Volleyball World - Week 6

Under The Radar NWLA

Calvary continues to top the Division IV District 1 lead at 2-0 with a win over North Caddo this week. Loyola also had their first district win of the season with a win over Red River. As of Sunday, Many and Mansfield had not played district yet. That match will come on Monday evening when they face each other. North Caddo sits at 0-1 after their loss to Calvary. Red River dropped to last 0-2 in district play.

Magnolia SOE Lady Mariners played their first district match and fell to newcomer Downsville. The Lady Mariners broke a school record of 20 points in a set in the match.

Most schedules are calming down to finish out the district play. Loyola didn't agree with that and headed to the Lafayette area where they competed in the Southside tournament. The Lady Flyer finished 1-2 in the tournament defeating Acadiana Renaissance Charter and falling to Lafayette and hosting Southside.

Looking at the Power Ranking on GeauxPreps.com as of October 11. Calvary has dropped two spots since last week to No. 6. The Lady Cavaliers are still in a solid position to have at least two rounds at home before the state tournament in Lafayette. Loyola remained at No. 13 from last week. The busy Lady Flyers are battling for a first-round playoff spot. Many Lady Tigers keep teetering between that 16 and 17 spots. It's the tipping point between a first-round home or away playoff spot. The Lady Tigers are currently at No. 17. North Caddo is close to making the 20-game minimum to not be seeded separately. The Lady Titans are currently sitting at No. 23 which would put them on the road in the first round. Their seeding could be pushed up if teams above them do not reach the 20-game minimum. Currently, nine teams have not met that qualification, but most are over halfway to the 20-game mark. Red River, Magnolia SOE, and Mansfield are currently on the outside of the 32-team. field.

Calvary

Week: 1-1 Season: 19-6 Sets: 3-3 Sets Season: 44-17

Calvary 3, North Caddo 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-9)

Katie Kent led the Lady Cavaliers with 8 kills against the Lady Titans. Kent also had 6 aces. McCaughli Hall Wilson led aces with 9 and 7 assists. Allie Hutchings served 6 aces. Kiya Casey collected 4 aces in the win over the Titans.

Westminster Christian 3, Calvary 0 (22-25, 13-25, 18-25)

The Lady Cavaliers hosted Westminster Christian in Shreveport and gave them a double match along with Airline. Westminster Christian is the No. 2 team in Division V power rankings and currently has a 23-5 record. Kiya Casey had 10 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks, and an ace. Katie Kent grabbed 5 kills, 1 block, and an ace. Shelby Simmons took 3 blocks. Brynn Lovitt and Brooklyn Morris each had 2 blocks. Emily Pierce and Alexandra Campanella each had a block. Allie Hutchings kept the ball alive with 9 digs and 7 assists. Caroline Christler dove for 14 digs. Macaughli Hall-Wilson had 17 assists and 7 digs. Addison Stevenson took 5 digs.

Loyola

Week: 2-4 Season: 11-17 Sets: 7-11 Sets Season: 34-50

Byrd 3, Loyola 0 (13-25, 19-25, 15-25)

Loyola 3, Red River 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-10)

Parkway 3, Loyola 2 (27-25, 14-25, 28-26, 23-25, 8-15)

Southside 2, Loyola 0 (21-25, 10-25)

Lafayette 2, Loyola 0 (17-25, 16-25)

Loyola 2, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 0 (25-22, 17-25, 15-8)

Mansfield

Week: 0-0 Season: 0-4 Sets: 0-0 Sets Season: 2-11

Many

Week: 0-2 Season: 6-8 Sets: 0-6 Sets Season: 17-22

Airline 3, Many 0 (23-25, 6-25, 12-25)

Natchitoches-Central 3, Many 0 (5-25, 7-25, 14-25)

North Caddo

Week: 1-1 Season: 6-13. Sets: 3-4 Sets Season: 19-36

Calvary 3, North Caddo 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-9)

North Caddo 3, Southwood 1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17)

Red River

Week: 0-2 Season: 6-8 Sets: 0-6 Sets Season: 15-26

Loyola 3, Red River 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-10)

Pineville 3, Red River 0 (14-25, 20-25, 12-25)

Magnolia SOE

Week: 0-1 Season: 0-6 Sets 0-3 Sets Season: 0-18

Downsville 3, Magnolia SOE 0

Benton, LA

Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022

Last weekend 15 schools around North Louisiana schools congregated in Benton to compete in the Benton High Tiger Tracks 2022 race. The boys had 92 runners and the girls had 87.

Benton, LA

Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022

Last weekend 15 schools around North Louisiana schools congregated in Benton to compete in the Benton High Tiger Tracks 2022 race. The boys had 92 runners and the girls had 87.

Benton, LA

Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022

Last weekend 15 schools around North Louisiana schools congregated in Benton to compete in the Benton High Tiger Tracks 2022 race. The boys had 92 runners and the girls had 87.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Haynesville, LA

UTRNWLA Week 6 Football Report / Week 7 Preview

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) took a homecoming win over Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1) on Friday night. Leonard Mosley broke the 200-yard mark with 203 yards and a touchdown. Montreveun Smith, Jyrel Jones, and Trenton Grigg each added rushing touchdowns. Ed’Tavous Drayton rambled down the field on 22 yards for 132 yards and a touchdown. Chance Leonard crossed the goal line once for the Tigers. O’marrion Jackson took a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown. The defense also got on the board with a safety.

Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung Weekend

The Shreveport Mudbugs had a third consecutive weekend where they came away with points in the standings. Those two points were paid with a physical weekend with tensions high on both nights. Unsportsmanlike conducts were called more times than tripping, high sticking, boarding, or hooking over the series. The Mudbugs currently remain in sixth place.

Cross Country Trails - October 8

A few races have come and gone in the past couple of weeks and a little catch-up article is necessary. The Winnfield Tigers sent two runners to Alexandria to compete at Fort Buhlow Recreation Area. Senior Kaden Victor had a top-50 finish in 42nd. Tyler Giordano also competed.

Read full story

Cross Country Trails - October 8

A few races have come and gone in the past couple of weeks and a little catch-up article is necessary. The Winnfield Tigers sent two runners to Alexandria to compete at Fort Buhlow Recreation Area. Senior Kaden Victor had a top-50 finish in 42nd. Tyler Giordano also competed.

