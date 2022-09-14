Week 2 NWLA Class A and 2A Football Report

Shawn White

Captain Shreve 27, Calvary 14

The Captain Shreve Gators made a fourth-quarter comeback to overcome the Calvary Cavaliers on Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Gators struck first in the first quarter with a 2-yard run from Kenyon Terrell to take the early 7-0 lead. Calvary tied the game in the second quarter with a 39-yard pass from Abram Wardell to Chris Jackson. Shreve's John Hoyett Chance popped a 49-yard field goal and a 27-yard field goal to take the 13-7 halftime lead. Calvary scored early in the fourth quarter with a 37-yard pass from Bryce Carpenter to Aubrey Hermes followed by a Garrett Little extra point to give the Cavaliers an early 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Gators didn't let that last for long. Jayden Edward who had accumulated 206 yards in 39 carries crossed the goal line on a 31-yard run. Another run by Edwards later in the quarter sealed the 27-14 win for 5A Captain Shreve over Calvary.

Abram Wardell led passing for the Cavaliers with 65 yards and a touchdown toss. Bryce Carpenter was close behind with 57 yards and a touchdown toss. Aubrey Hermes led the receivers with a touchdown and 2 receptions for 56 yards. Chris Jackson caught a touchdown pass and had 2 receptions for 42 yards. James Simons led the Cavalier rushing offense with 15 carries for 57 yards.

On the defensive end for the Cavaliers, Hutch Grace had 9 tackles (4 solos, 10 assists). Cade Bedgood took 7 tackles (1 solo, 12 assists)

Lincoln Prep 46, Plain Dealing 20

The Panthers showed quickly how the game was going to go as the opening kickoff was returned 63-yard for a touchdown by Chauncey Harper. Harper had 243 all-purpose yards. Harper added 13 carries for 109 yards and another 62-yard touchdown, 1 reception for 70 yards, and 2 two-point conversions. Bralyn Mayfield was perfect going 7 for 7 and 210 yards. Mayfield added a rushing touchdown also. Jamarious Buggs had 95 total offensive yards with a 38-yard touchdown run. Brandon Heard scored on a 61-yard punt return touchdown. On the defense, Corliss Scott had 5.5 tackles (3 solos, 5 assists). Heard and Demario Wright each had an interception. Jacobie Bedford snatched a fumble recovery. Verlanski Glossom had 6 tackles (4 solos, 4 assists)

The Lions quarterback Josh Miller went 4 for 13 and 131 yards including 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Eli James was on the receiving end of one of those touchdowns and was the top receiver with 70 yards. Colby Curry had the other receiving touchdown. Aaron Reddix ran for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Arcadia 34, Delhi 6

The Arcadia Hornets brought the sting to the Delhi Bears on Thursday night. Arcadia struck in the first quarter when GeAuntre Nelson caught a 40-yard pass from Rodtravious Jackson. The Hornets scored again in the first quarter with Ian Fitzgerald crossing the goal line on a 1-yard run. Arcadia had a 16-0 lead after the first quarter. Nelson snatched an interception and ran back for a 63-yard touchdown. The defense scored again when Braylon Roberson caught an interception and ran back 42-yards. Arcadia took a comfortable 28-0 lead at halftime. Delhi got on the board in the third on a 12-yard run. Arcadia countered with a 4-yard run by Markecion Carr to seal the Arcadia win.

Markecion Carr blasted down the field with 17 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown. GeAuntre Nelson was the top receiver with 2 receptions and 41 yards and a touchdown. On the defense, Isaiah Jackson stole three interceptions. GeAuntre Nelson had two interceptions and a touchdown. Braylon Roberson grabbed an interception and a touchdown.

Lakeside 46, Ringgold 12

Lakeside took their first win of the season with a lopsided victory over Redskins at home. Lakeside opened the scoring with a 10-yard pass from Cooper Chase to Jacobe Rankin. Chase hit Rodney Smith on a 41-yard touchdown pass just after a fumble recovery in Ringgold territory. Lakeside then recovered an onside kick by Jordan Case. With a little more than a minute left in the first quarter, Chase throws his third touchdown of the first quarter to Cade Boley on a 10-yard pass to give Lakeside the 22-0 lead still in the first quarter. Lakeside went for another onside kick and recovered before the end of the first quarter. The Warrior capitalized on it again as Roderick Smith marched into the end zone and expand the lead to 30-0 with 10:53 left in the second quarter. Yet a third onside kick by the Warriors was recovered by kicking the team. Chase throws touchdown number four to Rodney Chase on a 20-yard pass. Lakeside goes for a regular kickoff but Ringgold fumbles the ball and is recovered by Lakeside. Two plays later Lakeside scores another touchdown from Chase to Rodney Smith on a 48-yard pass to carry the Warriors' lead to 46-0 at halftime. Ringgold came back in the second half and stopped another score as Jordyn Wilson snatched an interception in the end zone. Ringgold maintained possession for the remainder of the third quarter. First play of the fourth quarter Tydavion Moore broke loose for the Redskins on a 42-yard run. With a couple of minutes remaining, Ringgold got one more opportunity by recovering a bad snap. Jordyn Wilson connected with Antravion Kinsey on a 15-yard touchdown pass to close out the 46-12 game.

Cooper Chase threw 8 for 10 and 164 yards and five touchdowns for Lakeside. Roderick Smith had 8 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. Rodney Smith caught 4 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Ringgold’s Jordyn Wilson was 2 for 2 with 39 yards passing and a touchdown. Wilson also was the lead rusher with 6 carriers and 63 yards. Tydavion Moore wasn’t far behind with 6 carries and 59 yards and a touchdown.

Glenbrook 42, Bossier 14

The Apaches made the trip to Bossier on Friday night and made a statement against the Bearkats. Glenbrook started with a 24-yard pass from Ty Feaster to Landry Powell. The Apaches struck again when DJ Carter took a 3-yard run into the end zone. Glenbrook put another score i. the first quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Feaster to Cason Clemons. Just 12 seconds into the second quarter, Maddox Mandino broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run. Feaster struck with a third touchdown pass as he hit Clemmons for his second touchdown reception. Glenbrook threatened one more time to get to the Bossier 5. Bossier's defense held them and took over on downs. Something had finally seemed to work out for the Bearkats. At the first snap of the drive, Bossier was scrambling in their end zone. Glenbrook’s Jonathan Bryant sacked them and the referee signaled safety. Wait. They changed the call to a touchdown as the ball was knocked loose and Mason Farnell recovered in the end zone to give the Apaches the 42-0 lead at halftime. Glenbrook swapped out their starters and had a running clock. Bossier took a couple of opportunities. Caleb Jones broke away and gave the Bearkats their first score with a 39-yard touchdown run. On the defense, Sophomore Mateo Guerrero showed some spunk recovering a fumble deep in Apache territory. Guerrero put pressure on the Glenbrook quarterback and snatched the pass and carried it back to the house on a 30-yard interception return.

Ty Feaster slung the ball for 192 yards going 16 for 20 and three touchdowns. DJ Carter was the top rusher with 4 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Cason Clemmons had 4 receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns. On the defense, Rhett Johnson, Dayton Sims, and Tre Kent had an interception. Trey Yetman, Mason Farnell, and Johnson also had fumble recoveries.

Logansport 44, Loyola 42

The Logansport jumped out to a 30-point lead in the first hand and had to have a chase to the last plays of the game to pull out the win. Logansport started early in the first when Khameron Boykins scored on a 4-yard run. The Tigers pounced again as Jayvon Claybrook walked in on a 1-yard run. Boykins jetted down the field on a 62-yard run to accumulate a 22-0 first-quarter leader over the Flyers. A second-quarter score on a Jace Thompson 6-yard run. Logansport seemingly had a comfortable 30-0 lead in the second quarter. Trace Wall crossed the goal line for the Flyers to give them their first score before halftime. Logansport had a commanding 30-7 halftime lead. Loyola came back in the third quarter and rattled off 20 unanswered points. Trace Wall pushed touchdowns from 3-yards and 1-yard. Cooper Defatta added an 8-yard touchdown run. Loyola had closed the lead to 30-27. Logansport saw that the Flyers were too close for comfort now as Claybrook scored on a 3-yard run to make it 36-27 heading into the final quarter. Wall tried to draw the Flyer back again within one score with his fourth touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run and the game was closer than a field goal at 36-34. Logansport opened the gap again as Boykins burst away with a 69-yard run and a 44-34 game. John Carmody brought the Flyers back again with a 5-yard touchdown pass from DeFatta. The Flyers went for the onside kick but came up short.

Loyola’s Trace Wall accumulated 130 yards from 35 carries and four touchdowns. Cooper Defatta went 11 for 20 for 121 yards and passing for one touchdown and running in one. James Carmody was on the receiving end of the passing touchdown.

Logansport’s Khameron Boykins took the option nine times for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Jayvon Claybrook had 5 carries for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Jace Thompson added a touchdown for the Tigers.

Carroll 40, Green Oaks 6

The Green Oaks game was moved to Saturday morning in Monroe. Tovaros Lee threw 9 for 16 and 128 yards and one touchdown and three interceptions. The lone score for the Giants came from Fred’Travious Benjamin. Benjamin had 3 receptions for 88 yards. Keven Richardson gave Green Oaks a fumble recovery.

Parkway 45, Red River 0

The Bulldogs were shut out for the second straight week. This was their second consecutive 5A opponent. Leonard Mosley came close to a century mark for yards. Mosley carried 8 times for 92 yards.

Haynesville 33, Harmony Grove (AR) 26

The Tors are going to need some stress management as they fought off a fourth-quarter comeback by Harmony Grove Hornets. Neither team could take advantage in the first quarter. Quarterback/Cornerback Caleb Johnson gave the Hornets the first score of the night when he returned a fumble recovery 22-yards for a touchdown. Nakel Gill connected on a 90-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Jackson Jr. in the closing minutes of the first half. Haynesville had the 7-6 lead at halftime. The Tors opened the second half with two scores. The first from Jackson on a 41-yard touchdown run. J’Karius Turner hauled in a 12-yard run. Haynesville had taken a 21-6 lead midway through the third quarter. Johnson reeled the game back in reach with a 26-yard touchdown run for the Hornets. Haynesville maintained a 21-12 lead after three quarters. Landon Garrett put Harmony Grove within 21-20 with a 34-yard run. J’Karious Turner scored his second touchdown with a 19-yard run. The two-point conversion was no good and Haynesville was up 27-20. Garrett returned the kickoff for an 88-yard touchdown. The Hornets failed on the two-point conversion and were down 27-26 with 6:25 remaining. Toby Franklin sealed the win for the Golden Tornado with a 60-yard run and the 33-26 win.

Toby Franklin rushed 11 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown. Ja’Karius Turner rushed 10 for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Alonzo Jackson, Jr. had a receiving and rushing touchdown and 165 yards of total offense. Nakel Gill threw 2 of 3 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown

General Trass 49, Magnolia SOE 20

The Mariners traveled across the state to Lake Peovidence to face the General Trass Panthers. Mark McCray passed 14 of 35 for 213 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Johnson had 3 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. DeVondre Johnson caught 2 passes and 83 yards and a touchdown. Travis Sanders was the top rusher with 15 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Peter Santiago had 3 catches for 26 yards.

Vidalia 30, Cedar Creek 29

The Cougars were edged out despite the offensive prowess of Lane Thomas’ 173 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. Thomas had 143 rushing yards. He also showed out on defense with a pick-six and 11 tackles. Cedar Creek’s defense piled on the tackles. Quincy Jones had 16 tackles. Carter Hill and Reagan Pike each had 7 tackles.

Homer 33, Minden 26

The Pelicans took advantage of a big night from Elyjay Curry as he had 17 carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Curry started early in the first quarter as he broke away for a 45-yard run to give Homer the early 6-0 lead. Minden countered marching down the field and finishing with a Brian Swann 2-yard run to take the 7-6 lead. The lead lasted all of 14 seconds as Curry took the kickoff return to the house with an 80-yard return touchdown. Curry got his third touchdown on a 27-yard run to end the quarter with Homer up 20-7. Homer got possession early in the second quarter and gave it to their go-to, Curry, who took it 52-yards to the end zone. Homer had a commanding 27–7 lead. Minden strolled back into the game as Jakobe Jackson rolled to the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown run. On a short field drive of three plays, Daylen Robinson brought the Crimson Tide within a touchdown only down 27-20 at halftime. Minden commanded possession over half the third quarter on a 12-play, 51 drive that resulted in Robinson’s second touchdown. The extra point was no good and Homer was up 27-26. Homer added one more touchdown in the third as Gregory Williams scored on a 5-yard run. Homer held off Minden in the fourth with no score to secure the 33-26 win.

Besides Curry's big night, Gregory Williams had 9 carries for 43 yards.

The Pelican defense had a busy night. Brendon Harris had 8 tackles (5 solos, 6 assists). Gregory Williams also had 8 tackles (7 solos, 2 assists)Walteze Champ grabbed 7.5 tackles (6 solos, 3 assists). Deron Donnell toed for the lead in solo tackles. Katrevick Banks took 7 tackles (3 solos, 8 assists). LaMichael Greer accumulated 6 tackles (5 solos, 3 assists). Brandon Williams grabbed an interception for the Pels.

Evangel 42, Mansfield 38

The Mansfield Wolverines almost pulled off a massive fourth-quarter comeback but came up short against the Evangel Eagles. Mansfield took the early lead with a 1-yard run by Derrick Thomas. Evangel came back with an air attack as Peyton Fulgham hit Garrett Burns on a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles' defense took an opportunity as Zachary Partman returned a fumble recovery into a 45-yard

touchdown. Evangel had the 14-8 lead after the first quarter. Mansfield regained the lead at 16-14 when Gabriel Roberson caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Kalvin Jackson. The back and forth continued as Evangel’s DaShawn Johnson took a 19-yard run to the end zone and gave Evangel a 21-16 lead. Mansfield had one more score for the half Thomas got his second touchdown on a 1-yard to end the half with Mansfield 24-21. The Eagles had a strong third quarter. Fulghum ran in a 1-yard end zone. Johnson scored on a 25-yard run. Peyton Fulgham threw for his second touchdown to his brother Parker Fulghum on a 19-yard pass. Evangel had seemingly built up a comfortable 42-24 lead at the end of the third quarter. Demonterrious Davis hit Thomas with a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 42-32. Davis to Thomas happened again on another 20-yard touchdown. Mansfield just ran out of time to catch the Eagles at 42-38.

St. Mary’s 26, Buckeye 7

St. Mary’s almost doubled up Buckeye on offensive yards as the Tigers had 307 offensive yards to Buckeye’s 159 yards. St. Mary’s first-half scoring consisted of two field goals from Payne Williams from 49 and 53 yards. The Tiger had a 6-0 halftime lead. Joe Metoyer scored on a 16-yard run to give St. Mary’s the 13-0 lead after three quarters. Adam Parker threw his first touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as he connected with Ben Bienvenu on a 20-yard pass. Parker took the option on the next score on a 4-yard run. St. Mary’s looked to have the shutout but the Panthers snuck a score in on a 39-yard run.

Adam Parker threw 16 for 24 and 149 yards for 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Joe Metoyer was the top rusher with 11 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. Ben Bienvenu was the top receiver with 7 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Bienvenu also showed out on defense with 12 tackles (11 solos, 2 assists). Drake Griffin had 8 tackles (7 solos, 2 assists) including 3 sacks. Logan Watson collected 7 tackles (7 solos). Mixon Bankston and Braylon Normand each snatched an interception. Payne Williams was 2 for 4 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points.

North Caddo 40, North Webster 12

A game that went into halftime tied at 6-6 turned into a second surge with 28 unanswered points by the Titans and a big win for the Vivian-based team. LSU commit Omarion Miller amassed 257 offensive yards and a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Aiden Brock went a perfect 7 for 7 tossings 147 yards and one touchdown. Brock decided to carry two across the goal line in his 10 carries for 88 yards rushing. KJ Black also had two touchdowns on 13 carries for 92 yards.

West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

The Jackson Parish Tigers came short on Friday night at home. The sole score came from a passing touchdown from Symeon Malone to Xavier Adkins on a 78-yard touchdown reception. Malone was 4 for 11 for 78 yards. Dakota Knox was 7 for 13 with 48 yards. Adkins was the top receiver with his single, touchdown reception of 78 yards. Jason Blackburn was the top rusher with 28 yards.

Winnfield 14, Caldwell Parish 13

The Winn Parish Tigers only need two scores to get past Caldwell Parish. Sophomore Braylen Stark scored on a 100-yard interception return. Micah Simmons crashed into the end zone on a 6-yard run.

Many 50, Deridder 7

The Many Tiger took to the ground attack. Tackett Curtis racked up 107 yards rushing on 3 carries and scored one touchdown. Jeremiah James crossed the goal line three times and rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries. Kentavius Maxie and Sylvonte Aldredge also had touchdowns for Many.

Lakeview 33, Montgomery 6

The Gators took a chomp out Montgomery on Friday night. Dillon Pikes scored a rushing touchdown and had a pick-six with a 60-yard return. Kaleb Collins scored on a 55-yard breakaway run. CJ Jones took a 34-yard run to the house. Lemarrion Rushing scored on a 12-yard run to the end zone. The defense put up two points with a safety by Jarelle Palmer. The Gators' defense held Montgomery to under 100 yards and had 2 interceptions.

Top 6 QBs

Mark McCray, Magnolia SOE, 14 for 35, 213 yards, 2 TD

Brian Mayfield, Lincoln Prep, 7 for 7, 210 yards

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 16 for 20, 192 yards, 3 TD

Cooper Chase, Lakeside, 8 for 10, 164 yards, 5 TD

Aiden Brock, North Caddo, 7 for 7, 147 yards, 1 TD

Adam Parker, St. Mary’s, 16 for 24, 149 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Rollin’ 14 Rushing

Khameron Boykin, Logansport, 9-157, 3 TD

Markecion Carr, Arcadia, 17-155, 1 TD

Aaron Reddix, Plain Dealing, 151 yards, 1 TD

Elyjay Curry, Homer, 14-143, 4 TD

Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek, 143 yards, 3 TD

Toby Franklin, Haynesville, 16-141, 1 TD

Trace Wall, Loyola, 35-130, 4 TD

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 5-125, 1 TD

Chauncey Harper, Lincoln Prep, 13-109, 1 TD

Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s, 11-109, 1 TD

Tackett Curtis, Many, 3-107, 1 TD

Jeremiah James, Many, 15-94, 3 TD

KJ Black, North Caddo, 13-92, 2 TD

Leonard Moseley, Red River, 8-92

Playmakin’ 10 Receivers

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 5-132, 1 TD

Rodney Smith, Lakeside, 4-119, 3 TD

Alonzo Jackson, Jr., Haynesville, 1-90, 1 TD

Fred’Tavious Benjamin, Green Oaks, 3-88, 1 TD

Devondre Johnson, Magnolia SOE, 2-83, 1 TD

Xavier Atkins, Jonesboro-Hodge, 1-78, 1 TD

Ben Bienvenu, St. Mary’s, 7-76, 1 TD

DeAndre Johnson, Magnolia SOE, 3-75, 1 TD

Eli James, Plain Dealing, 70 yards, 1 TD

Cason Clemmons, Glenbrook, 4-63, 2 TD

Top 20 Defense

Quincy Lewis, Cedar Creek, 16 tackles

Ben Bienvenu, St. Mary’s, 12 tackles

Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek, 11 tackles, INT, TD

Hutch Grace, Calvary, 9 tackles

Brendon Harris, Homer, 8 tackles

Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s, 8 tackles, 3 sacks

Walteze Champ, Homer, 7.5 tackles

Katrevick Banks, Homer, 7 tackles

Derron Donnell, Homer, 7 solo tackles

Logan Watson, St. Mary’s, 7 solo tackles, 1 sack

Carter Hill, Cedar Creek, 7 tackles

Reagan Pike, Cedar Creek, 7 tackles

Cade Bedgood, 7 tackles, 1 interception

LaMichael Greer, 6.5 tackles

Verlanski Glossom, 6 tackles

Corliss Scott, Lincoln Prep, 5.5 tackles

Jamarius Buggs, Homer, 5.5 tackles

Isaiah Jackson, Arcadia, 1 sack, 2 interceptions

Jacobie Bedford, Lincoln Prep, 1 fumble recovery

GeAuntre Nelson, Arcadia, 2 interception