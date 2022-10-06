Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

Stock

North Caddo 28, West Ouachita 27

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

With about eight minutes to go in the first quarter, KJ Black scored on a 6-yard run to give the Titans the first score of the game. Next possession, West Ouachita took a 27-yard run to the house and the two-point conversion gave the 8-6 lead which they held for the first quarter.

West Ouachita marched down early in the second quarter as they widened their lead on a 5-yard rushing touchdown. North Caddo tied the game when Aiden Brock connected with KJ Black on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Another short-yard touchdown for the Chiefs the 21-14 lead. North Caddo closed the gap once more on a touchdown pass, but the 2-point conversion failed and North Caddo was down 21-20 at halftime.

West Ouachita expanded their lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass but missed the extra point leaving a 27-20 third-quarter lead that they maintained for the remainder of the quarter. A late third-quarter drive by the Chiefs was halted when the Titan defense forced a turnover on downs on the North Caddo 26. A slow drive for the Titans finally reached the West Ouachita 5 at the end of the quarter.

Start of the fourth quarter, Omarion Miller crashed into the end zone early in the fourth followed by a two-point conversion gave the Titans the 28-27 lead in the fourth. The Titans' defense kicked in. Another turnover on down gave North Caddo at midfield. North Caddo had to punt on the next possession. West Ouachita got inside of the red zone and reached the North Caddo 1. North Caddo was looking at a goal line stand which they successfully defended and the Titans once again received a turnover on downs on their own 1. The Titans got to their 3 and had to punt which reached the North Caddo 31. West Ouachita started in good field position and only reached the 26 before giving up possession once again on downs. The Titans held on for the win.

Lakeview 36, Delta Charter 30

The Lakeview Gators (4-1) took a fourth consecutive win on Friday night. The Gators were once again sparked by Dillon Pikes who was all over the field. Pikes rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns, was the top receiver for the Gator catching 2 passes for 48 yards, snatched two interceptions, and returned a 64-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Gator scored 12 points as Cameron Lewis scooped and carried a 16-yard fumble to the house. Donovan Carries recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Lakeside 34, Lincoln Prep 28

Lakeside (4-1) won their fourth consecutive game as Lincoln Prep (2-3) dropped their third straight game. This was the second game that the Panthers lost by less than seven points.

Cooper Chase tossed 14 for 23 for 187 yards and four touchdowns. Josh Sebald was the target on three of those touchdowns as he compiled 6 catches for 74 yards. Omero Urbina had 7 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Case rushed 23 carries for 101 yards. Rokedrick Smith had 9 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Bralyn Mayfield threw 8 for 24 for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Heard caught 6 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Chauncey Harper took the ground attack for a touchdown and 80 yards. Jaylyn Huntly grabbed 9 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Panthers. Marjay Johnson Jr. had 12 tackles and forced a fumble. Heard made some noise on defense also with 6 tackles. Xavier Hamilton took a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Lincoln Prep.

Winnfield 23, Bunkie 14

The Winnfield Tigers pulled out a close win over Bunkie on Friday night. The Tigers jumped out early but then had to keep back the Panthers for the remainder of the night. Malachi Jackson rushed 8 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Mamon scored touchdowns to push the Tigers over in the win. Kadaryan Thomas carried 19 times for 85 yards. Micah Simms took 12 carries for 62 yards. Manuel Espejel on five returns total for kick-off and punts averaged 47.6 yards. The defense showed out also. Ryland Brister gained 9.5 tackles (8 solo, 3 assist) and had a 65-yard interception return. Mamon strutted on defense behind 6.5 tackles (5 solo, 3 assist). Trey Starks snatched an interception. Henry Craig jumped on a fumble recovery.

Late in the first quarter, Winnfield took the early lead. Jeremy Mamon crashed into the end zone on a 5-yard run. With 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Malachi Jackson rocketed down the field on an 80-yard touchdown run. The Tigers roared at 14-0 after the first quarter.

The Panthers screamed back in the second. Bunkie scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass. Winnfield gave possession back to the Panthers on a fumble. Bunkie threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14. Winnfield got to the red zone but had to rely on an 18-yard field goal by Brady Johnson. Winnfield took a 17-14 halftime lead.

No score in the third quarter, but Jeremy Mamon scored his second touchdown on a 15-yard run. The defense kicked in for the Tigers. The Panthers long pass connected again to reach deep in Winnfield territory. The Tigers' defense forced a turnover on downs. Winnfield had to give back possession on a punt. The Tigers' defense intercepts the pass. Winnfield deep in Bunkie territory has to punt once again. Bunkie gets the ball at the 20-yard line. Winnfield gets a fumble recovery to seal the win.

Jonesboro-Hodge 20, Pineville 10

The Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers (2-3) made it two in a row on Thursday night over winless Pineville. Ed'Tavious Drayton rumbled down the field with 27 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Adkins was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Dominick Strickland in the win. The Tigers' defense oddly enough kicked in four points on two safeties.

The first safety occurred midway through the first quarter to give Jonesboro-Hodge the early 2-0 lead. Drayton took his touchdown not long afterward on a 5-yard run. In the final minutes of the first quarter, Pineville scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Jonesboro-Hodge held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Pineville makes it a brand new game as they tied in the second quarter with a field goal midway through the second. The tiebreaker was another safety by the defense. The Tigers maintained the 12-10 lead to halftime.

Early in the fourth quarter, Adkins would catch a 42-yard pass from Strickland to widen the lead to 20-10.

Logansport 32, Red River 16

The Bulldogs took the early lead and Logansport had to come from behind to surpass Red River. Leonard Mosley pinballed around the Tigers with 25 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Red River.

Glenbrook 53, Arcadia 20

The Apaches won the battle of undefeated teams in District 1-A. Ty Feaster chunked 12 for 17 and 168 yards and three touchdown passes. Landry Powell had 4 receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Sentell had 3 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. DJ Carter barreled down the field with 8 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown. Tre Kent and Turner McLelland also had rushing touchdowns. Rhett Johnson was a defensive machine with 16 tackles (13 solo, 3 assist) and a fumble recovery. Jonathon Bryant took 6.5 tackles (6 solo, 1 assist). Landry Powell added 6 tackles and a fumble recovery. Toby Haulmark grabbed 5 tackles. Tre Kent had 2 interceptions.

The Hornets GeAuntre Nelson scored two touchdowns and had 130 offensive yards. Nelson also took an interception for the defense and had 5 tackles (4 solo, 2 assist). Isaiah Jackson was the top Hornet rusher having 6 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Calvary 52, Mansfield 6

Abram Wardell passed for 243 yards and four touchdown passes in the Cavalier win. Tutt McGlothen was the top receiver with a 76-yard touchdown reception. Aubrey Hermes, Jay Simon, and Chris Jackson also caught touchdown passes. James Simon was the top rush taking 11 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Bedgood and Landon Sylvie each had 5 tackles (1 solo, 8 assist)

Haynesville 48, Plain Dealing 0

Haynesville bounced back with a shutout district win over Plain Dealing. Alonzo Jackson, Jr. finished with 2 carries for 81 yards for two touchdowns. Zykerius Fielding also had two touchdowns for the Tors. Gary McElroy and Toby Franklin also scored rushing touchdowns. Isaiah Washington's lone touchdown pass was to Keizavion Woods on a 37-yard pass.

Homer 65, Ringgold 6

The Homer Pelicans took a homecoming victory over Ringgold on Friday night. Ely'jay Curry scorched the ground attache with 2 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Gregory Williams also reached the end zone twice for the Pels. Andrevious Buggs single run for a 97-yard touchdown. Tavolsier Tatum also had a single touchdown run for 38 yards. Marshaun Shavers reached the end zone once. The lone passing touchdown came from Buggs to Jamarquese Hampton on a 31-yard touchdown pass. Walteze Champ reached the end zone also on a fumble recovery. Otis Ford also returned an 80-yard kickoff return for the Pelicans.

Ringgold's lone score was a 61-yard breakaway run by Tydavion Moore in the fourth quarter.

Alexandria 66, Green Oaks 8

Tovoras Lee went 8 for 15 and 170 yards and a touchdown as Green Oaks (2-3) took on 5A Alexandria High School on Friday night. The lone score for the Giants tied the Trojans at 8-8 when Lee connected with A'Marion Dorsey. Dorsey finished with 4 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Westgate 77, Magnolia SOE 0

The Mariners continued their brutal non-district schedule as they travel to New Iberia to face the No. 1 Westgate Tigers. The Tigers piled on 42 points in the first quarter. Mark McCray threw 15 of 35 for 110 yards and 1 interception. Mitchell Adams had 3 receptions for 78 yards.

Cedar Creek 56, Tensas 0

Top 7 QBs

Abram Wardell, Calvary, 10-12-0-246

Aiden Brock, North Caddo, 15-23-2-190 2 TD

Cooper Chase, Lakeside, 14-23-0-187 4TD

Brian Mayfield, Lincoln Prep, 8-24-1-180 2 TD

Tovoras Lee, Green Oaks, 8-15-0-170 TD

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 12-17-1-168 3TD

Rodtravious Jackson, Arcadia, 10-17-2-115, TD

Rollin’ 15 Rushers

KJ Black, North Caddo, 20-165 TD

Leonard Mosley, Red River, 25-162, 2 TD

Ely’jay Curry, Homer, 2-148 2 TD

Ed’Tavious Drayton, Jonesboro-Hodge, 27-140, TD

James Simon, Calvary, 10-137 2TD

Dillon Pikes, Lakeview, 12-132, 2 TD

DJ Carter, Glenbrook, 8-129, TD

Malachi Jackson, Winnfield, 8-110, TD

Chauncey Harper, Lincoln Prep, 16-105, TD

Jordan Case, Lakeside, 23-101

Andrevious Buggs, Homer, 1-97 TD

Kadaryan Thomas, Winnfield, 19-85

Isaiah Jackson, Arcadia, 6-85 TD

Alonzo Jackson, Jr., Haynesville, 2-81 2 TD

Aiden Brock, North Caddo, 6-67

Playmakin’ 10 Receivers

Braylyn Heard, Lincoln Prep, 6-160 3TD

A’Marion Dorsey, Green Oaks, 4-123 TD

Omero Urbina, Lakeside, 7-105, TD

Geauntre Nelson, Arcadia, 6-95, TD

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 8-88 TD

Mason Jackson, North Caddo, 3-80

Mitchell Adams, Magnolia SOE, 3-78

Xavier McGlothen, Calvary, 1-76 TD

Josh Sebald, Lakeside, 6-74 3TD

Landry Powell, Glenbrook, 4-65 2TD

Top 20 Defense

Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook, 16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Marjay Johnson, Jr., Lincoln Prep, 12 tackles

Ryland Brister, Winnfield, 9.5 tackles, 1 interception

Jaylen Huntly, Lincoln Prep, 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Jeremy Maman, Winnfield, 6.5 tackles

Jonathon Bryan, Glenbrook, 6.5 tackles

Landry Powell, Glenbrook, 6 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Brandon Heard, Lincoln Prep, 6 tackles

Jamarius Buggs, Lincoln Prep, 6 tackles

GeAuntre Nelson, Arcadia, 5 tackles, 1 interception

Toby Haulmark, Glenbrook, 5 tackles

Walteze Champ, Homer, 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Cade Bedgood, Calvary, 5 tackles

Landon Sylvie, Calvary, 5 tackles

Dillon Pikes, Lakeview, 2 interceptions

Tre Kent, Glenbrook, 2 interceptions

Cameron Lewis, Lakeview, 1 fumble recovery, 16-yard TD return

Donovan Carries, Lakeview, 1 fumble recovery in the end zone for TD

Xavier Hamilton, Lincoln Prep, 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook, 4.5 tackles