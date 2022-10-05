Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of Season

Shreveport Mudbugs

The Shreveport Mudbugs have been close to getting a number added in that win column at home. It was apparent this weekend as they fell in over time on Friday to the Oklahoma Warriors have but turned things around Saturday weekend with their first home win had helped them in the standings as they grabbed 3 out of a possible 4 points. They moved to sixth place in the South Division.

Oklahoma 3, Mudbugs 2 OT

After a scoreless first period, a double penalty and some 4 on 4 action gave Oklahoma an eye for the goal. Tristan Zarnsky for the Mudbugs and Tristan Rand from Oklahoma both headed to the penalty box for roughing and slashing, respectively. With 34 second left in the 4-on-4, Joey Delgreco scored the first goal of the game. Delgreco struck again less than a minute later as Shreveport was in a 2-0 hole with less than nine minutes left in the second period. The Mudbugs received a power play opportunity but was unable to score. Logan Gotinsky scoredan unassisted goal a little over 4-minutes remaining. The Warriors carried a 2-1 lead into the final period.

Mudbugs gave up a couple of power plays but held the score. The Warriors’ Adam Smith was calustled for slashing with 1:40 remaining giving the Mudbugs a power play the remainder of the regular session. Shreveport pulled Tommy Aitken seven seconds into the power play giving Shreveport an additional attacker. With one second remaining, Eric Vitale netted the game tying power play goal. Evan Mitchell and Logan Valkama were credited with the assists.

Overtime saw the Mudbugs struggle to get a shot. First shot was stopped, but the second shot 1:33 into overtime gave the Warriors the 3-2 overtime win.

Mudbugs 4, Oklahoma 3

Jake Mack struck early in the first minute for the Mudbugs to give the early lead. Oklahoma got two power plays in the first period, but the Mudbugs had squashed both chances.

Second period saw a big amount of 4-on-4 hockey. Shreveport’s Matt Cole had given a power play to the Warriors on a goalie interference. The Warriors enjoyed the one man advantage only 18 seconds. Rylan Brady was sent to the sin bin for cross checking. Both teams survived. Oklahoma’s Kaden Nelson was charged with roughing along with Mudbug Maksim Sushchynski. The 4-on-4 didnt yield any goals the second time either. Jake Mack was called for tripping in the final thirteen seconds of the second period and sent the Mudbugs into the third period down one skater. Shreveport maintained the 1-0 lead.

The overhanging penalty from the second period yielded the first goal for the Warriors when Garret Horsager scored to tie at 1. Another power play opportunity for the Warriors allowed them to take the lead. Horsager netted a second goal during the power play. The Mudbugs upped their power play game when they took advantage of Kaden Nelson's high sticking trip to the penalty box. Garrett Steele sent the puck past the blue line to tie at 2. Niklas Miller and Logan Valkama each were given assist. Shreveport took the lead when Logan Gotinsky scored with the help from Logan Heroux and Hayden Nichol. The pesky Warriors would not go away. Hunter Jones caused the third tie of the game with his goal. Logan Gotinsky would not let this slip away from the Mudbugs when he pocketed his third goal of the weekend and the Mudbugs first home win of the season. Jake Mack and Jaden Goldie were credited with the assist on the final goal.

The Mudbugs will be at home again this weekend as they will face last place Odessa on Friday and Saturday. Both games will have the puck drop at 7:11 pm.

First Team

Logan Heroux , D, 1 assist, 3 shots, +1

Tristan Zarsky, D, 4 shots, +2

Logan Gotinsky, F, 3 goals, 6 shots, +4

Jake Mack, F, 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 shots, +4

Tommy Aitken, G, 1-0-1-0 for weekend, 57 saves, .905 save percentage

Second Team

Evan Mitchell, D, 1 assist, 1 shot, 0 +/-

Alex Park, D, 1 assist, +1

Garrett Steele, F, 1 goal, 10 shots, 0 +/-

Logan Valkama, 2 assist, 3 shots, -2