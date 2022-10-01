Ruston, LA

Cross Country From Across Louisiana Compete At Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOpu8_0iIGT7M600
Stock

The Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational was held in Ruston last Saturday, September 24. Twenty-six schools from across the state competed. the boys' varsity had a field of 153 runners and the girls had 118.

West Monroe’s Landon Spears won the varsity boys division with a time of 16:01.35. Maggie Smith from Isidore Newman took the varsity girls' title in 20:19.10. A couple of local runners placed in the Top 3. Calvary’s Jackson Burney finished overall in second place in the varsity boy’s race at 17:00.45. Cedar Creek’s junior Taylor Ramsey finished third in the varsity girls competition at 20:55.94.

Newman took the girls' varsity team trophy with 51 points. Mandeville finished at the top in the varsity boys' competition with 51 points.

Cedar Creek varsity cross country had a strong showing placing second in the varsity girls and fourth in the varsity boys competition. Ramsey was the top Lady Cougar finishing third overall in the race. Freshman Caroline James finished 5th in 21:28.32. Eighth-grader Madison Morris gave the Lady Cougars a third runner in the top ten in 10th place. Anna Grace Lee had a top twenty finish in 15th in 21:47.47. Catherine McAdams rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars in 33rd. The top Cougar was Myles Carpenter Head in 6th place with a time of 17:19.61. Ethan McCarthy had a top twenty finish in 18th place. Anderson Maxwell and Connor Johnson finished 27th and 30th. Hayes Bridges added points for the Cougars in 34th place.

Choudrant varsity girls and boys placed 8th and 11th in the team competitions, respectively. Freshman Kamryn Rhodes was the top Lady Aggie finishing 17th in 21:51.70. Heather Murphy and Tanya Mina were within six seconds of each other in 43rd and 46th. Kadence Nugent and Kaylin Bryan added points for the Lady Aggies. Freshman Hagen Davis was the top Choudrant runner with a top 30 finish at 23rd in 18:28.78. Jack Groce finished 42nd in 19:23.39. Garrett Spearman, Wade Watson, and Ren Stephens added scores for the Aggies.

Loyola Flyers and Lady Flyers cross country finished 10th and 12th, respectively in the teams competition. Mark Henry was the top Loyola runner finishing 19th in 18:16.74. Jackson Drouillard was on Henry’s heels less than three seconds behind in 22nd. Carter Ward, Reese Jacobs, and Jonas Prince all added points for the boys varsity team. Mary Elberson was the top Lady Flyer with a time of 26:06.93. Sara Ropollo, Teresa Fields, Ainsley Haines, and Maeve Chmielewski added to the Lady Flyer scoring.

Castor girls cross country finished 10th in the team competition. Kailey Ann Shirley. Sophomore Kailey Ann Shirley had a top 30 appearance in 23rd with a time of 22:42.66. Jenna Braggs was right outside the top 50 in 51st. Anna Jones, Elizabeth Harvey, and Autumn Watson scored for the Lady Tigers. The lone varsity boy for Castor was freshman Hayden Carmouche finishing in 21:34.43.

The young Glenbrook Lady Apaches finished 11th in the team competition. Freshman Mattison Fowler was the top Lady Apache finishing 24:53.14. Fowler was followed by Laurie Kilgore, Lela Margaret Miller, Hannah Day, and Macee Smith in scoring. The boys varsity team had a trio of runners led by junior Nick Kilgore at 23:34.14.

Lakeside Warriors varsity boy team finished 12th in the team competition. Luke Mandino was the top Warrior runner in 21:33.55. Mandino was followed by Mason Liles, Gavin Woodall, Cole Shirley, and Peyton Gray. The Lady Warriors had two eighth graders, Myla Hubbard and Kelly Basinger, compete but not enough runners for team competition.

St. Mary’s boys finished 12th in the team competition. The Tigers' top runner was Waylon Taylor who finished in 22:00.71. Mason McCart, Benjamin Reeves Hogg, Matthew Mayeaux, and Colton Cross all scored for the Tigers. Anna Peluso was the top Lady Tiger at 25.23.23.

Calvary boys didn’t have enough runners for the team competition but fared well in the overall field. Jackson Burney finished second overall in 17:00.45. Ty Knight had a top 20 finish in 11th less than a minute behind Burney. Owen Thomson finished 38th n 19:18.13.

Other top boy runners for their schools were Gage Horton for Quitman, Aden Coleman for Calvin, Dakota Knox for Jonesboro-Hodge, and Tyler Boyett for Summerfield

Other top girl runners for their schools were Garazi Fernandez for Calvin and Cheyenne Deloney for Simsboro.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# High School Cross Country# Choudrant# Cedar Creek# Lincoln Parish# Simsboro

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
147 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of Season

The Shreveport Mudbugs have been close to getting a number added in that win column at home. It was apparent this weekend as they fell in over time on Friday to the Oklahoma Warriors have but turned things around Saturday weekend with their first home win had helped them in the standings as they grabbed 3 out of a possible 4 points. They moved to sixth place in the South Division.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

High School Swimming Striding Through Season

The swimming season dove into action early in September and local swim teams have had a couple of big meets in September. Calvary, Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, and Haynesville have been competing in Ruston and Shreveport and holding their own against the bigger fish.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Cross Country From Across Louisiana Compete At Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational

The Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational was held in Ruston last Saturday, September 24. Twenty-six schools from across the state competed. the boys' varsity had a field of 153 runners and the girls had 118.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Cross Country From Across Louisiana Compete At Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational

The Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational was held in Ruston last Saturday, September 24. Twenty-six schools from across the state competed. the boys' varsity had a field of 153 runners and the girls had 118.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Cross Country From Across Louisiana Compete At Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational

The Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational was held in Ruston last Saturday, September 24. Twenty-six schools from across the state competed. the boys' varsity had a field of 153 runners and the girls had 118.

Read full story
Ruston, LA

Cross Country From Across Louisiana Compete At Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational

The Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational was held in Ruston last Saturday, September 24. Twenty-six schools from across the state competed. the boys' varsity had a field of 153 runners and the girls had 118.

Read full story
Mansfield, LA

Volleyball World - Week4

Week 4 is already upon us for the volleyball season. District has started and getting close to playoffs. Calvary and Loyola headed down south to Baton Rouge and competed in the Rumble In The Jungle tournament. The Lady Cavaliers finished third with a 3-1 record. North Caddo had a great week with wins over Evangel and Mansfield. Mansfield finally got to kick off their season last Monday.

Read full story
Mansfield, LA

Volleyball World - Week 4

Week 4 is already upon us for the volleyball season. District has started and getting close to playoffs. Calvary and Loyola headed down south to Baton Rouge and competed in the Rumble In The Jungle tournament. The Lady Cavaliers finished third with a 3-1 record. North Caddo had a great week with wins over Evangel and Mansfield. Mansfield finally got to kick off their season last Monday.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story
Jackson Parish, LA

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story
Winn Parish, LA

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story
Lincoln Parish, LA

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story
Bossier Parish, LA

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story
Sabine Parish, LA

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story
Bienville Parish, LA

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy