High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish

Battle of the Classes

The first major meet of the high school swim season in Ruston. This meet had individual races separated from 10th grad and below and 11th and above.

Calvary Baptist swim team took home seven first-place medals. Zachary Ponder had a hand in four of those gold medals. Ponder individually won the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.64) and 200-yard individual medley (2:03.49). Ponder was also part of the two relay teams that took gold. Jackson Morton, Zachary Ponder, Elijah Haase, and Jack Hillebrand (1st tied: 1:59.04) tied Captain Shreve in the 200-yard medley relay. The Cavalier swimmers also won the 200-yard free relay. Elijah Haase, Jackson Morton, Jack Hillebrand, and Zachary Ponder (1st: 1:46.58) were the swimmers for Calvary. Elijah Haase won the 100 yd freestyle for 10 and under in 54.36 seconds. Jackson Morton finished third in the 10 and under 200-yard individual medley. Jack Hillebrand finished fourth in the 50-yard free and fifth in the 11-and-over 100-yard free. On the ladies' side, Claire Roper took two gold medals for the Lady Cavaliers. Roper finished in 1:10.77 in the 10 and under the 100-yard fly and 2:08.55 in the 200-yard freestyle.

Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper grabbed two first-place finishes in the 10 and under division. Napper won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:12.65 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.46. The Lady Cougars took three of the top five spots in the 10 and under 200-yard freestyle. McKenzie Jones was the top Lady Cougar in second place, Hannah Hiers finished fourth and Gracie Jones rounded out the top five. Jones also finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. Gracie Jones finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Haynesville Lady Tors took two medals at the swim event. Wesley Johnston finished second in the 10 and under 100-yard breaststroke in 1:44.61. Kaely Jackson took third in the 500-yard freestyle. The boys' 500-yard freestyle relay team took the fifth-place finish. Colt Ogden, Jackson Monzingo, Aiden Tinsley, and Dustin Mills were on that relay. Mills also placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Glenbrook Lady Apaches' 200-yard medley relay team finished fourth. members of the relay team were Allie King, Emily Chanler, Gwenyth Lott, and Mollie Thurman. Chanler also placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle. Adriana Vandenoord finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke race.

2022 September Shreveport High School Meet

On Saturday, September 24 at the BHP Billiton YMCA in Shreveport over 22 schools from across North Louisiana competed.

Calvary Baptist swim team had another strong showing. The Cavaliers and Lady Cavaliers took seven races in the event. Zachary Ponder grabbed four gold medals again. The two individual honors were in the 100-yard butterfly (55.42) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:00.38). He won with the two relay teams. The 200-yard freestyle relay won in 1:39.78. Members of the relay team were Jackson Morton, Joshua Roper, Elijah Haase, and Ponder. The 200-yard medley also won in 1:52.79. Joshua Roper took the top honor in the 100-yard backstroke race in 58.43 seconds. Joshua Roper also places third in the 50-yard freestyle. Elijah Haase places second in the 200-yard individual medley. Claire Roper took two first-place finishes for the Lady Cavaliers. Roper won the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.25) and 200-yard individual medley (2:22.24)

Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper grabbed a silver medal for the Cougars in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.31. Napper also had a top five finish in the fifth-place 100-yard butterfly. The girls' 200-yard medley relay finished in fourth. Members of the team are Gracie Jones, Madison Morris, Hannah Hiers, and Mackenzie Jones. The four Lady Apaches also finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relays. Jones finished fourth in two races in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley. Madison Morris finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.

Loyola’s Gus Nicolosi took two medals in his hometown. Nicolosi finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.19 seconds and third in the 100-yard butterfly in 57.18. The Lady Flyers 200-yard freestyle relay finished fourth. Isabella Romanski, Mary Ella Crawford, Kathryn Jackson, and Emily Rowe are members of the relay team.

Haynesville’s boys 400-yard freestyle relay took bronze. Colt Ogden, Aiden Tinsley, Jackson Monzingo, and Dustin Mills are the members of the relay team