North Louisiana Schools Come To Bossier For Border Dash Meet

Local North Louisiana schools came together last Saturday to South Bossier park for the Border Dash. Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson took top honors in the varsity boy three-mile race with a time of 15:48.40. Benton’s Claire Allen won the varsity girl three-mile race with a time of 19:03.10. Parkway took the top team honor in the boy varsity with 24 points. Benton girls cross country won the girls' division with 46 points.

Cedar Creek boys finished fourth in the boys' team competition with 125. Myles Carpenter was the top Cougar finishing 13th with a time of 17:07.80. Ethan McCarthy finished 25th in 18:28.40. and Anderson Maxwell gained points for Cedar Creek finishing 29th in 18:59.40

The Cedar Creek Lady Cougars also took fourth in the team competition with 94 points. Cedar Creek placed four in the top 30. Taylor Ramsey and Caroline James finished back-to-back at 7th and 8th in the three-mile race. Ramsey finished at 21:20.90 and James completed the race at 21:37.30. Catherine McAdams finished 17th with a time of 23:33.10. Finishing 30th was Julianne Ensminger at 24:59.10.

Loyola Flyers boys finished fifth in the team competition with 141 points. Junior Franklin Roemer took 4th in the three-mile race with a time of 16:25.30. Jackson Drouillard and Mark Henry were right outside the top 30.

Glenbrook Lady Apaches finished seventh in the team competition with 220. Glenbrook’s top three were Laurie Kilgore (35th, 25:35.10), Mattison Flower (40th, 25:57.90), and Hadley Haynes (43rd, 26:31.20).

Loyola Lady Flyers completed the team competition in eighth place. Sara Ropollo was the top Lady Flyer in 53rd. Isabella Cascio and Theresa Fields rounded out the top three finishing back-to-back at 68th and 69th.

Lakeside Warriors completed the team's competition in 11th. Brandon Bell was the top Warrior finishing 83rd. Gavin Woodall was less than two seconds behind in 84th. Luke Mandino finished 88th.

Weston boys rounded out the team competition in 12th place. Daniel Albert was the top Wolf in 108th. Dillan Pardue and Tanner Watingtom followed

Other top runners for girls were as follows. Lakeside’s top runner was Lillian Jolly finishing 38th with a time of 25:39.40. Haynesville’s sole runner was Cherokee Oglee who finished 83rd in 32:53.40

Other top runners for the boys were as follows. Glenbrook’s top runner was seventh grader Carson Powell finishing with a time of 21:06.50 and 60th place. Ellis Grant was the sole runner for the Red River Bulldogs finishing 22:03.90 for 74th place. Ben Bogle represented Haynesville with a 23:44.50 and 94th place.