LHSAA Tweeks New Restructured Playoffs Again

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YliDG_0hzyNccG00
Shawn White

Last week the LHSAA released a restructured version of the playoffs for football, basketball, softball, and baseball. The LHSAA has already made changes on Friday. They have created a new Division V which will only include Class B and C school. GeauxPreps.com released the letter that the LHSAA sent to schools concerning this new classification. According to the letter, “One week ago, today (September 16), this office disseminated the 2022-2023 post season brackets for select and non-select sports. Since that time, our office and those offices of Executive Committee members representing Class A/B/C have received several questions and concerns.” These concerns prompted a Zoom meeting held on Friday morning. The result of those meetings. Division V was created for Class B & C schools for basketball, baseball, and softball. Football does not affect Class B & C so football is bot included in the change. Divisions I through IV will remain Class 5A through A with the distribution done evenly based on enrollment.

The breakout Division V for each sport will nonselect basketball (boys and girls) will be 47 teams with 28 making the playoffs. Select girls basketball will have 16 teams and 10 make the playoffs. Select boys basketball will have 22 teams and 14 will make the playoffs. Nonselect softball will have 44 teams and 26 qualify for the playoffs. Select softball will have 13 teams and 8 will make the postseason. Non-select baseball will have 42 competitors and 24 will qualify in a single game elimination bracket. Select baseball will have 15 participants and 10 make the playoffs.

Does this new format make sense to add two more state championships? Yes. Just because football will now have eight titles does not necessarily mean that all split sport have to follow that pattern. When you look at basketball particularly, the season may have championships at the same time but they are not the same. Class B and C schools start their seasons at least two weeks before Class A starts mainly due to the fact that football is in the heat of the playoffs. Football players in Class A cannot start until their season has begun. It’s been a pattern that coaches in Class A have had to deal with for years. Football at most schools is your money maker. Class B and C schools without that element makes basketball king. Grouping three classes that have no common season or focus into one division was not fair. The dynamics of a Class A school and the focus on sports is different than a Class B or C school. Also, these schools thrive on the higher classification power points. Class B and C schools will gladly schedule Class 4A and 5A schools to get that power ranking bonus for playing teams in higher classes. Every power ranking point is valuable in the jockeying for playoff positioning or actually making the playoffs. This debate is surely not over.

Here is the new alignment for Under The Radar NWLA coverage:

Girls Basketball

Division III Non-select - Lakeside, Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Homer, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Division V - Atlanta, Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Gibsland-Coleman, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Divsion III Select - Calvary Baptist, Green Oaks, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Boys Basketball

Divsion III Non-Select - Lakeside, Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Homer, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Division V - Atlanta, Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Gibsland-Coleman, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Divsion III Select - Calvary Baptist, Green Oaks, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, Magnolia SOE, St. Mary’s

Softball

Division III Non-Select - Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeside, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Divsion V Non-Select - Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Gibsland-Coleman, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Division III Select - Calvary Baptist, Green Oaks, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Baseball

Division III Non-Select - Mansfield, Many, Red River, Winnfield

Division IV Non-Select - Arcadia, Haynesville, Homer, Jonesboro-Hodge, Lakeside, Lakeview, Logansport, Plain Dealing, Ringgold

Division V Nonselect - Calvin, Castor, Choudrant, Converse, Dodson, Doyline, Ebarb, Florein, Negreet, Pleasant Hill, Quitman, Saline, Simsboro, Stanley, Summerfield, Weston, Zwolle

Division III Select - Calvary Baptist, Loyola Prep, North Caddo

Division IV Select - Cedar Creek, Glenbrook, Lincoln Prep, St. Mary’s

Shreveport, LA

Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This Weekend

The Shreveport Mudbugs made their annual beginning of the season showcase in Blaine, MN. Having to fill multiple spots on the roster, the Mudbugs finished the week 1-3 and tied for 7th in the South. The South Division proved to dominate again posting a 20-11-0-1 record overall in the showcase.

Sabine Parish, LA

Volleyball World - Week 3 NWLA Recap

Week 3 thought we had Mansfield getting their first match of the season but was postponed to Monday. Will have to wait for Week 4 Volleyball World to see what happened. Red River had the best record of the week going 1-1 and now is 4-2 for the season.

De Soto Parish, LA

Volleyball World - Week 3 NWLA Recap

Week 3 thought we had Mansfield getting their first match of the season but was postponed to Monday. Will have to wait for Week 4 Volleyball World to see what happened. Red River had the best record of the week going 1-1 and now is 4-2 for the season.

Red River Parish, LA

Volleyball World - Week 3 NWLA Recap

Week 3 thought we had Mansfield getting their first match of the season but was postponed to Monday. Will have to wait for Week 4 Volleyball World to see what happened. Red River had the best record of the week going 1-1 and now is 4-2 for the season.

Caddo Parish, LA

Volleyball World - Week 3 NWLA Recap

Week 3 thought we had Mansfield getting their first match of the season but was postponed to Monday. Will have to wait for Week 4 Volleyball World to see what happened. Red River had the best record of the week going 1-1 and now is 4-2 for the season.

Jackson Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Winn Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Bienville Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Sabine Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

De Soto Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Natchitoches Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Caddo Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Claiborne Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Lincoln Parish, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Shreveport, LA

Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football Report

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-2 for the season facing their second consecutive 5A opponents. But for the second straight week, the Cavaliers showed they could be competitive with the outnumbering squad. Byrd struck first in the second quarter when Jackson Dufrene caught a 41-yard touchdown from Lake Lambert. The Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 halftime lead. Calvary caught up in the third quarter when Bryce Carpenter took the option on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7. With a little under nine minutes remaining Dixon Poirer scored on a 1-yard run to give Byrd the 14-7 win.

Louisiana State

North Louisiana Schools Come To Bossier For Border Dash Meet

Local North Louisiana schools came together last Saturday to South Bossier park for the Border Dash. Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson took top honors in the varsity boy three-mile race with a time of 15:48.40. Benton’s Claire Allen won the varsity girl three-mile race with a time of 19:03.10. Parkway took the top team honor in the boy varsity with 24 points. Benton girls cross country won the girls' division with 46 points.

Volleyball World - Week 2 NWLA Report

Week 2 saw the ending a lot of local teams participating in the Calvary hosted Never Forget Tournament on Saturday, September 10. The host team won the tournament. Competing in the tourney was Calvary, Loyola, Haughton, Many, C.E. Byrd, North Caddo, and Captain Shreve.

Read full story

Week 2 NWLA Class A and 2A Football Report

Week 2 NWLA Class A and 2A Football Report

The Captain Shreve Gators made a fourth-quarter comeback to overcome the Calvary Cavaliers on Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Gators struck first in the first quarter with a 2-yard run from Kenyon Terrell to take the early 7-0 lead. Calvary tied the game in the second quarter with a 39-yard pass from Abram Wardell to Chris Jackson. Shreve's John Hoyett Chance popped a 49-yard field goal and a 27-yard field goal to take the 13-7 halftime lead. Calvary scored early in the fourth quarter with a 37-yard pass from Bryce Carpenter to Aubrey Hermes followed by a Garrett Little extra point to give the Cavaliers an early 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Gators didn't let that last for long. Jayden Edward who had accumulated 206 yards in 39 carries crossed the goal line on a 31-yard run. Another run by Edwards later in the quarter sealed the 27-14 win for 5A Captain Shreve over Calvary.

Read full story

