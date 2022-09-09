Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To Georgia

LSUS Athletics

While most of us were relaxing and enjoying the final weekend of summer, the LSUS men's and women’s soccer teams took a weekend trip to Gwinnett-Georgia University to face two opponents each. The Lady Pilots (3-0-1) came out of the road trip 1-0-1. The Pilots (took their first two losses of the season.

LSUS Lady Pilots 2, Dalton State 0

The Lady Pilots had to have a strong second half to get past the Road Runners. Yuvia Vasquez with an assist from Chelsea Brown scored in the 65th minute. Alison Clear won the 1 versus 1 with the goalkeeper to net the second goal of the match in the 74th minute.

LSUS barely outshot Dalton Stae 12-10. Charlotte Schmidt, Mira Erixon, and Marly Francis all had two shots each in the win. Goalkeeper Carlotta Alcade made 2 saves.

LSUS Lady Pilots 0, Georgia-Gwinnett 0

The Lady Pilots survived a physical matchup with the Lady Grizzlies on their home pitch to escape a scoreless tie on Labor Day.

Georgia-Gwinnett outshot LSUS 14-4 in the match. Marly Francis took 2 shots while Kirsten Nolan and Mira Erixson each got a shot. Charlotte Alcalde made 7 saves in the tie.

Life 1, LSUS Pilots 0

The LSUS Pilots dropped their first match of the season against Life Eagles on Saturday evenings. A lone goal in the 12th minute by Bart Kooistra on a stolen ball in front of the LSUS goal was the difference in the match.

The referee whistle was busy as 29 fouls were called between both teams. Life pulled 4 yellow cards as LSUS pulled 3 yellow cards. Life outshot the Pilots 8-5. Gledi Doda took 2 shots. Adam Morris, Alex Golder, and James Averies each took an opportunity to score. Kylian Leroy collect 4 saves.

Georgia-Gwinnett 2, LSUS Pilots 1

The Pilots lost their second consecutive match and their voodoo against ranked teams did not work this time against the No. 23 ranked Grizzlies. Another very physical game as the whistles blew hard again as 37 fouls were called in the match with the Grizzlies' 21 being the most.

The Grizzlies scored in the first 5 minutes with a shot from Alexander Rajkovic. Georgia-Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Rakjovic struck again in the 65th minute to push the lead to 2-0. LSUS closed the gap in the 73rd minute when Bernardo Pacheco took a shot from inside the 25 to close the lead to 2-1.

The Grizzlies outshot the Pilots 19-6 in the match. Maurice Theart got in 3 shots. Alex Charles took a chance on 2 shots. Bernardo Pacheco was 1 for 1 on shots. Goalkeeper Kylian Leroy made 8 saves.

Both teams will be off until next week when they will have their makeup match against Texas Wesleyan. The men will be on the road against Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 7 pm. The Lady Pilots will be at the Swamp next Wednesday against Texas Wesleyan

RRAC Awarding Pilots With Player of the Week Honors

The Red River Athletic Conference has been issuing Weekly Honors and LSU Pilots and Lady Pilots have been awarded.

James Averies picked up Defensive Player of the Week for August 22-28. Averies was awarded the honor for his defensive play in the Lyons College 3-0 shutout. Alex Charles was also nominated for the weekly honor. Jake Strachan was nominated for RRAC weekly honors for the week of August 29 - September 4

Madison Salas won the defensive player of the week for August 22-28. Salas’s play and teammates in holding LeTourneau to only 1 shot prompted the recognition and the 1-0 clean sheet. Melike Stencil was also nominated for the Aug 22-28 weekly honor.

Goalkeeper Carlotta Alcalde took the defensive player of the week honor for the week of August 29-September 4. She was noted for only allowing one goal in their two games for the week. She accumulated three saves against Southwestern Christian and a shutout against Dalton State. Ameris Taylor was nominated for the August 29-September 4 week.