Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CofdQ_0iKuEj1Y00
STOCK

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish

Battle of the Classes

The first major meet of the high school swim season in Ruston. This meet had individual races separated from 10th grad and below and 11th and above.

Calvary Baptist swim team took home seven first-place medals. Zachary Ponder had a hand in four of those gold medals. Ponder individually won the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.64) and 200-yard individual medley (2:03.49). Ponder was also part of the two relay teams that took gold. Jackson Morton, Zachary Ponder, Elijah Haase, and Jack Hillebrand (1st tied: 1:59.04) tied Captain Shreve in the 200-yard medley relay. The Cavalier swimmers also won the 200-yard free relay. Elijah Haase, Jackson Morton, Jack Hillebrand, and Zachary Ponder (1st: 1:46.58) were the swimmers for Calvary. Elijah Haase won the 100 yd freestyle for 10 and under in 54.36 seconds. Jackson Morton finished third in the 10 and under 200-yard individual medley. Jack Hillebrand finished fourth in the 50-yard free and fifth in the 11-and-over 100-yard free. On the ladies' side, Claire Roper took two gold medals for the Lady Cavaliers. Roper finished in 1:10.77 in the 10 and under the 100-yard fly and 2:08.55 in the 200-yard freestyle.

Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper grabbed two first-place finishes in the 10 and under division. Napper won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:12.65 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.46. The Lady Cougars took three of the top five spots in the 10 and under 200-yard freestyle. McKenzie Jones was the top Lady Cougar in second place, Hannah Hiers finished fourth and Gracie Jones rounded out the top five. Jones also finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. Gracie Jones finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Haynesville Lady Tors took two medals at the swim event. Wesley Johnston finished second in the 10 and under 100-yard breaststroke in 1:44.61. Kaely Jackson took third in the 500-yard freestyle. The boys' 500-yard freestyle relay team took the fifth-place finish. Colt Ogden, Jackson Monzingo, Aiden Tinsley, and Dustin Mills were on that relay. Mills also placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Glenbrook Lady Apaches' 200-yard medley relay team finished fourth. members of the relay team were Allie King, Emily Chanler, Gwenyth Lott, and Mollie Thurman. Chanler also placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle. Adriana Vandenoord finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke race.

2022 September Shreveport High School Meet

On Saturday, September 24 at the BHP Billiton YMCA in Shreveport over 22 schools from across North Louisiana competed.

Calvary Baptist swim team had another strong showing. The Cavaliers and Lady Cavaliers took seven races in the event. Zachary Ponder grabbed four gold medals again. The two individual honors were in the 100-yard butterfly (55.42) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:00.38). He won with the two relay teams. The 200-yard freestyle relay won in 1:39.78. Members of the relay team were Jackson Morton, Joshua Roper, Elijah Haase, and Ponder. The 200-yard medley also won in 1:52.79. Joshua Roper took the top honor in the 100-yard backstroke race in 58.43 seconds. Joshua Roper also places third in the 50-yard freestyle. Elijah Haase places second in the 200-yard individual medley. Claire Roper took two first-place finishes for the Lady Cavaliers. Roper won the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.25) and 200-yard individual medley (2:22.24)

Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper grabbed a silver medal for the Cougars in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.31. Napper also had a top five finish in the fifth-place 100-yard butterfly. The girls' 200-yard medley relay finished in fourth. Members of the team are Gracie Jones, Madison Morris, Hannah Hiers, and Mackenzie Jones. The four Lady Apaches also finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relays. Jones finished fourth in two races in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley. Madison Morris finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.

Loyola’s Gus Nicolosi took two medals in his hometown. Nicolosi finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.19 seconds and third in the 100-yard butterfly in 57.18. The Lady Flyers 200-yard freestyle relay finished fourth. Isabella Romanski, Mary Ella Crawford, Kathryn Jackson, and Emily Rowe are members of the relay team.

Haynesville’s boys 400-yard freestyle relay took bronze. Colt Ogden, Aiden Tinsley, Jackson Monzingo, and Dustin Mills are the members of the relay team

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# High School Swimming# Calvary# Loyola# Cavaliers# Flyers

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
150 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Ruston, LA

Local Swim Teams Make a Splash at BAC High School Invitational

Swim teams from across North Louisiana headed to the Lambright Ports and Wellness Center in Ruston to compete in the BAC High School Invitational meet. Local teams from Calvary, Cedar Creek, Loyola, Choudrant, and Glenbrook competed along with a host of 5A to 3A schools.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Local Swim Teams Make a Splash at BAC High School Invitational

Swim teams from across North Louisiana headed to the Lambright Ports and Wellness Center in Ruston to compete in the BAC High School Invitational meet. Local teams from Calvary, Cedar Creek, Loyola, Choudrant, and Glenbrook competed along with a host of 5A to 3A schools.

Read full story
Mansfield, LA

Volleyball World - Week 5

The volleyball season is closing in on district play now. Calvary currently sits at top of Division IV District 1 with a 2-0 record. Loyola is half a game back at 1-0. Many and Mansfield are tied for third with no district games yet. North Caddo is in fifth at 0-1. Red River is last at 0-2. Magnolia SOE currently is in last place in Division V District 1.

Read full story
Mansfield, LA

Volleyball World - Week 5

The volleyball season is closing in on district play now. Calvary currently sits at top of Division IV District 1 with a 2-0 record. Loyola is half a game back at 1-0. Many and Mansfield are tied for third with no district games yet. North Caddo is in fifth at 0-1. Red River is last at 0-2. Magnolia SOE currently is in last place in Division V District 1.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Calhoun, LA

Under The Radar NWLA - Week 5 Football Report

The Titans (4-1) knocked off the No. 1 Division I Non-Select team in the State with a 28-27 road win. North Caddo had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off the big win on Friday night in Calhoun. KJ Black had 213 yards total offense for the Titans' win. Black ran on 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown. Omarion Miller also scored two touchdowns. Aiden Brock threw 15 for 23 and 190 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of Season

The Shreveport Mudbugs have been close to getting a number added in that win column at home. It was apparent this weekend as they fell in over time on Friday to the Oklahoma Warriors have but turned things around Saturday weekend with their first home win had helped them in the standings as they grabbed 3 out of a possible 4 points. They moved to sixth place in the South Division.

Read full story
1 comments
Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy