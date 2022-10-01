Cross Country From Across Louisiana Compete At Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational

Stock

The Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational was held in Ruston last Saturday, September 24. Twenty-six schools from across the state competed. the boys' varsity had a field of 153 runners and the girls had 118.

West Monroe’s Landon Spears won the varsity boys division with a time of 16:01.35. Maggie Smith from Isidore Newman took the varsity girls' title in 20:19.10. A couple of local runners placed in the Top 3. Calvary’s Jackson Burney finished overall in second place in the varsity boy’s race at 17:00.45. Cedar Creek’s junior Taylor Ramsey finished third in the varsity girls competition at 20:55.94.

Newman took the girls' varsity team trophy with 51 points. Mandeville finished at the top in the varsity boys' competition with 51 points.

Cedar Creek varsity cross country had a strong showing placing second in the varsity girls and fourth in the varsity boys competition. Ramsey was the top Lady Cougar finishing third overall in the race. Freshman Caroline James finished 5th in 21:28.32. Eighth-grader Madison Morris gave the Lady Cougars a third runner in the top ten in 10th place. Anna Grace Lee had a top twenty finish in 15th in 21:47.47. Catherine McAdams rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars in 33rd. The top Cougar was Myles Carpenter Head in 6th place with a time of 17:19.61. Ethan McCarthy had a top twenty finish in 18th place. Anderson Maxwell and Connor Johnson finished 27th and 30th. Hayes Bridges added points for the Cougars in 34th place.

Choudrant varsity girls and boys placed 8th and 11th in the team competitions, respectively. Freshman Kamryn Rhodes was the top Lady Aggie finishing 17th in 21:51.70. Heather Murphy and Tanya Mina were within six seconds of each other in 43rd and 46th. Kadence Nugent and Kaylin Bryan added points for the Lady Aggies. Freshman Hagen Davis was the top Choudrant runner with a top 30 finish at 23rd in 18:28.78. Jack Groce finished 42nd in 19:23.39. Garrett Spearman, Wade Watson, and Ren Stephens added scores for the Aggies.

Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers cross country finished 10th and 12th, respectively in the teams competition. Mark Henry was the top Loyola runner finishing 19th in 18:16.74. Jackson Drouillard was on Henry’s heels less than three seconds behind in 22nd. Carter Ward, Reese Jacobs, and Jonas Prince all added points for the boys varsity team. Mary Elberson was the top Lady Flyer with a time of 26:06.93. Sara Ropollo, Teresa Fields, Ainsley Haines, and Maeve Chmielewski added to the Lady Flyer scoring.

Castor girls cross country finished 10th in the team competition. Kailey Ann Shirley. Sophomore Kailey Ann Shirley had a top 30 appearance in 23rd with a time of 22:42.66. Jenna Braggs was right outside the top 50 in 51st. Anna Jones, Elizabeth Harvey, and Autumn Watson scored for the Lady Tigers. The lone varsity boy for Castor was freshman Hayden Carmouche finishing in 21:34.43.

The young Glenbrook Lady Apaches finished 11th in the team competition. Freshman Mattison Fowler was the top Lady Apache finishing 24:53.14. Fowler was followed by Laurie Kilgore, Lela Margaret Miller, Hannah Day, and Macee Smith in scoring. The boys varsity team had a trio of runners led by junior Nick Kilgore at 23:34.14.

Lakeside Warriors varsity boy team finished 12th in the team competition. Luke Mandino was the top Warrior runner in 21:33.55. Mandino was followed by Mason Liles, Gavin Woodall, Cole Shirley, and Peyton Gray. The Lady Warriors had two eighth graders, Myla Hubbard and Kelly Basinger, compete but not enough runners for team competition.

St. Mary’s boys finished 12th in the team competition. The Tigers' top runner was Waylon Taylor who finished in 22:00.71. Mason McCart, Benjamin Reeves Hogg, Matthew Mayeaux, and Colton Cross all scored for the Tigers. Anna Peluso was the top Lady Tiger at 25.23.23.

Calvary boys didn’t have enough runners for the team competition but fared well in the overall field. Jackson Burney finished second overall in 17:00.45. Ty Knight had a top 20 finish in 11th less than a minute behind Burney. Owen Thomson finished 38th n 19:18.13.

Other top boy runners for their schools were Gage Horton for Quitman, Aden Coleman for Calvin, Dakota Knox for Jonesboro-Hodge, and Tyler Boyett for Summerfield

Other top girl runners for their schools were Garazi Fernandez for Calvin and Cheyenne Deloney for Simsboro.