove closed the gap with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Bradley to Gary Mack Thomas. Haynesville held out for the 28-21 win.

Rosepine 42, Logansport 22

The Logansport Tigers ran into the Rosepine Eagles’ Grant Ducote express who rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Rosepine started early in the first quarter when Peyton Jeans crossed the goal line on a 3-yard run. Jack Smith then rocketed a 53-yard pass to Aden Cline as the Eagles took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Logansport finally rolled down to the 1-yard line where Jayven Claybrook was. The drive was 15 plays for 53 yards and took over 6 minutes. Jakerrian Wilson snatched an interception to give the Tigers a start at the Rosepine 30. Jukadynn Carter took a 12-yard run to the house to tie at 14-14 that carried it forward to halftime.

Ducote got the steamrolling as he burst down the field on a 53-yard touchdown run. Rosepine took a 22-14 lead. The defense took over for both teams. Jake Smith intercepted the pass within Rosepine 5 and returned to the 45. First play for Rosepine, D’warr’tez Chatham took a fumble scoop and run back 53 yards to tie at 22 with a little under 8 minutes left in the third. Rosepine marched back down in the red zone and Ducote took his third touchdown on a 4-yard run and a 28-22 lead.

Logansport tried to push back but failed on a 4th and 1 on the Tiger 19. Ducote gets touchdown number four on an 8-yard run. The two-point conversion gave Rosepine the 36-22 with 5:21 left. The Eagles looked to run the clock out and the Logansport defense looked to have locked down on a 4th and 6. Jack Smith connects with, that’s right, Ducote on a 19-yard pass. Michael Woods added another Eagles touchdown to give Rosepine the 42-22 win

Glenbrook 67, Magnolia SOE 44

The Glenbrook Apaches remained undefeated as they took a road win over Magnolia SOE. Ty Feaster threw 10 for 13 for 171 yards and seven touchdowns. DJ Carter reached the end zone three times, one from an interception and two receptions. Rhett Johnson had two receptions for a touchdown. Maddox Mandino caught two passes for 40 yards but scored a touchdown from one of two interceptions. Cason Clemons had two receptions and one for the end zone. Chase Sentell's sole reception was for a touchdown. Turner McLelland caught a touchdown and tossed for one. Toby Haulmark scored a receiving touchdown. Jackson Waller got a pick-six. Dayton Simms and Jonathan Bryant each had an interception.

For a team that had not scored for two weeks, the Mariners hung 44. Mark McCray passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one. Mitchell Adams and Peter Santiago each caught a touchdown. DeAndre Johnson scored on a scoop and run for the defense. Adams also scored on a kickoff return. Travis Sanders had the lone rushing touchdown.

D'Arbonne Woods 45, Lakeside 22

Cooper Chase threw 25 for 45 for 284 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Warriors. Josh Sebald was on the receiving end of six passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Omero Urbina had 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Winnfield 53, Lakeview 20

A strong second half pushed the Winnfield Tigers over Lakeview. Trey Starks scored three touchdowns on a kickoff return, a rushing TD, and a pass reception. Malachi Black also had a hand in three touchdowns. Keithan Hamilton took a punt return to the house. Micah Simmons also had a rushing touchdown. Jaterim Hobdy had a kick recovery for a touchdown. Ryland Brister led the defense with 12.5 tackles. Kentravion Roberson and Alex Adams grabbed 7.5 tackles. Dillon Pikes scored all three touchdowns for the Gators.

Calvary 56, North Caddo 26

The battle for District 1-2A took place in Vivian on Friday night. Calvary's Abram Wardell tossed 22 for 24 for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Chris Jackson was on the receiving end of three of those touchdowns as he had 6 receptions for 99 yards. John Simon IV had 6 receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Aubrey Hermes caught 6 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. James Simon took care of the ground attack with 14 carries for two touchdowns. North Caddo's Mason Jackson had two touchdowns for the Titans. Omarion Miller made 3 receptions for 102 yards and scored a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Miller made his presence known early as he caught a 60-yard rocket from Aiden Brock to give North Caddo the 6-0 lead. Wardell found Chris Jackson open for a 47-yard touchdown pass to take the early 7-6 lead. The Cavaliers would not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game. James Simon reached the end zone on a 3-yard run for Calvary. Miller crashed into the end zone for a 1-yard run. Simon took another touchdown in the first quarter with a 7-yard run. Calvary led 21-12 after the first quarter.

Wardell escaped the Titan defenders for a 15-yard touchdown run. Wardell took his skills back to the air connecting with Jackson once again on an 11-yard touchdown pass. Calvary had a 35-12 halftime lead.

It was Hermes' turn to reach the end zone as he caught a 41-yard pass from Wardell. James Simon made it touchdown number two for the Cavaliers on an 8-yard run. The Titans added a 2-yard run from Mason Jackson to close out the third quarter. Calvary had the 49-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Wardell launched a 30-yard touchdown pass to John Simon IV for the Cavaliers. Mason Jackson scored for the Titans one last time as Calvary took the 56-26 win.

Arcadia 36, Ringgold 0

Markeciaon Carr's two first-quarter touchdowns set the pace for the Hornets in the shutout homecoming win over Ringgold. Ian Fitzgerald led the rushing with 6 carries and 70 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. Rodtravious Jackson decided to take the option on a 37-yard touchdown run. Jackson connected with Sebastian Foster on a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Hornets' defense was led by Isaiah Jackson with 8 tackles. Dimitri Carr, Jr. grabbed 6.5 tackles including two tackles for losses. Vanterian Haulcy had 5 tackles. Caden Allums led the Redskins offense with 16 carries for 44 yards.

Many 61, Mansfield 18

Tackett Curtis showed up all over the field on offense and defense with the Tigers' win over Mansfield. Curtis had a rushing touchdown with one of his 3 carries for 98 yards. He also tossed a touchdown to Mason Leach. Leach had 60 yards on 2 receptions. Curtis also led tacklers on with 6 tackles. Sylvatone Aldredge crossed the goal line three times in his 14 carries for 89 yards. Kentravious Maxie also was a threat for the Tigers with his 8 carries and 79 yards for two rushing touchdowns. Trent Williams had a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.

DeKeldric Thomas threw for three touchdowns in 186 yards passing. Nick Bailey led the Wolverines led receiving with 1 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Zack Scott and Nick Davis also had receiving touchdowns.

St. Mary's 56, LaSalle 8

The St. Mary's Tigers piled on 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Adam Parker had a hand in three touchdowns passing for two and running one in on his own. Parker was 7 for 8 with 148 yards. Joe Metoyer had three touchdowns in the district win. Metoyer took 4 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Parker. Ben Bienvenu led the receiving with 3 receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Connor Johnson rambled into the end zone twice for the Tigers. Hudson Methvin also had a rushing touchdown. Logan Watson covered the defense with 6 tackles and snatched an interception. Payne Williams was 7 for 7 on extra points.

Parker started St. Mary’s roll with an 11-yard touchdown run. Parker went to the air on the next score finding Bienvenu on a 31-yard touchdown. The Tigers reached Lasalle’s red zone again as Connor Jordan bulldozed into the end zone on a 1-yard run. Jordan made his second trip to the end zone on a 3-yard run. St Mary’s led 28-0 after the first quarter.

Metoyer reached the end zone twice in the second quarter. The first score was on a 22-yard pass from Parker. He took the second one on a 14-yard run. The Tigers rolled into halftime with a 42-0 lead.

Metoyer took his third touchdown of the night with a big 52-yard run as St Mary’s pushed their lead to 49-0.

Hudson Methvin added one more score for St. Mary’s on a 1-yard run. Lasalle stopped a shutout when Bryson Ganey scored on a 36-yard run.

Cedar Creek 52, River Oaks 0

Caden Middleton launched for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Osborne was on the receiving end of one of those in his 8 receptions and 114 yards receiving. Lane Thomas took care of the ground attack with 178 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Thomas also shined on defense with six tackles. Quincy Lewis was king of defense with 12 tackles. Blake Robinson had 6 tackles. Owen Robinson and Garrett Garlington had 5 tackles each. Davis Long was 7 for 7 on extra points and had a 24-yard field goal.

Homer 68, Plain Dealing 0

Andrevious Buggs only had three passes and all three were touchdowns. Katrevick Banks was the top receiver with a 68-yard touchdown pass. LaMichael Greer and Jamarquese Hampton also were on the receiving end of touchdowns. Ely’jay Curry scored twice on the ground attack. Gregory Williams, Robtavious Monroe, and Marshaun Shavers all reached touchdown runs. Greer and Cameron Winzer each score for the defense. Walteze Champ forced two fumbles. Tyrese Kimble took an interception for the Lions.

Richwood 48, Lincoln Prep 0

Top 7 QBs

Abram Wardell, Calvary, 22-24-0-297, 5 TD

Cooper Chase, Lakeside, 25-45-3-284, 3 TD

Caden Middleton, Cedar Creek 205, 4 TD

Tovoras Lee, Green Oaks, 14-25-2-199

DeKeldrick Thomas, Mansfield, 6-22-0-186 3 TD

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 10-13-0-171, 7 TD

Adam Parker, St. Mary's, 7-8-0-148, 2 TD

Rollin' 15 Rushers

Leonard Mosley, Red River, 16-203 TD

Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek, 178 4TD

Toby Franklin, Haynesville, 24-155 2TD

Ed'Tavious Drayton, Jonesboro-Hodge, 22-132 TD

Malachi Jackson, Winnfield, 6-115 2 TD

Tackett Curtis, Many, 3-98 TD

James Simon IV, Calvary, 14-92

Sylvonte Aldredge, Many, 14-89 3TD

Cooper Defatta, Loyola, 14-82

Jamarlyn Green, Many, 15-80 TD

Kentavious Maxi, Many, 8-79 2 TD

Joe Metoyer, St. Mary's. 4-75 2 TD

Toryun Ellis, Green Oaks, 14-70 2 TD

Ian Fitzgerald, Arcadia, 6-70 TD

J'Karius Turner, Haynesville 12-69 TD

Playmakin' 10 Receivers

Josh Sebald, Lakeside, 6-152 2 TD

Delarrous Marshall, Green Oaks, 9-119

Brian Osborne, Cedar Creek, 8-114 TD

Omarion Miller, North Caddo 3-102 TD

Chris Jackson, Calvary, 6-99, 3 TD

John Simon IV, Calvary, 6-84 TD

Omero Urbina, Lakeside 10-70 TD

Nick Bailey, Mansfield 1-70 TD

Nick Davis, Mansfield 2-68 TD

Aubrey Hermes, Calvary, 6-64 TD

Top 20 Defense

Ryland Brister, Winnfield, 12.5 tackles

Quincy Lewis, Cedar Creek, 12 tackles

Delarrious Marshall, Green Oaks, 10 tackles

Isaiah Jackson, Arcadia, 8 tackles

Kentravion Roberson, Winnfield, 7.5 tackles

Alex Adams, Winnfield, 7.5 tackles

Marlo Williams, Green Oaks, 7 tackles

Dmitri Carr, Arcadia, 6.5 tackles

Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek, 6 tackles

Blake Robinson, Cedar Creek 6 tackles

Jeremy Maman, Winnfield 6 tackles

Logan Watson, St. Mary's 6 tackles, 1 interception

Tackett Curtis, Many, 6 tackles

Owen Robinson, Cedar Creek 5 tackles

Garrett Garlington, Cedar Creek, 5 tackles

Vanterian Haulcy, Arcadia, 5 tackles

Keven Richardson, Green Oaks 5 tackles

Jermaurion Pickens, Homer, 4.5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Walteze Champ, Homer, 2 interceptions

Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook, 2 interceptions

Week 7 Preview

Many (5-0) at Winnfield (5-1)

This one could be for the District 3-2A title. Many struggled in the first quarter with Mansfield before the Tigers ran rampant for the remainder of the game. Will Winnfield have enough to overcome the powerhouse Many Tigers

Prescott, AR (6-0) at Homer (5-1)

The Pels have a bye in district play and face an undefeated Prescott. Prescott has not scored less than 42 points a game this season. Homer has been dominating the past few weeks but with an opponent's record of 1-17 combined over the three weeks. Pels got to be ready for this powerhouse.

Haynesville (5-1) at Arcadia (5-1)

The Arcadia Hornets have been a surprise team this season. Haynesville is always a tough opponent and will challenge the Hornets. The questions will be if it will be the Markecion Carr show on offense or the three-headed hydra of Toby Franklin, J’Karius Green, or Alonzo Jackson, Jr.

North Caddo (4-2) at Lakeside (4-2)

Peabody (3-3) at St. Mary’s (4-1)

D’Arbonne Woods (5-1) at Loyola (2-3)

Glenbrook (6-0) at Ringgold (1-5)

Green Oaks (2-4) at Calvary (4-2) (Thurs)

Red River (2-4) at Lakeview (4-2)

Lincoln Prep (2-4) at St. Frederick’s (4-2)

Northwood-Lena (2-4) at Logansport (4-2)

Lafayette Renaissance (0-4) at Cedar Creek (4-2)

Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4) at Mansfield (0-6)

Plain Dealing (0-6) at Magnolia SOE (0-6)

Playoff Picture

Now that we are on the home stretch of the playoffs. Each week we will provide whether each team will be looking at a first-round bye, first-round home, first-round road, or out. Check back each week to see where your team resides. The predictions are based on the power ranking provided by GeauxPreps.com

Division III - Select (24 teams)

Bye - Calvary (#6), North Caddo (#8)

Home - Loyola (#15)

Away - Green Oaks (#17)

Division III - Non-Select (28 teams)

Bye - Many (#1)

Home - Winnfield (#6), Red River (#13)

Away - Lakeside (#24)

Out - Mansfield (#31)

Division IV - Select (24 teams)

Bye - Glenbrook (#2), St. Mary’s (#5)

Home - Cedar Creek (#16)

Away - Lincoln Prep (#22)

Out - Magnolia SOE (#26)

Division IV - Nonselect (28 teams)

Home - Arcadia (#5), Logansport (#7), Haynesville (#9), Homer (#10), Lakeview (#12),

Out - Jonesboro-Hodge (#30), Ringgold (#39), Plain Dealing (#41)