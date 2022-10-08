Ruston, LA

Local Swim Teams Make a Splash at BAC High School Invitational

Under The Radar NWLA

Swim teams from across North Louisiana headed to the Lambright Ports and Wellness Center in Ruston to compete in the BAC High School Invitational meet.

Local teams from Calvary, Cedar Creek, Loyola, Choudrant, and Glenbrook competed along with a host of 5A to 3A schools

Calvary’s Zachary Ponder proved once again to be dominant with four gold medals for the Cavaliers. Zachary Ponder won individual medals in the 200-yard medley (2:02.48) and 100-yard freestyle (50.12). Zachary Ponder also won as part of the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.70) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:39.77). Other members of both teams are Sam Ponder, Joshua Roper, And Elijah Haase. Joshua Roper finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (57.31) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (59.22). Elijah Haase picked up two bronzes in individual competitions. Haase placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.80) and 50-yard freestyle (25.05).

Claire Roper gave the Lady Cavaliers two medals. Roper won the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.70) and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.57)

Gus Nicolosi gave the Flyers boys swim team two medals. Nicolosi won the 50-yard freestyle (22.59) and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle. The 50-yard free race had three local teams place in the top three with Nicolosi on top. Miguel Cascante had a top five finish in the 200-yard medley.

Camdyn Napper finished in second in the 50-yard free (24.72) for Cedar Creek boys. Napper also finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle.

McKenzie Jones represented the Lady Cougars with a top five finish in the 100-yard breaststroke race.

Choudrant Aggies swim team gained two medals from Jack Groce. Groce won the 500-yard freestyle (5:24.40) and finished runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.78).

Glenbrook had top 10 finishes from Emily Chanler, Leslie Shoemaker, Mollie Thurman, Adriana Vandenoord, and Madolyn Vandenoord.

