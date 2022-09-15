Volleyball World - Week 2 NWLA Report

Week 2 saw the ending a lot of local teams participating in the Calvary hosted Never Forget Tournament on Saturday, September 10. The host team won the tournament. Competing in the tourney was Calvary, Loyola, Haughton, Many, C.E. Byrd, North Caddo, and Captain Shreve.

This past week saw the start of the season for Magnolia SOE Mariners as they fell to North Caddo in straight sets.

Here are the recaps and scores from Week 2. Scores are through Sunday, September 11.

Calvary

Week 2 (5-0) Overall (11-3) Sets Week (11-1) Sets Overall (26-9)

Calvary 3, C.E. Byrd 1 (25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-13)

The Lady Cavs had their hands with the Lady Jackets as Byrd snuck one set past Calvary. Kiya Casey had a massive 19 kills, 21 digs, and 15 serve receives. Katie Kent had 12 kills, 5 aces, 7 serve receives, and 9 digs. Alexandra Campanella had 7 kills. Brooklyn Morris collected 5 kills. Caroline Christler kept the action moving with 19 digs and received 34 serves. Addison Stevenson dove for 11 digs and received 17 serves. McCaughli Hall-Wilson leading assists with 26 along with 11 digs

Calvary 2, Haughton 0 (25-16, 25-5)

Match one of their host tournament saw the Lady Cavs sweep the Lady Bucs. Kiya Casey continued the week with double digit kills again with 11 along with 5 digs and 7 serve receives. Brynn Lovitt and Shelby Simmons had 2 blocks each. Brooklyn, Katie Kent, and Alexandra Campenella each had 1 block. Allie Hutchings had 5 assists. McCaughli Hall-Wilson helped with 10 assists.

Calvary 2, Many 0 (25-15, 25-9)

Alexandra Campanella and Kiya Casey each had 5 kills in the win over the Tigers. Both players also had a block. Casey led with 4 digs. McCaughli Hall-Wilson collected 9 aces and 7 assists. Shelby Simmons controlled the net with 2 blocks. Caroline Christler had the most serve receives with 9.

Calvary 2, Loyola 0 (25-11, 25-17)

Casey once again led kills with 7 over the Flyers. Allie Hutchings helped with 5 assists. Shelby Simmons led with 3 blocks. Alexandra Campanella had 2 blocks. Casey added another block. Libero Caroline Christler dove for 9 digs. McCaughli Hall-Wilson had 9 assists while Hutchings added 6. Addison Stevenson had 9 service returns.

Calvary 2, C.E. Byrd 0 (25-19, 25-16)

The Lady Cavs wrapped up the week with one final matchup agains the Lady Jackets. Kiya Casey had double digit kills with 12 along with 11 digs. Katie Kent helped with 5 kills. Defense at the net was strong for the Lady Cavaliers as Alexandra Campanell and Shelby Simmons each had 2 blocks. Brynn Lovitt and Brooklyn Morris each added a block. Caroline Christler dove for 7 digs and had 15 serve returns. McCaughli Hall-Wilson led with 11 assists. Allie Hutchings setup shots with 8 assists. Addison Stevenson returned 7 serves.

Loyola Prep

Week 2 (3-3) Overall (5-7) Set Week (7-8) Set Overall (14-18)

Loyola 3, Haughton 0 (25-14, 29-27, 25-12)

Airline 3, Loyola 0 (18-25, 22-25, 20-25)

The Vikings headed to Loyola in a close match against the Flyers.

Airline pulled away in the first set starting with a kill by Sicily Fontaine. Fontaine then fired three consecutive aces. Ava Frith added two kills in the run as Airline jumped out on an 11-1 run to give the Lady Vikings a 14-4 lead. Airline took a second run backed by aces by Frith. Airline was comfortable at 18-5… or so it seemed. Abbie Anderson picked up a kill, block assist, and an ace as Loyola went on a 5-1 run to close with 19-10. Airline gained control shortly and pushed back to a 22-10 lead. Loyola struck back with a 6-1 run fueled by Makayla Hosten 3 kills. Loyola closed in to 23-16. An out by Airline and an error allowed the Lady Flyers to within 5 at 23-18. Airline scored two on errors and Fontaine sealed the first set with an ace.

Second set stayed close the entire set with 7 ties. Neither team could get more than a three point lead. At 22-22, Jacqueline Clem picked up the kill followed Lindsey Marcinkus to push Airline to the second set win.

The third set was looking as the second until at 6-6, Frith struck again with a kill and 2 aces to give the Lady Vikes a 4-0 run. Anderson’s kill followed by a couple of return errors saw Loyola ease back in the set at 9-10. Trading points eventually the Lady Flyers tie at 12-12. The two teams continued to switch leads all the way to 15-15. A block by Clem sparked Airline. Marcinkus’ ace followed by a couple return errors and an out of bounds hit saw the small 4-1 run separate the gridlock with Airline leading 20-16. Airline held on to pull out the third set and the match.

Abbie Anderson had 9 kills, 3 aces, and 1 block for the Lady Flyers. Makayla Horton also had 9 kills and a block.

Jacqueline Clem collected 9 kills and 2 blocks for Airline. Emily Younger had 6 kills and a block. Ja’Niyah Boudreaux hit for 5 kills. Ava Frith had 4 kills and 4 aces. Sicily Fontaine had 4 aces.

Loyola 2, North Caddo 0 (25-13, 25-15)

Loyola 2, Captain Shreve 1 (25-5, 21-25, 15-7)

C.E. Byrd 2, Loyola 0 (21-25, 18-25)

Calvary 2, Loyola 0 (11-25, 17-25)

Mansfield

Week 2 (0-0) Overall (0-0) Set Week (0-0) Overall Sets (0-0)

Many

Week 2 (3-2) Overall (3-4) Set Week (8-4) Overall Sets (8-10)

Many 3, Evangel 0 (30-28, 25-16, 25-14)

Many 3, Pineville 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25–17)

Many 2, Haughton 0 (25-18, 26-24)

Calvary 2, Many 0 (15-25, 9-25)

C.E. Byrd 2, Many 0 (17-25, 8-25)

North Caddo

Week 2 (1-5) Overall (1-7) Sets Week (3-11) Sets Overall (4-17)

North Caddo 3, Magnolia SOE 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-9)

Northwood 3, North Caddo (17-25, 28-30, 21-25)

Loyola 2, North Caddo 0 (13-25, 15-25)

C.E. Byrd 2, North Caddo 0 (14-25, 21-25)

Captain Shreve 2, North Caddo 0 (13-25, 16-25)

Haughton 2, North Caddo 0 (11-25, 13-25)

Red River

Week 2 (1-1) Overall (3-1) Set Week (3-4) Set Overall (9-5)

Benton 3, Red River 0 (7-25, 5-25, 2-25)

Red River 3, Downsville 1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16)

Magnolia SOE

Week 2 (0-1) Overall (0-1) Set Week (0-3) Set Overall (0-3)

North Caddo 3, Magnolia SOE 0 (12-25, 8-25, 9-25)

