LHSAA Tweeks New Restructured Playoffs Again

Shawn White

Last week the LHSAA released a restructured version of the playoffs for football, basketball, softball, and baseball. The LHSAA has already made changes on Friday. They have created a new Division V which will only include Class B and C school. GeauxPreps.com released the letter that the LHSAA sent to schools concerning this new classification. According to the letter, “One week ago, today (September 16), this office disseminated the 2022-2023 post season brackets for select and non-select sports. Since that time, our office and those offices of Executive Committee members representing Class A/B/C have received several questions and concerns.” These concerns prompted a Zoom meeting held on Friday morning. The result of those meetings. Division V was created for Class B & C schools for basketball, baseball, and softball. Football does not affect Class B & C so football is bot included in the change. Divisions I through IV will remain Class 5A through A with the distribution done evenly based on enrollment.

The breakout Division V for each sport will nonselect basketball (boys and girls) will be 47 teams with 28 making the playoffs. Select girls basketball will have 16 teams and 10 make the playoffs. Select boys basketball will have 22 teams and 14 will make the playoffs. Nonselect softball will have 44 teams and 26 qualify for the playoffs. Select softball will have 13 teams and 8 will make the postseason. Non-select baseball will have 42 competitors and 24 will qualify in a single game elimination bracket. Select baseball will have 15 participants and 10 make the playoffs.

Does this new format make sense to add two more state championships? Yes. Just because football will now have eight titles does not necessarily mean that all split sport have to follow that pattern. When you look at basketball particularly, the season may have championships at the same time but they are not the same. Class B and C schools start their seasons at least two weeks before Class A starts mainly due to the fact that football is in the heat of the playoffs. Football players in Class A cannot start until their season has begun. It’s been a pattern that coaches in Class A have had to deal with for years. Football at most schools is your money maker. Class B and C schools without that element makes basketball king. Grouping three classes that have no common season or focus into one division was not fair. The dynamics of a Class A school and the focus on sports is different than a Class B or C school. Also, these schools thrive on the higher classification power points. Class B and C schools will gladly schedule Class 4A and 5A schools to get that power ranking bonus for playing teams in higher classes. Every power ranking point is valuable in the jockeying for playoff positioning or actually making the playoffs. This debate is surely not over.

Here is the new alignment for Under The Radar NWLA coverage:

Girls Basketball

Division III Non-select - Lakeside, Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Homer, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Division V - Atlanta, Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Gibsland-Coleman, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Divsion III Select - Calvary Baptist, Green Oaks, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Boys Basketball

Divsion III Non-Select - Lakeside, Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Homer, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Division V - Atlanta, Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Gibsland-Coleman, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Divsion III Select - Calvary Baptist, Green Oaks, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, Magnolia SOE, St. Mary’s

Softball

Division III Non-Select - Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeside, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Divsion V Non-Select - Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Gibsland-Coleman, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Division III Select - Calvary Baptist, Green Oaks, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Baseball

Division III Non-Select - Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Homer, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeside, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Division V Nonselect - Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Division III Select - Calvary Baptist, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s