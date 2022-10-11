Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung Weekend

Shreveport Mudbugs

The Shreveport Mudbugs had a third consecutive weekend where they came away with points in the standings. Those two points were paid with a physical weekend with tensions high on both nights. Unsportsmanlike conducts were called more times than tripping, high sticking, boarding, or hooking over the series. The Mudbugs currently remain in sixth place.

Mudbugs 3, Odessa 1

The Shreveport Mudbugs gave an early power play behind a tripping call against Logan Gotinsky but the defense held strong. Garrett Steele gave Shreveport the first goal of the series with some help from Ryan Burke and Matthew Danzinger. Shreveport had a 1-0 lead after the first period.

The second period would see some 4-on-4 as Logan Heroux and Odessa’s Dayne Hoyord had a few choice words with each other and received roughing penalties at close of the first period. The Jackalopes would get an extra two minutes of power play due to Heroux’s being a double minor. Shreveport survived the extra two minutes. The Jackalopes tied a little over the midway point in the second period with an Emerson Goode goal. More chirping in the last 30 seconds lead to an overflow of 4-on-3 into the third period when Shreveport’s Garrett Steele was charged with high sticking and Hayden Nichol received an unsportsmanlike conduct call. Odessa’s Nathaniel Boak also was sent to the sin bin the last 36 seconds. The two teams ended the second period tied at 1-1.

The Mudbugs survived once again the overhanging power play. Shreveport broke the tie in the third period with a goal from Sutton Murray. Eric Vitale and Nick LeVasseur were credited with the assists. Odessa pulled the goalie in the last 1:22 to get an offensive advantage. Logan Valkama scored on the empty netter with assist from Drake Morse and Tristan Zarsky.

Odessa 4, Mudbugs 1

Saturday night did not bode well for the Mudbugs. With the first seven minutes of the first period, Shreveport was already in a 2-0 hole. The Mudbugs gave a power play opportunity behind hooking call by Niklas Miller a little over halfway in the period. Shreveport did survive the power play. Tensions rolled over on to the ice as fight number one for the evening when Odessa’s Josh Austin and Hayden Nichol squared off after Garrett Steele was hit. Austin and Nichol both received 10 minute majors for fighting. Shreveport gained a man advantage when Jackalope John Perdion was sent to the penalty box for goalie interference. The Mudbugs kept the advantage as Lemuel Vardy of Odessa and Niklas Miller came to blows and sent to the penalty box to give Shreveport a 5 on 4 advantage. Through all the tension no goals were scored and Odessa maintained a 2-0 advantage.

Odessa jumped on the early goal in the first 44 seconds of the second period to go up 3-0. Shreveport finally the back of the net Logan Valkama scored with help from Drake Morse and Aiden Dixon. Another 4-on-4 kicked off when Jackalope Blake Arneson was sent off along with Shreveport’s Ryan Burke. Odessa made it a three goal difference again behind an Emerson Goode goal. The Jackalopes carried the 4-1 lead into the final period.

Shreveport was given two power plays in the third period but the Jackalopes were able to get the penalty kill. Emotions ran high in the last four minutes as two Mudbugs were give unsportsmanlike conducts calls. Shreveport skated shorthanded but didn’t yield any further goals.

The Mudbugs will go on the road to the top team in the South Division, the Amarillo Wranglers on Friday and Saturday.

First LIne

Matthew Danzinger, D, 2 assists, 2 shots, +1

Tristan Zarksy, D, 1 assist, 3 shots 0 +\-

Logan Valkama, F, 2 goals, 8 shots, -1

Sutton Murray, F, 1 goal, 3 shots, 0 +\-

Simon Bucheler, G, 1 win, 2 appearances, 34 saves, .944 save %

Second Line

Aiden Dixon, D, 1 assist, 1 shot, 0 +\-

Maksim Sushchynski, D, 2 shots, +1

Garrett Steele, F, 1 goal, 8 shots, -1

Drake Morse, F, 2 assists, 5 shots, -1