Volleyball World - Week 3 NWLA Recap

Week 3 thought we had Mansfield getting their first match of the season but was postponed to Monday. Will have to wait for Week 4 Volleyball World to see what happened. Red River had the best record of the week going 1-1 and now is 4-2 for the season.

Never too early to start looking at Power Rankings. As of Wednseday, September 21, Calvary Baptist is sitting No. 3. The Lady Flyers are at No. 12. Red River is residing at No. 18. Many Lady Tigers are currently at No. 19. North Caddo is right outside the magic number 32 at No. 33. Mansfield is back at No. 39

Calvary

Week 3 (0-0) Overall (11-3) Sets Week (0-0) Overall Sets (26-9)

Loyola

Week 3 (1-0) Overall (6-7) Sets Week (3-1) Overall Sets (17-19)

Loyola 3, Captain Shreve 1 (25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-8)

C. E. Byrd, Loyola

Mansfield

Week 3 (0-0) Overall (0-0) Sets Week (0-0) Overall Sets (0-0)

Many

Week 3 (1-1) Overall (4-5) Sets Week (3-3) Overall Sets (11-13)

Many 3, Evangel 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10)

Leesville 3, Many 0 (15-25, 23-25, 13-25)

North Caddo

Week 3 (1-2) Overall (2-9) Sets Week (3-8) Sets Overall (7-25)

Airline 3, North Caddo 0 (6-25, 12-25, 6-25)

North Caddo 3, Southwood 2 (22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12)

Parkway 3, North Caddo 0 (5-25, 11-25, 7-25)

Red River

Week 3 (1-1) Overall (4-2) Sets Week (3-3) Sets Overall (12-8)

Red River 3, Magnolia SOE 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-17)

Southwood 3, Red River 0 (17-25, 16-25, 15-25)

Magnolia SOE

Week 3 (0-1) Overall (0-2) Sets Week (0-3) Sets Overall (0-6)

