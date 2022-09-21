Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

Stock

C. E. Byrd 14, Calvary 7

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

James Simon was the top Cavalier rusher with 16 carries for 107 yards. Aubrey Hermes was Calvary's top receiver with 3 receptions for 53 yards. Bryce Carpenter provided the sole score and threw 7 for 23 and 133 yards and 1 interception.

Red River 39, Woodlawn 6

Red River gave an outstanding 334 yards offense against the Woodlawn Knights at Independence Stadium on Thursday night. Leonard Moseley fueled the ground attack for the Bulldogs with 14 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Hughes took care of the air attack going 8 for 16 and 139 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Harper also got into the touchdown pass game throwing a 51-yarder. Harper caught 5 passes for 85 yards and had a touchdown reception. Shaylon Newton had two receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Jieron Calhoun added a 29-yard touchdown reception.

The defense kept the Knights in checkmate. Trenton Grigg had it all with 5.5 tackles (2 solos, 7 assists), a fumble recovery, and an interception turned into a pick-six. Jyrell Jones had 12 tackles (7 solos, 10 assists). Reginal Prealow forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.

Arcadia 44, Lincoln Prep 0

The Hornets gave the sting to former district rival Panthers at Arcadia on Friday. Arcadia accumulated 384 total offensive yards including 345 rushing yards. Markecion Carr opened the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown run. Carr grabbed another six points on a 2-yard run. Arcadia had the 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hornets went berzerk in the second quarter. Carr added a third touchdown on a 6-yard run. Rodtravious Jackson connected with GeAuntre Nelson. Jackson struck again but this time with Ratrevious Crawley on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Arcadia was up 38-0 at halftime. The Hornets added one more touchdown in the second half from Tayshun Johnson's 6-yard run.

Markecion Carr put up 21 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Tayshun Johnson had 11 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. Rodtravious Jackson was 3 for 7 for 39 yards and two touchdowns. GeAuntre Nelson caught 2 receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. Ratrevious Crawley's sole reception for 16 yards was for a touchdown. On the defense, Isaiah Jackson had 6 tackles (5 solos, 2 assists). Tyreun Fields snatched 3 fumbles. GeAuntre Nelson and Sebastian Foster each had an interception.

Bralyn Mayfield was 7 for 15 for 90 yards and 2 interceptions. Chauncey Harper was the top receiver with 3 receptions for 50 yards. Brandon Heard caught 4 receptions for 40 yards. Harper also stepped up on defense with 9 tackles. Heard had 7 tackles. Verlanski Glossom grabbed 7 tackles. Ryan Rudolph took 6 tackles. Jerry Lee snatched a fumble recovery.

Glenbrook 56, Delhi Charter 8

The Apaches took care of business in Minden and stayed undefeated in a win over Delta Charter. Ty Feaster went 13 for 16 and 227 yards for two touchdowns. Feaster also added a rushing touchdown. Cason Clemmons caught 3 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown reception. DJ Carter scored oop

Haynesville 41, Junction City (AR) 13

The Golden Tornado struck fast in Arkansas as J’Karius Turner bolted for a 67-yard touchdown run. Alonzo Jackson took a 25-yard touchdown run. Toby Franklin closed out the first quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run as Haynesville had a 20-0 lead over the Dragons. The score remained until halftime. Turner took another 50-plus yard touchdown run with a 58-yard run in the opening of the third quarter. Haynesville was up 27-0 after three quarters. Jayden Green crashed into the end zone with a 4-yard run to take the 34-0 lead. Junction City finally got on the board in the fourth quarter on a Decoreon Dubose 12-yard pass involving Jahunrhune Carter. Isiah Washington returned a 73-yard interception run for a touchdown for Haynesville. The Dragons added one more touchdown from Dubose on a 3-yard run but the Tors captured the 41-13 win.

Haynesville had amassed 407 rushing yards. J’Karius Turner had 10 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Toby Franklin had 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Green had 6 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Homer 49, General Trass 24

The Homer Pelicans had to make a second-half comeback to take the road win over General Trass in Lake Providence. Ely’jay Curry had 22 carries for 293 yards and four touchdowns for the Pels. Andrevious Buggs took 8 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Gregory Williams had 10 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in the win. Brendon Harris topped the defense with 8 tackles (6 solos, 4 assists) and a forced fumble. Walteze Champs added 5.5 tackles (5 solos, 1 assist). Camron Winzer snatched an interception along with 5 tackles (4 solos, 2 assists).

East Iberville 51, Magnolia SOE 6

The Mariners avoided the shutout as Travis Sanders caught a 5-yard pass from Mark McCray.

Lakeside 46, Plain Dealing 6

Lakeside moved to 2-1 on the season as they kept Plain Dealing winless. The mighty Lions only had 15 dress for the matchup. Cooper Chase tossed nearly 300 yards for 4 touchdowns and took one on option for the Warriors. John Sebald was on the receiving end of three touchdowns in his with 8 catches for 187 yards. Cade Boley also caught another touchdown. Jordan Case crashed the end zone twice on rushing touchdowns for Lakeside. For the Lions, Jayden Ray scored the sole touchdown from a 5-yard pass from Josh Miller. Aaron Reddix had 10 tackles for the Lions. Dekavious Hogan added 5 tackles.

Tensas 28, Ringgold 14

A fourth-quarter surge by the Panther pushed them past Ringgold for the win. Tensas struck in the first quarter as Javier Thomas broke free on a 41-yard touchdown run. The Redskins took the lead halfway through the second quarter as Jordyn Wilson connected with Antravion Kinsey on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Tensas took the lead back as Zyon Brooks caught a 26-yard touchdown pass. With 20 seconds remaining in the half, Wilson hit Tydavion Moore for a 25-yard touchdown pass to take the 14-12 halftime lead. Ringgold held the lead through the third quarter. Tensas’s Thomas gave the Panthers the lead once again with an 18-yard run. Tensas sealed the win with another touchdown by the Panthers.

Jordyn Wilson was 4 for 8 for 82 yards including two touchdowns and an interception. Antravion Kinsey caught 2 receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Tydavion Moore had 111 offensive yards and a receiving touchdown.

Logansport 46, Peabody 13

Khameron Boykins had an on-target night as he passed 18 for 21 and 289 yards and four passing touchdowns

St. Mary’s 35, Holy Savior Menard 7

St. Mary’s pounced on Menard with a 21-point first quarter. Joe Metoyer broke away for a 30-yard touchdown run. Adam Parker who went a perfect 13 for 13 the night connected with Drake Griffin for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Parker crashed into the end zone on a 1-yard run. The Tigers were up 21-0 after the first quarter and held until halftime. Third quarter Parker tossed his second touchdown with a 7-yard touchdown to Ben Bienvenu. Menard stopped the shoutout early in the fourth quarter with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Michael Henry to Jaden Lewis. Griffin put a touchdown on the ground with a 4-yard run.

Adam Parker threw a perfect 13 for 13 and 159 yards and two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Joe Metoyer had 15 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Drake Griffin had 8 carries for 54 yards and a rushing and receiving touchdown. Ben Bienvenu gave the Tigers a boost with 6 solo tackles. Braylond Normand had 5 solo tackles.

North Caddo 44, Bolton 20

The Titans remained undefeated as they opened a 38-0 halftime lead over the Bolton Bears on the road. Omarion Miller caught a 54-yard and 62-yard touchdown pass for his 116 yards receiving. Mason Jackson was the lead rusher with 77 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Brock threw 7 for 12 for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Brock also carried one in on an option. J’Quay Vinson caught a 49-yard touchdown pass. Rodney Thomas had 5 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

North Desoto 49, Loyola 7

The first quarter 1-yard run by Cooper Defatta was the only score by the Flyers on the road at North Desoto. North Desoto accumulated 338 offensive yards on Friday. Trace Wall was the top Flyer rusher going 19 carries for 44 yards. John Carmody had 4 receptions for 64 yards.

Cedar Creek 35, Winnfield 20

Lane Thomas had a stellar game against the Tigers at home with 208 all-purpose yards including 194 rushing and two touchdowns. Thomas struck on defense also with 14 tackles. Cedar Creek quarterback Caden Middleton went 7 for 13 and 120 yards and two touchdowns. Winnfield’s Malachi Jackson was the top rushing yards with 69 yards. Manuel Espejel, Keithan Hamilton, and Micah Simmon all crossed the goal line for the Tigers. Winnfield’s defense saw Sam Jones grab 5 tackles (4 solos, 2 assists). Ryland Brister added 6.5 tackles (4 solos, 5 assists).

Many 35, Haughton 3

The Many Tigers rushed 49 carries for 519 yards against Haughton. Jermiah James bolted against Haughton for 21 carries for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Trent Williams gave the Tigers a second 100-plus yard performance against the Bucs with 8 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown. USC commit Tackett Curtis has 3 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Sylvonte Aldredge went 11 carries for 73 yards. Defensively, Curtis showed his defensive skills with 6 tackles (4 solos, 4 assists). Tylen Singleton grabbed 5 tackles (3 solos, 4 assists). Jayvion Smart snatched an interview

Lakeview 38, Northwood-Lena 6

CJ Jones and Dillon Pikes combination scored three touchdowns for Lakeview. Jones threw 4 for 11 and 189 yards. Pikes caught all four passes for 189 yards. Jones was also the rushing leader with 7 carried and 53 yards and a rushing touchdown. Lamar Rushing ran 3 carries and 33 yards for a touchdown.

Bunkie 24, Jonesboro-Hodge 20

Dominick Strickland threw for two touchdowns in his 8 for 13 performance and 160 yards. Zion Gray caught 4 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Raynald Bolds one reception was a 42-yard touchdown pass. Ed’Travious took care of the ground attack with 16 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Ouachita Christian 27, Mansfield 20

The Wolverines were edged out by Ouachita Christian at home. Rykeelin Vanzant rushed 18 carries for 92 yards. Nick Davis was the top Wolverine receiver catching 2 for 66 yards. DeKeldrick Thomas was 5 for 17 for 125 yards.

Green Oaks 28, BTW 6

The Green Oaks Giants took home the 2022 Soul Bowl Trophy. The defense was the name of the game in the victory over BTW Lions. Kashaun Green recovered a fumble in the end zone in the first quarter to give the Giants a 6-0 first-quarter lead. The point piled on in the second quarter. Toryun Ellis cut in on a 10-yard run for a touchdown. The defense struck again when Zachron Miller ran back a 14-yard fumble recovery. Fred’Travious returned a 35-yard interception for a touchdown. Green Oaks had built a 26-0 halftime lead. The Lions scored in the third quarter Damien O’Neil scored on a 17-yard run. Green Oaks' defense scored their 20th point on a fourth-quarter safety.

Top 7 QBs

Cooper Chase, Lakeside, 300 yds, 4 TB

Khameron Boyd, Logansport, 18-21, 289 yds, 4 TD

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 13-16, 227 yds, 2 TD

CJ Jones, Lakeview, 4-11, 189 yds, 3 TD

Aiden Brock, North Caddo, 7-12, 170 yds, 3. TD

Dominick Strickland, Jonesboro-Hodge, 8-13, 160 yds 3 TD

Adam Parker, St. Mary’s, 13-13, 159 yds, 2TD

Rollin’ 15 Rushing

Ely’jay Curry, Homer, 22-293, 4 TD

Markecion Carr, Arcadia, 21-222, 3 TD

Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek, 208 yds, 2 TD

Ja’Karius Turner, Haynesville, 10-199, 2 TD

Jeremiah James, Many, 21-196, 3 TD

Trent Williams, Many, 8-149, TD

Ed’Travious Drayton, Jonesboro-Hodge, 16-134, TD

Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s, 15-115, TD

James Simon, Calvary, 16-107

Leonard Mosley, Red River, 14-102, 1 TD

Rykeelin Vanzant, Mansfield, 18-92

Tydavion Moore, Ringgold, 14-86

Toby Franklin, Haynesville, 14-79, TD

Mason Jackson, North Caddo, 5-77, TD

Tackett Curtis, Many, 3-76, TD

Playmakin’ 10 Receiver

Josh Sebald, Lakeside, 8-167, 3 TD

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 2-116, 2 TD

Cason Clemmons, Glenbrook, 3-86, TD

Elijah Harper, Red River, 5-85, TD

Ethan Busby, St. Mary’s, 4-83

Shaylon Newton, Red River, 2-78, TD

Nick Davis, Mansfield, 2-66

John Carmady Jr., Loyola, 4-64

Zion Gray, Jonesboro-Hodge, 4-62, TD

Turner McLelland, Glenbrook, 4-55

Top 20 Defense

Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek, 14 tackles

Dakeldrick Thomas, Mansfield, 12 tackles

Jyrel Jones, Red River, 12 tackles

Jeremiaha Eckles, Mansfield, 10 tackles

Aaron Reddix, Plain Dealing, 10 tackles

Chauncey Harper, Lincoln Prep, 9 tackles

Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook, 8 tackles, 1 int

Brendon Harris, Homer, 8 tackles

Feezelt Montgomery, Mansfield, 8 tackles

Trenton Grigg, Red River, 8 tackles, 1 FR

Chris Carter, Red River, 7.5 tackles

Cade Bedgood, Calvary, 7 tackles

Marlo Williams, Green Oaks, 7 tackles

Brandon Heard, Lincoln Prep, 7 tackles

Verlanski Glossom, Lincoln Prep, 7 tackles

Ryland Brister, Winnfield, 6.5 tackles

Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook, 6.5 tackles

Tackett Curtis, Many, 6 tackles (4 solos, 4 assists)

Fred’Tavious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 2 int

Tyreun Fields, Arcadia, 3 FR