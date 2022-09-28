Week 4 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

Stock

Many 25, Isidore Newman 17

The Many Tigers (4-0) grabbed a victory over one of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Tigers burned the field with 484 yards rushing against the Green Wave (3-1). Jeremiah Jones had 21 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Williams carried 7 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Tackett Curtis had 3 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Ringgold 36, Plain Dealing 34 OT

Ringgold (1-3) was four days from three years since their last win. They pulled it off on in an overtime thriller in Plain Dealing (0-4).

Caden Allums helped the Redskins back into the game with 18 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Jyshawn Miller and Tydavion Moore each added a touchdown in the win. Jacksyn Moore had 5 tackles for the Ringgold defense.

Aaron Reddix despite the loss had a stellar night with 15 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Reddix also had 5.5 tackles. Josh Miller also scored two touchdowns. Dakavious Hogan kept the Lions' defense rolling with 10.5 tackles. Elijawon James added 5.5 tackles

Looked like it was going to be a big night for the Lions from the start, Aaron Reddix returned the starting kickoff on a 95-yard touchdown. Plain Dealing had an 8-0 lead just 7 seconds into the game. An onside kick that didn’t go the ten-yard minimum gave the Redskins the ball on the Lions' 46. Ringgold ground a 10-play 46-yard, half a quarter, drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jordyn Williams to Tydavion Moore. Plain Dealing still up 8-6 after a two-point conversion was no good. Reddix struck again with another kickoff return touchdown. This time for 85 yards and the Lions were up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Reddix continued to haunt the Redskin defense. Reddix’s third touchdown was on a 14-yard run and Plain Dealing seemed to have some distance from Ringgold with a 20-6 lead early in the second quarter. Ringgold’s Caden Allums said not so fast. Allums scored on a 10-yard run. Ringgold's defense stopped Plain Dealing on 4th and 5 incomplete pass with 5:12 remaining in the half. Allums broke loose on a 37-yard run for his second touchdown. Ringgold had tied the game at 20-20 at halftime.

Ringgold continued to control the clock. Another half-quarter drive ended with a punt in the third quarter. Plain Dealing made quick time. On the second play of the drive, Jayden Ray bolts for a 42-yard run. An unsportsmanlike penalty adds another 15 yards and pushes Plain Dealing to the Redskin red zone. Ray and Reddix cut the drive to the Ringgold 4. Josh Miller takes the option into the end zone to take the 28-20. Ringgold took over and lost the ball on a fumble with 3 seconds left in the third.

Ringgold's defense and penalties cost the Lions the first possession as a delay of game followed by a 10-yard tackle for loss by Carlos Madden caused Plain Dealing to punt. A bad snap on the punt gives Ringgold an opportunity as they will start the drive on Plain Dealing 9. Jyshawn Miller runs in on a 4-yard touchdown run. The Wilson to Jaxon page conversion ties the game at 28 with 8:15 remaining. Plain Dealing struggles with moving into Ringgold territory but a Ringgold unsportsmanlike call pushed the Lions to the Ringgold 36. Reddix pushes the Lions on a 23-yard run to the Ringgold 10. Another Redskin penalty puts Plain Dealing on the Ringgold 5. Plain Dealing fumbles the ball on the next play and loses possession. Ringgold doesn't get out of their territory but eats up another 3 1/2 minutes on the clock. The turnover on downs on the Ringgold 34 with 1:28 remaining. Redskin defense holds on to two incomplete passes and a sack by Moore. Headed to overtime.

Ringgold’s possession starts Marshall reaching the 5-yard line. A couple of offsides cuts the distance in half to allow Jordyn Wilson to get in on a one-yard run. Wilson gets the two-point conversion. Plain Dealing makes quick time as they hand to Reddix for the one-play 10-yard run. Unfortunately, the two-point conversion pass is incomplete.

Loyola 9, Red River 7

The Flyers (1-3) pulled off the first win of the season with a win over Red River (2-2) on the road. The Bulldogs fell victim to a blocked field goal a wide left that would have carried through for the win.

Cooper Defatta scored the lone touchdown for Loyola. Defatta had 13 carries for 60 yards. Trace Wall led the Flyers in rushing with 21 carries for 93 yards.

Tyler Hughes passed the only touchdown for the Bulldogs on a 45-yard pass to Jamello McDonald. McDonald finished with 4 catches for 57 yards. The top target for Hughes was Elijah Harper with 7 receptions for 66 yards.

Jonesboro-Hodge 30, Lincoln Prep 26

A big night by Ed’Tavious Drayton pushed the Tigers (1-3) to their first win of the season over Lincoln Prep (2-2). Drayton carried 19 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Jason Blackburn also had 8 carries for 77 yards. Dominick Strickland took the option and scored for Jonesboro-Hodge.

Braylyn Mayfield took to the air attack for the Panthers going 16 for 38 and 165 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Heard was the target on two of those touchdowns as he caught 9 passes for 100 yards. Buggs was the receiver on the other touchdown. Verlanski Glosson once again was a menace on defense with 7 tackled (5 solos, 2 assists). Jamarion Buggs and Chauncey Harper each snagged an interception. Amarjae Young and Jacobie Bedford each took a fumble recovery.

Peabody 18, Green Oaks 13

The Giants (1-3) made a late game run but didn't have enough time to catch the Warhorses. Green Oaks went with the air attack as Tovoras Lee tossed 13 for 28 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. A’marion Dorsey was the top receiver with 4 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Delarious Marshall also had a touchdown with 4 receptions for 61 yards. Fred’Tavious Benjamin caught 3 passes for 65 yards. The top rusher for the Giants was Toryun Ellis with 13 carries for 81 yards. Keshawn William took an interception.

Arcadia 34, Bolton 21

Another big night for Markecion Carr resulted in a Hornets (4-0) win. Carr had 22 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Ian Fitzgerald carried 14 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Rodtavious Jackson scored twice on the

option. Defensively, Isaiah Jackson had 9 tackles (7 solos, 4 assists). Tyler Davis had 3 tackles for loss. Dimitri Carr Jr. took down 2 tackles for loss. Darrell Sneed took a fumble recovery.

Ian Fitzgerald crashed into the end zone on a 4-yard run to give Arcadia the early lead. Rodtravious Jackson scored his first touchdown in the first quarter on an a1-yard run. Arcadia had the 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bolton closed the gap with a 5-yard run and the fumble was recovered for a touchdown. Jackson broke the tie by scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point. Arcadia took a 22-14 lead into halftime.

Bolton struck again in the third quarter on a 54-yard touchdown pass. Arcadia didn't allow the Bears to stay too close as Omarion Carr took the kickoff return back 65 yards for a touchdown. Arcadia maintained the 28-21 lead.

Markecion Carr gave the Hornets a little insurance as he took a 1-yard run to the house for the 34-21 win.

Winnfield 41, Jena 26

The Winnfield Tigers moved to 3-1 after a Thursday night win at Jena. Malachi Jackson had a hand in two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing. Jackson ran 11 carries for 133 yards. Jackson's sole pass was an 80-yard touchdown pass to Tank Lewis. Lewis also scored a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Manuel Espejel had 300 kickoff yards on 7 kickoff returns on special teams. Winnfield's defense was topped by Ryland Brister with 9 tackles (8 solos, 2 assists). Jeremy Maman had 6 tackles (4 solos, 4 assists) and a fumble recovery. John Michael Pickett also had 6 tackles (4 solos, 4 assists). Braylon Starks also had a fumble record. Keithan Hamilton grabbed an interception and put 50-yards behind him.

Winnfield started the scoring in the first quarter when Jeremy Maman scored on a 1-yard run. Jena answered with a 2-yard run. Fourteen seconds later Malachi Jackson found an opening and jetted on a 75-yard touchdown run. Jena closed out the first quarter with a 15-yard touchdown. The two tied 14 at the end of the first quarter.

Maman hit pay dirt again in the second with a 3-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 20-14 halftime lead.

Winnfield had a strong third to put some distance between the Tigers and the Giants. Early in the third, Malachi Jackson launched an 80-yard touchdown reception to Tank Lewis to widen the lead to 28-14. Trey Starks popped into the end zone on a 5-yard run. Tank Lewis scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard touchdown. Winnfield had compiled a 41-14 lead

Jena scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but not enough to catch the Tigers.

Lakeview 28, LaSalle 6

Dillon Pikes scored three touchdowns to help the Gators knock off the undefeated LaSalle. Pikes rushed for 5 carries and 91 yards and two touchdowns. Pikes scored another receiving touchdown on 2 catches and 34 yards. CJ Jones threw 3 for 6 for 47 yards and one touchdown. Jones also ran for 74 yards. Kaleb Collins took 6 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Calvary 52, Wossman 20

The Cavaliers (2-2) got back to their winning ways with a trip to Monroe to face Wossman. Sophomore Abram Wardell throws 18 of 24 for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Aubrey Hermes was the top target with 7 catches for 141 yards and 1 touchdown. John Simon IV’s two catches were for touchdowns. James Simon caught one touchdown and ran for two. James Simon took 26 carries for 165 yards. Chris Jackson added a rushing touchdown. LaDan Thomas also had a hand in the scoring throwing a single 52-yard touchdown pass. Thomas also had 7 carries for 70 yards. The Cavalier defense shined behind Cade Bedgood with 7 tackles (4 solos, 6 tackles). Dalton Lang added 5 tackles (1 tackle, 8 assists). Garrett Little scored 10 points going 7 for 7 on extra points and a field goal.

Neville 50, North Caddo 24

LSU Commitment Omarion Miller put on a show for the folks in Monroe with 342 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. Miller caught 7 passes for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns. Miller also added a 98-yard kick-off return for a touchdown. Aiden Brock threw 8 for 20 and 216 yards and two touchdowns. KJ Black's single throw was an 80-yard touchdown pass to Miller.

Glenbrook 56, Haynesville 17

The Apaches (4-0) took the win in the battle of two undefeated in District 1-A as they won big against Haynesville (3-1). Ty Feaster tossed 14 for 24 and 341 yards and four touchdowns. Turner McLelland caught 2 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Landry Powell caught 4 for 83 yards and a touchdown. DJ Carter caught 2 for 34 yards and a touchdown. Carter also ran one in on one of his 10 rushes for 47 yards. Maddox Mandino added a receiving touchdown. Chase Sentell took the ground attack with 4 carries and 32 yards for two touchdowns. Glenbrook’s defense was led by Hayden Harmon with 10 tackles (7 solos, 6 assists), Rhett Johnson added 10 tackles also (7 solo, 6 assists), and a fumble recovery. Tre Kent was all over the field with 6.5 tackles (5 solos, 3 assists), an interception, and fumble recovery. Mason Farnell added 7 tackles (6 solos, 2 assists). Jackson Waller nailed 5.5 tackles (4 tackles, 3 assists). Maddox Mandino collected 6 tackles.

Alonzo Jackson, Jr. compiled 211 offensive yards. Jackson had 8 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. Jackson also caught 3 passes for 100 yards. Isaiah Washington went 4 for 8 and 100 yards and a touchdown.

Glenbrook jumped out to a 28-7 first-quarter lead. Chase Sentell scored his first touchdown on a 30-yard touchdown run. Ty Feaster found Maddox Mandino for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Feaster took one of his own on a 1-yard run and Glenbrook was up 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter. Alonzo Jackson puts the Tors on the scoreboard with an 85-yard run. Feaster gets his second touchdown pass on a 41-yard pass to Turner McLelland.

Glenbrook added another score in the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Feaster to DJ Carter. Glenbrook took a 35-7 halftime lead.

Midway through the third quarter saw Isaiah Washington gives Haynesville a 1-yard touchdown. Feaster hit his fourth touchdown on a 19-yard pass to Landry Powell. Just 18 seconds later, DJ Carter bolts for a 16-yard touchdown. Glenbrook takes a 49-14 lead into the fourth.

Chase Sentell scores on 1-yard for the Apaches. Haynesville added the last score on a 17-yard field goal by freshman Elijah Bray.

Logansport 52, Mansfield 8

The Logansport Tigers (3-1) took a big win over parish rival Mansfield (0-4) on Friday night.

Khameron Boykins was 19 for 23 and 245 yards and four touchdown passes. Boykins also had a rushing touchdown. Thalemius Hill caught 6 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Jayveon Claybrook also was 8 for 75 and had two touchdowns

Dekeldrick Thomas was the sole score for the Wolverines

Homer 47, Magnolia SOE 0

The defending state champions opened district play with a shutout in Shreveport against Magnolia (0-4).

Andrevious Buggs threw 9 for 12 and 210 yards and 2 touchdowns. LaMichael Greer and Berman Hamilton were on the receiving end of those touchdown passes. Jamarquis Hampton had 2 catches for 77 yards. Ely’jay Curry had 5 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Hamilton took 2 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Buggs and Jarek Shelton added touchdowns in the win. Jermaurion Pickens led the defense with 6 tackles for the Pels.

St. Mary’s 42, DeQuincy 14

The Tigers (3-1) continue to roll. Quarterback Adam Parker piled on 317 offensive yards (210 passing, 107 rushing) and had a hand in all six touchdowns over DeQuincy (0-4). Parker’s main target was Payne Williams with 4 catches for 91 yards. Ethan Busby was the receiver on the passing touchdown.

Parker started the Tiger with a 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to take the 7-0 lead.

Parker took the option in the second quarter as he scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run. The Tigers wanted one more score for the half as Parker connected with Busby on a 36-yard touchdown pass. St. Mary’s took a 21-0 halftime lead.

Dequincy finally scored in the third, but Parker countered with another 5-yard run. The Tigers took a 28-7 lead into the final quarter.

With a little under 4 minutes, Parker scored touchdown No. 5 on a 29-yard run. DeQuincy added one more score but not enough to catch the Tigers

Cedar Creek 52, Delhi 6

Lakeside 40, Block 6

Top 7 QBs

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 14-24-0 341 yd, 4 TD

Abram Wardell, Calvary, 13-28-2 246 yd, 3 TD

Khameron Boykins, Logansport, 19-23-0 245 yd, 4 TD

Tovoras Lee, Green Oaks, 13-28-0, 227 yd, 2TD

Aiden Brock, North Caddo, 8-20-0, 216 yd, 2 TD

Andrevious Buggs, Homer, 9-12-0, 210 yd, 2 TD

Adam Parker, St. Mary, 9-13-0, 210 yd, TD

Rollin’ 15 Rushing

Aaron Reddix, Plain Dealing, 15-210, 4 TD

Jeremiah James, North Caddo, 21-205, TD

James Simon, Calvary, 26-165, 2 TD

Ed’Tavious Drayton, Jonesboro-Hodge, 19-160, 3 TD

Malachi Jackson, Winnfield, 11-133, TD

Trent Williams, Many, 7-122, TD

Markecion Carr, Arcadia, 22-115, TD

Alonzo Jackson, Jr., Haynesville, 8-111, TD

Adam Parker, St. Mary’s, 13-107, 5 TD

Caden Allums, Ringgold, 18-102, 2 TD

Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s, 8-101

Trace Wall, Loyola, 21-93

Dillon Pikes, Lakeview, 5-91, 2 TD

Toryun Ellis, Green Oaks, 13-81

Michael Hamilton, Homer, 2-79

Playmakin’ 10

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 7-243, 3 TD

Aubrey Hermes, Calvary, 7-141, TD

Turner McLelland, Glenbrook, 2-125, TD

Alonzo Jackson, Jr., Haynesville, 3-100

Payne Williams, St. Mary’s, 4-91

A’Marion Dorsey, Green Oaks, 4-87, TD

Thalemius Hall, Logansport, 6-84, 2 TD

Landry Powell, Glenbrook, 4-83, TD

Tank Lewis, Winnfield, 1-80, TD

Top 20 Defense

Dekavious Hogan, Plain Dealing, 10.5 tackles

Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook, 10 tackles

Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook, 10 tackles, FR

Rhyland Brister, Winnfield, 9 tackles

Isaiah Jackson, Arcadia, 9 tackles

Cade Bedgood, Calvary, 7 tackles

Mason Farnell, Glenbrook, 7 tackles

Verlanski Glosson, Lincoln Prep, 7 tackles

Tre Kent, Glenbrook, 6.5 tackles, INT, FR

John Michael Pickett, Winnfield, 6 tackles

Jeremy Maman, Winnfield, 6 tackles, FR

Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook, 6 tackles

Jermaurion Pickens, Homer, 6 tackles

Jackson Walker, Glenbrook, 5.5 tackles

Aaron Reddix, Plain Dealing, 5.5 tackles

Elijawon James, Plain Dealing, 5.5 tackles

Dalton Lang, Calvary, 5 tackles

Jacksyn Moore, Ringgold, 5 tackles

Chauncey Harper, Lincoln Prep, INT, FR

Kiethan Hamilton, Winnfield, INT, 50 yd return