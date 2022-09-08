Cedar Creek Runners Dominate at Choudrant Cross Country Meet

Stock

The cross country season kicked off over Labor Day Weekend in Choudrant at the Choudrant Aggie Invitational. The meet featured K-2nd grade, 3-4th grade, 5-6th grade, 7-8th grade, and High School division. Local teams from Cedar Creek, Choudrant, Quitman, Lakeside, Weston, Haynesville, and Summerfield competed in the high school division. Ean Allain from Simpson High School won the boy’s division with a time of 17:22.31. Freshman Bradie Epinette from St. Frederick’s won the Girls Division with a time of 20:07.28.

Cedar Creek won the boys' competition with 35 points. Choudrant finished 5th in the boys with 103. Lakeside ended in 8th place with 204.

Cedar Creek Lady Cougar took top honors in the girls' team competition with 33 points. Choudrant finished third with 85 points.

Cedar Creek boys had seven boys finish in the Top 20. Myles Carpenter finished 2nd in 17:30.38. Junior Ethan McCarty wasn’t too far behind in 4th in 18:28.26. Anderson Maxwell gave the Cougar runner a fourth person in the top 10 finishing 7th in 19:01.48. Other Top 20 finishers for Cedar Creek were Hayes Bridges (13th, 19:45.08), Connor Johnson (14th, 19:50.96), and John Abram Earle (15th, 19:52.29). The Lady Cougars placed eight in the Top 20. The top runner for the Lady Cougars was Caroline James who placed 2nd with a time of 21:12.47. Taylor Ramsey was right behind in third place with 21:25.29. Madison Morris gave Cedar Creek the third position in the Top 5 in fourth place with a time of 21:44.85. Other top 20 finishers for the Lady Cougars were Anna Grace Lee (12th, 23:24.16), Leah Sutherland (14th, 24:54.42), Catherine McAdams (15th, 24;24.23), Julianne Ensminger (19th, 25:10.97) and Annie Jones (20th, 25:11.55)

The host squad Aggies boy team placed two in the Top 20. Freshman Hagen Davis was the top Aggie finishing 5th with a time of 18:41.60. Senior Owen Watson crossed the finish in 18th place at 20:43.83. The ladies' team also made a good showing placing three in the Top 20. Kamryn Rhodes completed the race in 12th with a time of 23:24.16. Heather Murphy and Tanya Mina finished back to back at 16th and 17th, respectively.

Quitman Wolverine boys squad had one top 20 performance from freshman gage Horton who clocked in 20:06.90 for 16th place.

Other girls team finishers were as follows. Lakeside’s Myla Hubbard finished in 23rd and had a time of 25:48.81. Cherokee Oglee was the solo runner for Haynesville and finished in 49th place. Sophomore Raelyn Shell was the top Weston Lady Wolves runner and finished 51st. Natalie Massey represented Summerfield and completed the race in 56th.

Other boys' team top finishers were as follows. Cole Shirley was the top Lakeside Warrior of five runners and finished 46th. Dillan Pardue took the honor as the top Weston Wolve in 49th place. Dustin Mills was the lone runner for Haynesville and finished 51st. Seth Thurman finished 52nd for the Summerfield Rebels.